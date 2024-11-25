Simple ICT Concepts

5

The Simple ICT Concepts Indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders apply the principles of the Inner Circle Trader (ICT) methodology. This indicator focuses on identifying key zones such as liquidity levels, support and resistance, and market structure, making it an invaluable asset for price action and smart money concept traders.


Key Features

  1. Market Structure:

      Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior swing point. This allows a user to determine the current market trend based on the price action.

      There are two types of Market Structure labels included:

      ·         Market Structure Shift (MSS)

      ·         Break Of Structure (BOS)

      A MSS occurs when price breaks a swing low in an uptrend or a swing high in a downtrend, highlighting a potential reversal. 

      This is often labeled as "CHoCH", but ICT specifies it as MSS. On the other hand, BOS labels occur when price breaks a swing high in an uptrend or a swing low in a downtrend. 

      The occurrence of these particular swing points is caused by retracements (inducements) that highlights liquidity hunting in lower timeframes.

      Key swing points:  Higher Highs (HH) and Lower Lows (LL), Higher Lows (HL) and Lower Highs (LH)

  2. Displacement:
    • Displacements are scenarios where price forms successive candles of the same sentiment (bullish/bearish) with large bodies and short shadows.
    • These can more technically be identified by positive auto correlation (a close to open change is more likely to be followed by a change of the same sign) as well as volatility clustering (large changes are followed by large changes).
    • Displacements can be the cause for the formation of imbalances as well as market structure, these can be caused by the full execution of a meta order.

  3. Volume Imbalance:

    • A Volume Imbalance (V.I.) occurs when there is an area of price that has been left without a candle body. There is up-and-down movement in the overlapping of the wicks, however since the bulk of the volume is in the body of the candle, we dub this a Volume Imbalance.

  4. Order Blocks:

    • An ICT (Inner Circle Trader) order block is a price area on a chart where large institutional investors place significant buy or sell orders. Order blocks are a key concept in trading, as they can help traders identify potential support and resistance levels, and anticipate price reversals.
  5. Liquidity: 
    • Buy-side/Sell-side liquidity levels highlight price levels where market participants might place limit/stop orders.
    • Buyside liquidity levels will regroup the stop-loss orders of short traders as well as limit orders of long traders, while Sell-side liquidity levels will regroup the stop-loss orders of long traders as well as limit orders of short traders.
    • These levels can play different roles. More informed market participants might view these levels as source of liquidity, and once liquidity over a specific level is reduced it will be found in another area.
  6. FVG/IFVG:
    • Fair Value Gaps: A three candle formation where the candle shadows adjacent to the central candle do not overlap, this highlights a gap area.
    • Implied Fair Value Gaps: Unlike the fair value gap the implied fair value gap has candle shadows adjacent to the central candle overlapping. The gap area is constructed from the average between the respective shadow and the nearest extremity of their candle body.
    • Balanced Price Range: Balanced price ranges occur when a fair value gap overlaps a previous fair value gap, with the overlapping area resulting in the imbalance area.
  7. NWOG/NDOG:
    • This indicator reveals the new week opening gaps (NWOG) and new day opening gaps (NDOG). The NWOG is the gap between Friday's closing price and Sunday's opening price. The NDOG is the gap between the opening price and closing price of the previous day.
  8. Kill Zones:
    • ICT Kill-zones are specific timeframes in the forex market that highlight increased volatility and trading volume. The four primary Kill-zones – Asian, London, New York, and London Close – each offer unique trading opportunities for various trading pairs and markets.

