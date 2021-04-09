Auto MT5 to Notion Trading Journal Expert MetaTrader 5

The MT5 Trading Journal Logging Expert for Notion is a tool that automatically transfers trading data from MetaTrader 5 directly into Notion.

This expert is designed to build a professional trading journal by storing key information such as take profit, stop loss, entry price, asset symbol, and more in Notion without requiring any manual input. The entire process is fully automated and free, making trade tracking and management more convenient.



MT5 to Notion Data Transfer Expert Specifications Table

Category Trading Tool Platform MetaTrader 5 Skill Level Intermediate Indicator Type Entry & Exit Timeframe Multi-Timeframe Trading Style Fast Scalping – Scalping – Day Trading – Swing Trading Market All Markets



MT5 Trading Journal Logging Expert for Notion at a Glance

To configure the MT5 to Notion Data Transfer Expert, you will need several key pieces of information. These serve as the connection bridge between MT5 and Notion and are essential for the expert to function:

Web Request: Enable this in MetaTrader 5

Your Parent Page ID: The ID of the parent page in Notion

Your Notion Token: A unique access token from your Notion account



How to Enable Web Requests in MetaTrader 5

Before data can be sent from MetaTrader 5 to Notion, you must activate the WebRequest feature and add Notion’s API address to the allowed list.

Steps:

In the MetaTrader 5 top menu, click "Tools" In the window that appears, go to "Options" and open the "Expert Advisors" tab Check the box for "Allow WebRequest for listed URL" Enter https://api.notion.com into the input box and add it to the list





How to Get the Parent Page ID

To successfully link MT5 to your Notion trading journal, you need to obtain and input your Notion Parent Page ID.

Steps:

Create a Notion account if you don’t already have one Set up a new Workspace in Notion Open the journal page and copy the Parent Page ID from the end of the URL





How to Retrieve Your Notion Token

To allow MetaTrader 5 to communicate with Notion, you must retrieve and save your Notion integration token. Follow these steps:

Enter the Manage Connections Section:

Click the three-dot icon at the top-right of your Notion page

Select "Connections"

Choose "Manage Connections" from the menu





Creating an Integration in Notion

Go to the "Develop or Manage Integrations" section.

Steps to Create the Integration:

Enter a name for your integration Select your Workspace Set the type to "Internal" Click "Save" to finalize the integration



Retrieving the Token

Once the integration is saved, your unique Notion token will be generated. You can now copy it. Be sure all necessary options are enabled. Return to the Connections section and choose the integration you just created.





Activating the Expert

After attaching the expert to MetaTrader 5, input your credentials in the appropriate fields:

Paste your Notion token into the "Your Notion Token" field

Enter your Parent Page ID into the "Your Parent Page ID" field

Define your journal name in the "Your Database Name" field





Sample Journal Created by the MT5 to Notion Data Transfer Expert

Once setup is complete, the expert will begin automatically sending trade data from MT5 to your Notion journal. In the expert settings panel, you can enable or disable fields such as ticket number, status, symbol, order type, and more—allowing full control over what gets recorded in Notion.

Whenever you change the chart timeframe or execute a new trade, the selected data will automatically be logged to your Notion account.





Options Panel – MT5 Trading Journal Logging Expert

The following data fields are available for export to Notion:

Ticket: Unique identifier for each trade

Status: Current trade status

Symbol: Trading pair or instrument

OrderType: Type of order (Buy/Sell)

Volume: Size of the trade

OpenTime: Timestamp when the trade opened

OpenPrice: Entry price

StopLoss: Set stop-loss level

TakeProfit: Set take-profit level

CloseTime: When the trade closed

ClosePrice: Exit price

RiskReward: Risk-to-reward ratio

Broker: Broker's name

Account Number: Your trading account number

Comment: Additional notes

Conclusion

The MT5 Trading Journal Logging Expert for Notion provides a fully automated and free solution for tracking trades by seamlessly connecting MetaTrader 5 with the Notion platform. It efficiently records all trade-related data—such as volume, entry/exit prices, and trade outcomes—into a structured and organized trading journal within Notion.