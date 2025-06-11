Supertrend Targets Signal MT4

Supertrend Targets Signal is a powerful trend-following and breakout confirmation indicator designed to help traders identify high-probability entry points, visualize dynamic target zones, and receive clean, reliable signals across various market conditions.

The core trend logic is built on a custom Supertrend that uses an ATR-based band structure with long smoothing chains—first through a WMA, then an EMA—allowing the trend line to respond to major shifts while ignoring noise. A key addition is the use of rejection logic: the script looks for consolidation candles that "hug" the smoothed trend line and counts how many consecutive bars reject from it. This behavior often precedes significant moves. A user-defined threshold filters out weak tests and highlights only meaningful rejections.

How It Works

When price breaks above or below the Supertrend level, and the trend filter confirms, a Buy or Sell Signal is generated.

Target zones (TP1, TP2, TP3) are drawn automatically based on ATR and recent price structure.

A Stop Loss suggestion is plotted to help you define a safe exit in case the trade fails.



Key Features

Trend Detection

Automatically identifies trend direction using a smoothed Supertrend (WMA + EMA), with shape markers on trend shifts and color-coded bars for clarity.



Rejection Signals Detects price rejections at the trend line after a user-defined number of consolidation bars; plots icons to highlight strong continuation setups.



Target Projection On trend confirmation, plots entry, stop-loss (ATR-based), and three dynamic take-profit levels based on customizable Dynamic Updates All levels (entry, SL, TP1–TP3) auto-adjust based on volatility and are labeled in real time on the chart. Customization Users can tweak trend parameters, rejection confirmation count, SL/TP ratios, smoothing lengths, and appearance settings.





Use Cases: Entry & exit guidance for trend trading

Support for breakout confirmation

Smart SL/TP planning with visual targets

Avoiding overtrading in weak markets User Inputs : Trend setting : Defines the number of bars used to identify Supertrend, WMA, EMA.



Targets : Visually display order targets including stoploss, entry and takeprofit.

Colors for Uptrend and Downtrend : Allows customization of color zones for uptrends and downtrends to match individual chart preferences.

Alert/Notification : Allows send alert or notification to mobile

Integration EA: Provide EA parameters as global variables Prefix_ENTRY_PRICE: (double) Entry price Prefix_ENTRY_TIME: (double) Entry time Prefix_TRADE_DIRECTION: (1) = BUY; (-1) = SELL Prefix_SL_PRICE: (double) Stoploss price Prefix_TP1_PRICE: (double) Takeprofit 1 price Prefix_TP2_PRICE: (double) Takeprofit 2 price Prefix_TP3_PRICE: (double) Takeprofit 3 price

Whether you're a beginner looking for clearer entries or an experienced trader wanting visual SL/TP targets with minimal noise, Supertrend Targets Signal can become your go-to trading companion.