  9. EA Integration:
    • Using Global Variables.
    • Update the global variables on every bar close.
    • Always add the lastest price value of the elements as following struct:
      • Order Block
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_OB_TOP (Lastest  OB Top price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_ICT_BULL_OB_TOP )
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_OB_BOTTOM  (Lastest  OB Bottom price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_ICT_BULL_OB_BOTTOM )
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_OB_TIME  (Lastest  OB Time Created. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_ICT_BULL_OB_TIME )
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_OB_TOUCHED_TIME  (Lastest  OB First touched time. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_ICT_BULL_OB_TOUCHED_TIME)
      • Fair value gaps
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_FVG_TOP   (Lastest  FVG Top price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_ICT_BULL_FVG_TOP )
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_FVG_BOTTOM   (Lastest  FVG  Bottom price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_ICT_BULL_FVG_ BOTTOM  )
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_FVG_MID   (Lastest  FVG  Middle price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_ICT_BULL_FVG_MID )
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_FVG_TIME   (Lastest  FVG Time  Created. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_ICT_BULL_FVG_TIME )
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_FVG_TOUCHED_TIME  (Lastest  FVG First touched time. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_ICT_BULL_FVG_TOUCHED_TIME)
      • BOS/MSS
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_MSS (Lastest MSS price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_ICT_BULL_MSS)
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_MSS_TIME (Lastest MSS Time Created. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_ICT_BULL_MSS_TIME)
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_BOS  (Lastest BOS price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_ICT_BULL_BOS)
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_(BULL or BEAR)_BOS_TIME  (Lastest BOS Time Created. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_ICT_BULL_BOS_TIME)
      • Swing point
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_HH (Lastest HH price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_ICT_ HH)
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_LH  (Lastest LH price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_ICT_ LH)
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_HL  (Lastest HL price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_ICT_ HL)
        • (Symbol)_(Period)_(Prefix Global input)_LL  (Lastest LL price. Ex: XAUUSD_16385_CMQ_ICT_ LL)

Customizable Features

  • Users can adjust settings like data length, colors, and display styles to match their trading preferences.

Benefits for Traders

  • Saves time on manual analysis, enhancing trading efficiency.
  • Helps make quick and informed decisions during volatile market conditions.
  • Easy to use for both beginners and experienced traders.

Conclusion

The Simple ICT Concepts Indicator is not just a tool but a comprehensive solution for traders looking to effectively implement ICT strategies. It’s a robust choice for enhancing market analysis and executing precise trades.

Avis 2
Devlabse
21
Devlabse 2025.01.16 12:43 
 

I first tested this indicator to validate its accuracy and alignment with ICT concepts. After confirming its effectiveness, I purchased it because I was impressed and wanted to develop an EA using its data alongside other indicators. Initially, I faced some challenges integrating the indicator with my EA. This is where the developer, Cao, truly earned a 5-star rating. Not only did he assist with my questions, but he also made minor updates to the indicator to ensure seamless integration with EAs and compatibility with the strategy tester. Such support is not very common and greatly exceeded my expectations. I highly recommend both the indicator and the developer, Cao.

JeanMarc2222
1493
JeanMarc2222 2024.12.19 09:56 
 

Outstanding Indicator and Exceptional Developer Support! The Simple ICT Concept indicator is an invaluable tool for traders who rely on ICT principles. Its ability to provide detailed insights like Order Blocks (OBs), Break of Structure (BOS), and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) is impressive, but what truly sets it apart is the integration of global variables, which makes it perfect for EA automation. What stands out even more is the developer, Cao Minh Quang. I’ve suggested features like the "first touched" variable for OBs and FVGs, and within no time, he implemented these changes while ensuring they work seamlessly with the existing features. His responsiveness and commitment to improving the tool based on user feedback are top-notch. If you're looking for a reliable ICT indicator with a developer who listens and consistently improves, this is the one to get. Highly recommended!

