Fair Value Gaps MT4

4.33

The Fair Value Gap (FVG) is a price range where one side of the market liquidity is offered, typically confirmed by a liquidity void on the lower time frame charts in the same price range.

Price can "gap" to create a literal vacuum in trading, resulting in an actual price gap.

Fair Value Gaps are most commonly used by price action traders to identify inefficiencies or imbalances in the market, indicating that buying and selling are not equal.

If you're following the ICT Trading Strategy or Smart Money Concepts, this indicator can be a valuable tool for your trading.

An ICT Inversion Fair Value Gap, or reverse FVG, occurs when a fair value gap fails to hold its price, resulting in the price moving beyond and breaking the gap. This situation marks the initial change in price momentum.


HOW TO USE FVG/IFVG

Simply applying the FVG/IFVG indicator to your chart will show you the existing Fair Value Gaps. This straightforward indicator automatically provides users with targets that are often filled as they represent market imbalances.

To fully understand how to use the FVG/IFVG indicator, I recommend learning about the smart money concepts from ICT.


Avis 7
Romain Genillon
369
Romain Genillon 2025.04.23 19:24 
 

This indicator is great, reliable, and Cao even programmed this for MT5. This indicator helps me a lot every day, thank you.

Aravind Kolanupaka
9445
Aravind Kolanupaka 2025.03.02 21:09 
 

Good

Nazmul Hasan
1137
Nazmul Hasan 2025.02.19 09:21 
 

nice indicator. Using from last week. its helpful and easy to use

Mikhail Ryzhachenko
1041
Mikhail Ryzhachenko 2025.05.14 05:52 
 

ГЭП не показывает

Cao Minh Quang
59221
Réponse du développeur Cao Minh Quang 2025.05.14 06:35
Sorry can you describe the error clearly or give me a picture? I have tried a few pairs but have not seen the error.
Олександр Ляшок
18
Олександр Ляшок 2025.04.28 06:07 
 

Ок!

Cao Minh Quang
59221
Réponse du développeur Cao Minh Quang 2025.04.28 06:33
Thanks bro!
Thanks bro!
Romain Genillon
369
Romain Genillon 2025.04.23 19:24 
 

This indicator is great, reliable, and Cao even programmed this for MT5. This indicator helps me a lot every day, thank you.

Cao Minh Quang
59221
Réponse du développeur Cao Minh Quang 2025.04.23 23:42
Thank you very much!!
Thank you very much!!
mulong316
25
mulong316 2025.04.18 13:28 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Cao Minh Quang
59221
Réponse du développeur Cao Minh Quang 2025.04.18 13:30
yes bro!
yes bro!
Aravind Kolanupaka
9445
Aravind Kolanupaka 2025.03.02 21:09 
 

Good

Cao Minh Quang
59221
Réponse du développeur Cao Minh Quang 2025.03.03 01:04
Thanks bro!
Thanks bro!
Nazmul Hasan
1137
Nazmul Hasan 2025.02.19 09:21 
 

nice indicator. Using from last week. its helpful and easy to use

Cao Minh Quang
59221
Réponse du développeur Cao Minh Quang 2025.02.19 09:22
Thank you very much!!
Thank you very much!!
merky16
315
merky16 2024.12.17 23:24 
 

Buen indicador, gracias por su trabajo

Cao Minh Quang
59221
Réponse du développeur Cao Minh Quang 2024.12.18 00:59
Thanks bro!
Thanks bro!
Répondre à l'avis