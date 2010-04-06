TrendPeakValley Scanner
- Indicateurs
- Hossam Ali Ahmed Ali
- Version: 1.0
📊 TrendPeakValley Scanner v1 – Advanced Reversal Detection Tool
TrendPeakValley Scanner v1 is a powerful custom indicator designed to detect price peaks and valleys based on price action analysis. It visually highlights local tops and bottoms, making it ideal for traders who rely on market structure, support/resistance zones, and reversal patterns.
🔧 Key Features:
✅ Peak & Valley Detection: Scans historical price action and identifies swing highs/lows based on customizable sensitivity.
✅ Smart Visual Markers: Places clear arrow markers at detected peaks and valleys.
✅ Trend Line Connection: Automatically connects peaks to valleys with optional dotted trend lines to show market direction shifts.
✅ Alerts & Notifications: Get popup alerts when a new peak or valley is formed.
✅ Price Labels: Shows price values next to each marker for fast recognition.
✅ Custom Styling: Full control over line width, colors, visibility of labels and signals.