Produits recommandés
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Indicateurs
Version MT4   |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit la structure d'onde correcte du marché et les niveaux de Fibonacci qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conseiller-Assis
Auto Optimized RSI MT5
Davit Beridze
Indicateurs
Auto Optimized RSI   est un indicateur fléché intelligent et facile à utiliser, conçu pour fournir des signaux d’achat et de vente précis. Il utilise des simulations de trading sur des données historiques pour déterminer automatiquement les niveaux RSI les plus efficaces pour chaque instrument et période. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome ou intégré dans votre stratégie existante, et il est particulièrement utile pour les traders à court terme. Contrairement a
Daily Bar Number Indicator
Vincent Jose Proenca
Indicateurs
Présentation : Cet indicateur MT5 permet aux traders de suivre facilement le numéro quotidien des bougies. Indicateur Numéro de Bougie Quotidienne pour MT5 L’indicateur Numéro de Bougie Quotidienne affiche le numéro séquentiel de chaque bougie directement sur votre graphique MetaTrader 5. Il aide les traders à suivre le comptage des barres intrajournalières et à analyser facilement les motifs de session. Principales fonctionnalités : Affiche les numéros des bougies sous chaque bougie en temps ré
Cointegration Spread Indicator
Olesia Lukian
Indicateurs
Statistical Arbitrage Spread Generator for Cointegration [MT5] What is Pair Trading? Pair trading is a market-neutral strategy that looks to exploit the relative price movement between two correlated assets — instead of betting on the direction of the market. The idea? When two assets that usually move together diverge beyond a statistically significant threshold, one is likely mispriced. You sell the expensive one, buy the cheap one , and profit when they converge again. It’s a statistica
FREE
Best SAR MT5
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
4.33 (3)
Indicateurs
La description :  nous sommes heureux de vous présenter notre nouvel indicateur gratuit basé sur l'un des indicateurs professionnels et populaires du marché des changes (PSAR). Cet indicateur est une nouvelle modification de l'indicateur SAR parabolique original. Dans l'indicateur pro SAR, vous pouvez voir un croisement entre les points et le graphique des prix. le croisement n'est pas un signal mais parle du potentiel de fin de mouvement, vous pouvez commencer à acheter par un nouveau point b
FREE
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Indicateurs
Trade smarter, not harder: Empower your trading with Harmonacci Patterns This is arguably the most complete harmonic price formation auto-recognition indicator you can find for the MetaTrader Platform. It detects 19 different patterns, takes fibonacci projections as seriously as you do, displays the Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) and finds suitable stop-loss and take-profit levels. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It detects 19 different harmonic pri
Renko System
Marco Montemari
Indicateurs
This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
Apex WilliamsR MT5
German Pablo Gori
Indicateurs
Apex WilliamsR MT5 Description Apex Williams %R MT5 is a professional technical indicator that enhances the traditional Williams %R oscillator with advanced momentum analysis and multiple quality filters. Key Features Intelligent Signal System - Automatic buy/sell signal generation - Quality filters to reduce false signals - Clear visual indicators on chart Advanced Divergence Analysis - Automatic divergence detection - Integrated price-oscillator analysis - Technical signal confirmation
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicateurs
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Tops and Bottoms Indicator
Josue De Matos Silva
4.6 (5)
Indicateurs
Tops & Bottoms Indicator FREE   Tops abd Bottoms:   An effective indicator for your trades The tops and bottoms indicator helps you to find  ascending and descending channel formations with indications of ascending and/or descending tops and bottoms. In addition, it  show possibles  opportunities with a small yellow circle when the indicator encounters an impulse formation. This indicator provide to you  more security and speed in making entry decisions. Also test our FREE advisor indicator:  
FREE
Follow The Line MT5
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
4.53 (30)
Indicateurs
This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL. (you can change the colors). It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more powerful and reliable signals. Get them here: https://www.m
FREE
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicateurs
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Indicateurs
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Wave Trend MT5
Diego Arribas Lopez
Indicateurs
