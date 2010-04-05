Jinn MT4

Jinn - Fair Value Gap Trading Expert Advisor

Professional automated trading system that identifies and trades Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with advanced risk management.

What it does:

  • Automatically detects Fair Value Gaps on H1 and M15 timeframes
  • Executes precise entries when price retraces to FVG zones
  • Implements multiple entry modes: Conservative, Moderate, and Aggressive
  • Supports multiple simultaneous positions with customizable limits

Key Features:

  • Smart Detection: Identifies both standard and micro FVGs with configurable sensitivity
  • Entry Strategies: Quick entry, partial fill detection, and traditional sweep patterns
  • Risk Management: Fixed lots, risk-based sizing, automatic stop loss and take profit
  • Position Management: Trailing stops, automatic breakeven, and scalping mode
  • Flexible Filters: Time filters, spread control, trend direction filtering

Trading Logic:

  1. Scans for FVG formations (price gaps between candles)
  2. Waits for price to close beyond the gap
  3. Monitors for retracement back to the gap zone
  4. Executes entry on sweep or partial fill
  5. Manages position with trailing stops and profit targets

Risk Controls:

  • Configurable stop loss and take profit levels
  • Maximum positions limit
  • Spread filtering
  • Risk percentage or fixed lot sizing
  • Automatic breakeven protection

Suitable for traders familiar with smart money concepts and Fair Value Gap strategies. Recommended for experienced users who understand market structure trading.

No strategy guarantees profits. Past performance does not indicate future results. Trade responsibly.



Plus de l'auteur
Diablo MT5
Francisco Alonso Gonzalez
Experts
Unlock the Power of Institutional Trading with Precision Entry System Diablo EA is a revolutionary Expert Advisor that implements an advanced 5-Stage Key Level Sweep Strategy , designed to identify and capitalize on institutional liquidity sweeps with surgical precision. THE STRATEGY REVEALED What Makes Diablo EA Unique? Diablo EA operates on a sophisticated 5-step process that mirrors how institutional traders move markets: STEP 1: Sweep Detection Identifies precise sweeps of critical mar
Diablo MT4
Francisco Alonso Gonzalez
Experts
Unlock the Power of Institutional Trading with Precision Entry System Diablo EA   is a revolutionary Expert Advisor that implements an advanced   5-Stage Key Level Sweep Strategy , designed to identify and capitalize on institutional liquidity sweeps with surgical precision.   THE STRATEGY REVEALED What Makes Diablo EA Unique? Diablo EA operates on a sophisticated   5-step process   that mirrors how institutional traders move markets: STEP 1: Sweep Detection Identifies precise sweeps of cr
Goblin MT4
Francisco Alonso Gonzalez
Experts
GOBLIN EA - Advanced Fair Value Gap Strategy   Professional Multi-Timeframe FVG Analysis with Automated Sweep Detection Goblin EA   is a sophisticated automated trading system that specializes in   Fair Value Gap (FVG) analysis   across multiple timeframes. Using advanced sweep detection algorithms, Goblin identifies high-probability trading opportunities when price sweeps through established FVG zones.   CORE STRATEGY Fair Value Gap Methodology Fair Value Gaps represent   inefficient
Goblin MT5
Francisco Alonso Gonzalez
Experts
GOBLIN EA - Advanced Fair Value Gap Strategy Professional Multi-Timeframe FVG Analysis with Automated Sweep Detection Goblin EA is a sophisticated automated trading system that specializes in Fair Value Gap (FVG) analysis across multiple timeframes. Using advanced sweep detection algorithms, Goblin identifies high-probability trading opportunities when price sweeps through established FVG zones. CORE STRATEGY Fair Value Gap Methodology Fair Value Gaps represent inefficient price movemen
Jinn MT5
Francisco Alonso Gonzalez
Experts
Jinn - Fair Value Gap Trading Expert Advisor Professional automated trading system that identifies and trades Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with advanced risk management. What it does: Automatically detects Fair Value Gaps on H1 and M15 timeframes Executes precise entries when price retraces to FVG zones Implements multiple entry modes: Conservative, Moderate, and Aggressive Supports multiple simultaneous positions with customizable limits Key Features: Smart Detection : Identifies both standard and mi
TimeWizard
Francisco Alonso Gonzalez
Experts
Time Wizard EA is an advanced algorithmic trading system based on ICT (Inner Circle Trader) smart money concepts, specifically designed to identify and trade Fair Value Gaps (FVG) with precision timing and institutional-level market structure analysis. Core Trading Strategy Time Wizard employs a sophisticated multi-timeframe approach that mimics institutional trading behavior by identifying market inefficiencies and liquidity patterns: Phase 1: Fair Value Gap Detection (M15) Automatically sca
