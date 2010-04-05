Jinn MT4
- Experts
- Francisco Alonso Gonzalez
- Version: 2.0
- Activations: 10
Jinn - Fair Value Gap Trading Expert Advisor
Professional automated trading system that identifies and trades Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) with advanced risk management.
What it does:
- Automatically detects Fair Value Gaps on H1 and M15 timeframes
- Executes precise entries when price retraces to FVG zones
- Implements multiple entry modes: Conservative, Moderate, and Aggressive
- Supports multiple simultaneous positions with customizable limits
Key Features:
- Smart Detection: Identifies both standard and micro FVGs with configurable sensitivity
- Entry Strategies: Quick entry, partial fill detection, and traditional sweep patterns
- Risk Management: Fixed lots, risk-based sizing, automatic stop loss and take profit
- Position Management: Trailing stops, automatic breakeven, and scalping mode
- Flexible Filters: Time filters, spread control, trend direction filtering
Trading Logic:
- Scans for FVG formations (price gaps between candles)
- Waits for price to close beyond the gap
- Monitors for retracement back to the gap zone
- Executes entry on sweep or partial fill
- Manages position with trailing stops and profit targets
Risk Controls:
- Configurable stop loss and take profit levels
- Maximum positions limit
- Spread filtering
- Risk percentage or fixed lot sizing
- Automatic breakeven protection
Suitable for traders familiar with smart money concepts and Fair Value Gap strategies. Recommended for experienced users who understand market structure trading.
No strategy guarantees profits. Past performance does not indicate future results. Trade responsibly.