MT4 Version Wave Trend MT5 Wave Trend is an oscillator, which helps identifing in a extremely accurate manner market reversals. The Oscillator being obove the overbought level and a cross down of the fast into the slow MA usually indicates a good SELL signal. If the oscillators is below the oversold level and the fast MA crosses over the slower MA usually highlights a good BUY signal. The Wave Trend indicator can be also used when divergences appear against the price, indicating the current move
Donchian Channel DC
Renato Takahashi
Indicateurs
Donchian Channel DC is the indicator of Donchian Channels, that plots maximum and minimum values of a specific period, besides mean value line. It´s possible to configure simple period for analysis and the indicator will plot all three values. You can trade with this indicator as trend or reversal, according to each strategy. Do not let to test others indicators as soon as others expert advisors.
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Do you, like me, like to trade with the trend? Then this indicator will help you! Rainbow Trend is a trend indicator, which uses several Moving Averages on the chart. It measures different trend strenght zones for different periods: very long term, long term, mid term, short term and very short term. Each zone has its color, and it is possible to have sound alert when the prices leaves a zone and enters another. Its configuration is very simple. If you find any bug or have any suggestions, conta
True Trend Oscillator Pro
Pavel Golovko
Indicateurs
This indicator is a zero-lag indicator and displays  strength of trend change . True Trend  Oscillator Pro works best in combination with True Trend Moving Average Pro that displays exact trend as is. Oscillator value is exact price change in given direction of the trend. True Trend Moving Average Pro: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103586 If you set PERIOD input parameter to 1 this indicator becomes a sharpshooter for binary options. Developers can use True Trend Oscillator in Exper
FREE
SimSim Arrow KijunSen Plus MA MT5
Aleksandr Tyunev
Indicateurs
SimSim Arrow KijunSen Plus MA est un indicateur de flèche propriétaire. Version de l'indicateur original avec les lignes KijuSen et MA. Version pour MetaTrader 4 L'indicateur génère un signal lorsque la ligne Kijun-sen croise la ligne MA. Activez « CONTROL DEAL » pour l'opération et les transactions basées sur le signal de l'indicateur seront ouvertes automatiquement.. Vous pouvez utiliser l'indicateur pour l'usage auquel il est destiné, comme dispositif de signalisation fiable. Cependant, son
FlatBreakout MT5
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicateurs
FlatBreakout MT5 (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT5 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout MT5   is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro MT5 indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the   GBPUSD   pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout MT5 and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of
FREE
Fibo Channels
Jeffrey Quiatchon
Indicateurs
Fibo Daily Channel Indicator The  Indicator is a powerful tool for traders, providing precise daily support and resistance levels based on Fibonacci retracement and extension calculations. This indicator automatically draws key pivot points (PP, R1, R2, S1, S2) as well as additional extension levels (R3, R4, S3, S4), helping traders identify potential reversal and breakout zones with ease. It includes customizable alerts and push notifications, allowing traders to receive updates whenever the pr
Terra Infinity
Ivan Simonika
Indicateurs
Terra Infinity is a flat indicator. This improved version of the CalcFlat indicator has three additional lines that significantly increase its effectiveness. Unlike its predecessor with two static levels, Terra Infinity adds three dynamic lines above the main histogram, which are interpreted as follows: base signal line, minimum signal line, maximum signal line. These lines are formed using the additional parameter Avg, which is the average value of the histogram. Averaging produces a line cl
ATrend
Zaha Feiz
4.82 (17)
Indicateurs
ATREND ATREND : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "ATREND" pour la plateforme MT5 est conçu pour fournir aux traders des signaux d'achat et de vente robustes en utilisant une combinaison de méthodologies d'analyse technique. Cet indicateur s'appuie principalement sur la plage vraie moyenne (ATR) pour mesurer la volatilité, ainsi que sur des algorithmes de détection de tendance pour identifier les mouvements potentiels du marché. Laissez un message ap
Big Black Shark MT5
Yaroslav Varankin
Indicateurs
Tool for Identifying Potential Reversal Points and Trend Direction This tool is excellent for identifying potential market reversal points and trend direction. It works well in combination with confirming indicators such as MACD, Stochastic, RSI, which are standard on all MT5 platforms. Together, they form a reliable trading strategy. The settings allow for adjusting the channel’s distance and period. It is recommended to enter a trade when the signal line crosses the upper channel boundary and
