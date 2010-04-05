News Advisor MT4 Pro

This Expert Advisor is designed for news trading. This version is the professional version for MT4.

The price of this version is going to be 50 USD for a limited number of copies. The Final price is 99 USD.

Please find below the MT5 version of this expert:

News Advisor MT5 Pro.

The main advantage of this expert is that it’s offering backtesting capabilities (something that is not found in most news expert advisors).

This ability gives you the opportunity to optimize and test the efficacity, the stability and robustness your news strategy for many years and on many currency pairs and stocks before taking a decision of investing real money.

You can find some backtests showing some examples of the performance of this expert over many years (see the screen shots and the comments section). You can also find some sets for this expert in the comment section, but I recommend you to not deal with this Expert as a magic solution and to develop your own news strategy based on your understanding of the best news to trade and their impact on the market. Indeed, this Expert is offering you many adjustable settings and you can use the strategy optimization tool of Metatrader to get the best setting for your strategy. 

I highly recommend you perform optimizations on many years (+5 years) to get stables and profitable strategies. By doing this, the out of sample results are generally profitable.

To make your Backtests and Optimization faster, you can use the “Control points” method.

The operating principle of this robot is very simple! You just need to prepare a CSV File containing the list of the upcoming news you want to trade and adjust the expert parameters (Time, Money Management, Take Profit, Stop Loss, Trailing SL, Slippage…) and it’s done, the expert is going to automatically open pending orders before the news release.

The CSV File must be placed in this path:

C:\Users\...\MetaQuotes\Terminal\Common\Files

The CSV file containing the news for trading must respect the following structure (see the attached file in the comments section):

ReleaseDt;Currency;EventName

Where:

ReleaseDt: Date and time of the release of the news (YYYY.MM.DD HH:MM).

Currency: Currency affected by the news (USD, EUR, JPY, GBP, XAU…).

EventName: News event (GDP Growth Rate, Unemployment rate…).

In the comment section, you can find files containing the history of all news for most of currency pairs with different DST (GMT+2), the news files are downloaded from the “Mql5 Economic calendar”:

www.mql5.com/en/economic-calendar

 You can also find some examples of CSV file to use for backtesting this Expert.

Please note that I will regularly upload updates the news files in the comment section so you can use them for live trading.  You can also use some free tools to perform this task:

www.mql5.com/en/market/product/34738

The parameters of the “News Advisor” are fully described within the expert, but please pay attention to these notes about these parameters:

News Time Adjustment (minutes): This variable allows you to adjust the time of the news to the time of your broker - might be negative (the EA is using the time of your broker).

Max Slippage: Calculated in the time of triggering of the pending order.

Maximum Spread: Calculated in the time of sending the pending order.


