Squeeze Box
- Indicateurs
- Sinan Durkan
- Version: 1.1
- Mise à jour: 14 octobre 2025
- Activations: 5
**Squeeze Box Indicator**
Squeeze Box is a powerful technical analysis indicator developed for the MetaTrader 4 platform, designed to support day trading strategies. This indicator analyzes market movements to detect bullish and bearish breakout signals, enabling traders to capture trends early. With its customizable features and user-friendly interface, it is ideal for both novice and experienced traders.
### Features and Functions
- **Bullish and Bearish Signals**: Identifies market breakouts, generating buy (bullish) and sell (bearish) signals, visualized with customizable arrows (size and color).
- **Customizable Visuals**: Arrow size, colors, font type, font size, and font color can be adjusted to personalize the chart appearance.
- **Box Drawing**: Draws colored rectangles (LightSkyBlue for bullish, Tomato for bearish) on the chart to highlight market movements.
- **Signal Analysis**: Analyzes signal performance, displaying the percentage of winning/losing trades, average signal pip value, and spread information.
- **Alert Systems**: Supports on-screen alerts, sound alerts, email notifications, and push notifications for bullish or bearish signals.
- **Flexible Settings**: Customizable parameters such as minimum and maximum range (MinRange, MaxRange), high/low filter (HighLowFilter), and historical analysis (MaxHistoryBars).
- **Pip-Based Calculations**: Uses pips instead of points in calculations and displays for more accurate and clear results.
### Usage
Squeeze Box is particularly effective on the H1 (1-hour) timeframe. The indicator leverages ATR (Average True Range) and price movements to identify trends and breakout points. Traders can adjust the MinRange and MaxRange parameters to fine-tune signal sensitivity. The signal analysis feature allows users to evaluate past performance and optimize strategies.
### Installation
1. Copy the indicator file to the “Indicators” folder in MetaTrader 4.
2. Restart MetaTrader 4.
3. Add the indicator to a chart and customize the settings to suit your needs.
### Why Squeeze Box?
Squeeze Box is designed for traders who aim to capture market volatility and trade at the right moment. With its user-friendly interface, customizable settings, and multiple alert systems, it is a reliable companion for day trading.