Trendlines Oscillator
Cao Minh Quang
Indicateurs
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
PZ Penta O MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.5 (4)
Indicateurs
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicateurs
Le niveau Premium est un indicateur unique avec une précision de plus de 80 % des prédictions correctes ! Cet indicateur a été testé par les meilleurs Trading Specialists depuis plus de deux mois ! L'indicateur de l'auteur que vous ne trouverez nulle part ailleurs ! À partir des captures d'écran, vous pouvez constater par vous-même la précision de cet outil ! 1 est idéal pour le trading d'options binaires avec un délai d'expiration de 1 bougie. 2 fonctionne sur toutes les paires de devises
Double HMA MTF for MT5
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4 (4)
Indicateurs
This is an advanced multi-timeframe version of the popular Hull Moving Average (HMA) Features Two lines of the Hull indicator of different timeframes on the same chart. The HMA line of the higher timeframe defines the trend, and the HMA line of the current timeframe defines the short-term price movements. A graphical panel with HMA indicator data from all timeframes at the same time . If the HMA switched its direction on any timeframe, the panel displays a question or exclamation mark with a tex
KT Renko Patterns MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicateurs
KT Renko Patterns analyse le graphique Renko brique par brique afin de détecter des figures techniques bien connues, fréquemment utilisées par les traders sur divers marchés financiers. Par rapport aux graphiques basés sur le temps, les Renko offrent une vue épurée, rendant les figures plus faciles à reconnaître et à exploiter. KT Renko Patterns comprend plusieurs figures Renko, dont la majorité sont expliquées en détail dans le livre “Profitable Trading with Renko Charts” de Prashant Shah. Un
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicateurs
Description générale Cet indicateur est une version améliorée du Canal Donchian classique, enrichie de fonctionnalités pratiques pour le trading réel. En plus des trois lignes standard (supérieure, inférieure et ligne médiane), le système détecte les cassures et les affiche visuellement avec des flèches sur le graphique, en montrant uniquement la ligne opposée à la direction actuelle de la tendance pour une lecture plus claire. L’indicateur comprend : Signaux visuels : flèches colorées lors des
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.99 (71)
Indicateurs
Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L’outil exclusif « Bomber Utility », qui accompagne automatiquement chaque opération de trading, fixe les niveaux de Stop Loss et de Take Profit, et clôture les positions selon les règles de la stratégie Des fichiers de configuration (set files) pour adapter l’indicateur à différents actifs Des set files pour configurer le Bomber Utility selon différents modes : « Risque Minimum », « Risque Équilibré » et « Stratégie d’Attente » U
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (44)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que ce système de trading est un indicateur non repeint, non redessiné et non retardé, ce qui le rend idéal pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Cours en ligne, manuel et téléchargement de préréglages. Le "Système de Trading Smart Trend MT5" est une solution de trading complète conçue pour les traders débutants et expérimentés. Il combine plus de 10 indicateurs premium et propose plus de 7 stratégies de trading robustes, ce qui en fait un choix polyvalent
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.89 (27)
Indicateurs
*** Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe est un outil d’analyse du marché en temps réel, développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Nous avons développé Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe pour aider les traders à analyser la structure du marché de manière plus systématique et claire, dans le but d’accroître l’efficacité du trading et d’assurer la durabilité à long terme de leur stratégie. Cet outil est développé sur la base du cadre Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Il anal
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.83 (96)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. Trend Screener est un indicateur de suivi de tendance efficace qui fournit des signaux de tendance fléchés avec des
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
5 (20)
Indicateurs
Je vous présente un excellent indicateur technique : Grabber, qui fonctionne comme une stratégie de trading "tout-en-un", prête à l'emploi. En un seul code sont intégrés des outils puissants d'analyse technique du marché, des signaux de trading (flèches), des fonctions d'alerte et des notifications push. Chaque acheteur de cet indicateur reçoit également gratuitement : L'utilitaire Grabber : pour la gestion automatique des ordres ouverts Un guide vidéo étape par étape : pour apprendre à installe
