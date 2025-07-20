Auto SL TP Sclaping

AutoSL & AutoTP Grid Utility — ATR-based SL, margin-based trailing & optional grid


Short description

A tool for manual or semi-automated traders that can automatically set and manage a stop-loss based on ATR after a manual position is opened. Optionally, the system supports creating grid add-on orders and includes a trailing management function based on real margin profit in the account currency. The aim is to automate position management with adjustable parameters that are easy to understand.


Main features

  • Automatic placement of an ATR-based stop-loss immediately after entry.

  • Optional grid system with configurable number of add-on trades, distance (as ATR multiplier), and lot size multiplier.

  • Trailing logic based on actual realized margin profit in account currency (e.g., USD) — independent of point size or tick scale.

  • Dynamic management of open positions (shared SL option for grid positions, individual SL option per add-on trade).

  • All key parameters are adjustable: ATR period, ATR multipliers, max grid level, lot size options, trailing trigger, and trailing distance (in account currency/% of margin).

  • Designed for use on instruments with different point systems, without the need to manually convert to pips/points.


Configurable parameters (examples)

  • Grid Level — maximum number of add-on trades

  • Grid ATR Multiplier — distance between add-on trades (relative to ATR)

  • Grid Lots Multiplier — lot size multiplier per add-on trade

  • ATR Period — period for ATR calculation

  • ATR SL Multiplier — multiplier for stop-loss based on ATR

  • Trailing Trigger (% of margin) — threshold at which trailing is activated

  • Trailing Distance (% of margin) — trailing SL distance (in account currency/% of margin)

  • Enable Risk Management — optional automatic lot calculation based on risk

  • Fixed Lot Size — manual lot size when risk management is disabled

  • Magic Number — unique ID for manual entries


Risk warning

This product includes a grid system with lot size multiplication, which can quickly increase risk when add-on trades are active. Users should only apply the system with clearly defined risk management and be aware of the risks involved in trading. This tool is not investment advice and does not guarantee profits.



Produits recommandés
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Plus de l'auteur
