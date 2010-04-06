EZ To Discord Signals Provider Expert MT4

Expert EZ To Discord Signals Provider for MetaTrader 4

The Expert Advisor (EA) for sending signals to Discord is a specialized tool developed by Trading Finder. It enables the instant and automated transmission of trading information from MetaTrader 4 directly to designated Discord channels and servers.

This EA is tailored for analysts and signal providers, helping them share their analysis and trading signals accurately, consistently, and on time with their Discord communities and followers.



EZ To Discord Signals Provider Specifications Table

Category Trading Tool Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Advanced Indicator Type Entry and Exit Timeframe Multi Timeframe Trading Style Fast scalp, scalping, day trading, swing trading Trading Market All markets

Overview of the Discord Signal Sender Expert Advisor

To use the free Discord signal sender EA, the user must first create a Discord account and follow these steps:

Log in to Discord, click “Add a Server,” and choose “Create My Own.” Based on your needs, select either Public (for a club or community) or Private (for you and your friends). Create your server with your preferred name.

Discord Server Settings

Configuring your Discord server includes accessing the webhook section and connecting to your server:

#1 Access the Webhook Section

Choose your desired Discord channel (by default, #general), then go to “Integrations” and click “Webhooks.” Create a new webhook here.

#2 Connect to the Server

Choose a name for the webhook, select your preferred channel (default is #general), and click “Copy Webhook URL.” Save this link for later use.

Expert Advisor Settings in MetaTrader 4

Once you've copied the Discord webhook URL, open MetaTrader 4 and paste it into the Value field under the Input tab in the Expert Advisor settings. Then, from the Tools menu in MetaTrader 4, go to Options → Expert Advisors tab, and enable the following options:

Allow automated trading Disable automated trading when the account changes Disable automated trading when the profile changes Allow DLL imports (enable only for trusted apps) Allow web requests for listed URLs

Add these URLs to the list:

https://discord.com

https://discordapp.com

Click OK to save the settings. Click OK to save the settings.

Activating Signal Sending to Discord

The expert advisor panel contains eight operational modes for managing different trading conditions. Switch the relevant mode from OFF to ON to enable Discord signal transmission. Once activated, the toggle turns green, indicating that automatic signal sending is enabled.

Expert Advisor Customization

You can add or remove any message or parameter in the EA. The following features are customizable:

• Open Trade: Initiate a position

• Close Trade: Close a position

• Update Take Profit: Adjust TP

• Partial Exit: Close a portion of the trade

• Open Pending: Place a pending order

• Delete Pending Order: Remove a pending order

• Update Pending Order: Edit a pending order

You can also personalize messages sent to Discord using titles, emojis, or any phrases. Save the formatted message to ensure it is sent to the Discord channel in your preferred style.



How to Use Codes

Simply place codes like {symbol} or {profit} inside the message templates where you want the information to appear.

Executing the Expert Advisor

When a buy position is opened in MetaTrader 4, the EA will automatically send key trade information—including symbol, entry price, lot size, SL, and TP levels—to the linked Discord channel. Any updates (e.g., adjustments to take profit, stop loss, or volume) will also be instantly communicated based on your settings, ensuring members are always up to date.

Discord Signal Sender EA Settings

The EA settings include a field for your webhook URL:

• Your Webhook URL: Paste the Discord webhook address here

Conclusion

The EZ MT4 To Discord Signals Provider streamlines the process of sharing trading data from MetaTrader to Discord. It improves speed, accuracy, and transparency while reducing manual errors—providing timely updates for members in any Discord channel or server.