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicateurs
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
TrendMaestro5
Stefano Frisetti
Indicateurs
note: this indicator is for METATRADER4, if you want the version for METATRADER5 this is the link:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/108106 TRENDMAESTRO ver 2.4 TRENDMAESTRO recognizes a new TREND in the bud, he never makes mistakes. The certainty of identifying a new TREND is priceless. DESCRIPTION TRENDMAESTRO identifies a new TREND in the bud, this indicator examines the volatility, volumes and momentum to identify the moment in which there is an explosion of one or more of these data a
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.68 (53)
Indicateurs
AtBot : Comment ça fonctionne et comment l'utiliser ### Comment ça fonctionne L'indicateur "AtBot" pour la plateforme MT5 génère des signaux d'achat et de vente en utilisant une combinaison d'outils d'analyse technique. Il intègre la Moyenne Mobile Simple (SMA), la Moyenne Mobile Exponentielle (EMA) et l'indice de la Plage Vraie Moyenne (ATR) pour identifier les opportunités de trading. De plus, il peut utiliser des bougies Heikin Ashi pour améliorer la précision des signaux. Laissez un avis ap
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.18 (22)
Indicateurs
Tout d'abord, il convient de souligner que cet indicateur de trading n'est ni repainting, ni redrawing et ne présente aucun délai, ce qui le rend idéal à la fois pour le trading manuel et automatisé. Manuel de l'utilisateur : réglages, entrées et stratégie. L'Analyste Atomique est un indicateur d'action sur les prix PA qui utilise la force et le momentum du prix pour trouver un meilleur avantage sur le marché. Équipé de filtres avancés qui aident à éliminer les bruits et les faux signaux, et à
MTF Supply Demand Zones MT5
Georgios Kalomoiropoulos
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Nouvelle génération de zones d'approvisionnement et de demande automatisées. Algorithme nouveau et innovant qui fonctionne sur n'importe quel graphique. Toutes les zones sont créées dynamiquement en fonction de l'action des prix du marché. DEUX TYPES D'ALERTES --> 1) QUAND LE PRIX ATTEINT UNE ZONE 2) QUAND UNE NOUVELLE ZONE SE FORME Vous n'obtenez pas un indicateur inutile de plus. Vous obtenez une stratégie de trading complète avec des résultats prouvés.     Nouvelles fonctionnalités:   
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.86 (21)
Indicateurs
FX Volume : Découvrez le Sentiment du Marché tel que perçu par un Courtier Présentation Rapide Vous souhaitez faire passer votre approche de trading au niveau supérieur ? FX Volume vous fournit, en temps réel, des informations sur la manière dont les traders particuliers et les courtiers sont positionnés—bien avant la publication de rapports retardés comme le COT. Que vous visiez des gains réguliers ou recherchiez simplement un avantage plus solide sur les marchés, FX Volume vous aide à repére
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (135)
Indicateurs
Top indicator for MT5   providing accurate signals to enter a trade without repainting! It can be applied to any financial assets:   forex, cryptocurrencies, metals, stocks, indices .  Watch  the video  (6:22) with an example of processing only one signal that paid off the indicator! MT4 version is here It will provide pretty accurate trading signals and tell you when it's best to open a trade and close it. Most traders improve their trading results during the first trading week with the help of
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (11)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.81 (21)
Indicateurs
Support And Resistance Screener est dans un indicateur de niveau pour MetaTrader qui fournit plusieurs outils à l'intérieur d'un indicateur. Les outils disponibles sont : 1. Filtre de structure de marché. 2. Zone de repli haussier. 3. Zone de recul baissier. 4. Points pivots quotidiens 5. points pivots hebdomadaires 6. Points pivots mensuels 7. Support et résistance forts basés sur le modèle harmonique et le volume. 8. Zones au niveau de la banque. OFFRE D'UNE DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur de sup
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (23)
Indicateurs
Combien de fois avez-vous acheté un indicateur de trading avec d' excellents backtests, des preuves de performance sur compte réel avec des chiffres fantastiques et des statistiques partout , mais après l'avoir utilisé, vous finissez par faire sauter votre compte ? Vous ne devriez pas faire confiance à un signal seul, vous devez savoir pourquoi il est apparu en premier lieu, et c'est ce que RelicusRoad Pro fait de mieux ! Manuel d'utilisation + Stratégies + Vidéos de formation + Groupe privé ave
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (23)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Indicateurs
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (18)
Indicateurs
Présentation de   Quantum TrendPulse   , l'outil de trading ultime qui combine la puissance de   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   et   Stochastic   dans un seul indicateur complet pour maximiser votre potentiel de trading. Conçu pour les traders qui recherchent précision et efficacité, cet indicateur vous aide à identifier les tendances du marché, les changements de dynamique et les points d'entrée et de sortie optimaux en toute confiance. Caractéristiques principales : Intégration SuperTrend :   suivez f
Royal Scalping Indicator M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Royal Scalping Indicator is an advanced price adaptive indicator designed to generate high-quality trading signals. Built-in multi-timeframe and multi-currency capabilities make it even more powerful to have configurations based on different symbols and timeframes. This indicator is perfect for scalp trades as well as swing trades. Royal Scalping is not just an indicator, but a trading strategy itself. Features Price Adaptive Trend Detector Algorithm Multi-Timeframe and Multi-Currency Trend Low
TPSpro RFI Levels MT5
Roman Podpora
4.53 (19)
Indicateurs
Achetez RFI LEVELS maintenant et obtenez gratuitement un autre indicateur de niveaux avancés Pour recevoir, écrivez en messages privés. INSTRUCTIONS RUS   /   INSTRUCTIONS   ENG   /   Version MT4 Fonctions principales : Affiche les zones actives des vendeurs et des acheteurs ! L'indicateur affiche tous les niveaux/zones de première impulsion corrects pour les achats et les ventes. Lorsque ces niveaux/zones sont activés, là où commence la recherche de points d'entrée, ils changent de couleur et
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.72 (18)
Indicateurs
Achetez TREND PRO maintenant et obtenez gratuitement un autre indicateur de tendance avancé Pour recevoir, écrivez en messages privés. VERSION MT4        —        ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS           —        INSTRUCTIONS  ENG Fonctions principales : Signaux d'entrée précis SANS RENDU ! Si un signal apparaît, il reste d’actualité ! Il s'agit d'une différence importante par rapport aux indicateurs de redessinage, qui peuvent fournir un signal puis le modifier, ce qui peut entraîner une perte de fonds en d
Professional CDV with Aggressive Score
TitanScalper
Indicateurs
Overview The Professional CDV with Aggressive Score is a comprehensive volume analysis tool that combines visual Cumulative Delta Volume (CDV) representation with an advanced aggressive scoring system. Built using proven Professional Orderflow Platform methodology, this indicator provides traders with deep insights into market microstructure and volume dynamics. Key Features Professional Orderflow CDV Implementation Authentic Professional Orderflow Platform delta multiplier calculation methodolo
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
TrendHarmony MTF Trend Phase Level Visualizer MT5
Andras Salamon
Indicateurs
TREND HARMONY MT5 – Multi Timeframe Trend and Phase and Pullback Level Visualizer indicator for Metatrader5 The TREND HARMONY indicator automates deep trend analysis and generates visualizations for you. Take control of your trades by eliminating uncertainty! Revolutionize your trading experience with precision and insight through the TREND HARMONY Multi Timeframe indicator – your ultimate MT5 trend visualization indicator. [  Features and Manual   | MT4 version |   All Products   ] Are you tir
Dark Absolute Trend MT5
Marco Solito
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
Dark Absolute Trend   is an Indicator for intraday trading. This Indicator is based on   Trend Following  strategy but use also candlestick patterns and Volatility. We can enter in good price with this Indicator, in order to follow the main trend on the current instrument. It is advised to use low spread ECN brokers. This Indicator does   Not repaint   and   N ot lag . Recommended timeframes are M5, M15 and H1. Recommended working pairs: All. I nstallation and  Update Guide   -  Troubleshooting
MACD Intraday Trend PRO
JETINVEST
5 (4)
Indicateurs
MACD Intraday Trend PRO est un indicateur développé grâce à une adaptation du MACD original créé par Gerald Appel dans les années 1960. Au fil des années de négociation, il a été observé qu'en modifiant les paramètres du MACD avec les proportions de Fibonacci, nous obtenons une meilleure présentation de la continuité des mouvements de tendance, ce qui permet de détecter plus efficacement le début et la fin d'une tendance de prix. En raison de son efficacité à détecter les tendances de prix, i
CRT Liquidity Pro
Juan Pablo Castro Forero
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Inquiet pour votre prochain trade ? Fatigué de ne pas savoir si votre stratégie fonctionne vraiment ? Avec CRT Liquidity Pro, vous tradez avec des statistiques réelles, pas des émotions. Connaissez vos probabilités, suivez vos performances et tradez avec confiance — basé sur la Puissance de 3, la détection intelligente de liquidité et les confirmations CRT. Voulez-vous voir la réalité de la stratégie CRT Liquidity ? Après votre achat, contactez-nous et nous vous offrirons gratuitement l’un de n
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Indicateurs
Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (16)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5   est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période   100% non repeint   qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments:   forex ,   matières premières ,   crypto-monnaies ,   indices ,  actions .  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de m
Plus de l'auteur
Fair Value Gaps
Cao Minh Quang
4.88 (58)
Indicateurs
Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator Overview The Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator identifies inefficiencies in price action where an imbalance occurs due to aggressive buying or selling. These gaps are often created by institutional traders and smart money, leaving areas where price may later return to "fill" the imbalance before continuing its trend. Key Features: Automatic Detection of FVGs – The indicator highlights fair value gaps across different timeframes. Multi-Timeframe Support – View FVGs fr
FREE
Market Sessions Pre
Cao Minh Quang
4.75 (4)
Indicateurs
The Market Sessions indicator is a popular tool among forex and stock traders for visually representing global trading sessions on a price chart. It highlights the time periods for major trading sessions — such as the Asian (Tokyo) , European (London) , and American (New York) sessions — directly on the chart. This helps traders identify when markets open and close, allowing for better decision-making based on session-specific trading behavior. - Asian Session (Default: 00:00-09:00) - London Se
FREE
Fair Value Gaps MT4
Cao Minh Quang
3.86 (7)
Indicateurs
The Fair Value Gap (FVG) is a price range where one side of the market liquidity is offered, typically confirmed by a liquidity void on the lower time frame charts in the same price range. Price can "gap" to create a literal vacuum in trading, resulting in an actual price gap. Fair Value Gaps are most commonly used by price action traders to identify inefficiencies or imbalances in the market, indicating that buying and selling are not equal. If you're following the ICT Trading Strategy or Smart
FREE
MACD Indicator with Histogram
Cao Minh Quang
5 (6)
Indicateurs
MACD Indicator It has MACD line, Signal line, and Histogram. The Histogram has 4 colors based on Direction Above and Below the Zero Line, showing its movement direction as simple as possible. Allows Show MACD & Signal Line, Show Change In color of MACD   Line based on cross of Signal Line. Show Dots at Cross of MacD and Signal Line, Turn on and off Histogram. Enjoy your trading experience, and feel free to share your comments and reviews. If you are interested in this indicator, you might be i
FREE
Market Sessions Pre MT4
Cao Minh Quang
5 (2)
Indicateurs
The Market Sessions indicator is a popular tool among forex and stock traders for visually representing global trading sessions on a price chart. It highlights the time periods for major trading sessions — such as the   Asian (Tokyo) ,   European (London) , and   American (New York)   sessions — directly on the chart. This helps traders identify when markets open and close, allowing for better decision-making based on session-specific trading behavior. - Asian Session (Default: 00:00-09:00) - Lo
FREE
MACD Indicator with Histogram MT4
Cao Minh Quang
5 (1)
Indicateurs
MACD Indicator It has MACD line, Signal line, and Histogram. The Histogram has 4 colors based on Direction Above and Below the Zero Line, showing its movement direction as simple as possible. Allows Show MACD & Signal Line, Show Change In color of   MACD     Line based on cross of Signal Line. Show Dots at Cross of MacD and Signal Line, Turn on and off Histogram. Enjoy your trading experience, and feel free to share your comments and reviews. If you are interested in this indicator, you might
FREE
Order Block Detector MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicateurs
Automatically detect bullish or bearish order blocks to optimize your trade entries with our powerful indicator. Ideal for traders following ICT (The Inner Circle Trader). Works with any asset type, including cryptocurrencies, stocks, and forex. Displays order blocks on multiple timeframes, from M2 to W1. Alerts you when an order block is detected, migrated, or a higher timeframe order block is created/migrated. Perfect for both scalping and swing trading in Smart Money Concepts.  Enhanced by st
Pure Price Action ICT Tools
Cao Minh Quang
Indicateurs
The Pure Price Action ICT Tools indicator is designed for pure price action analysis, automatically identifying real-time market structures, liquidity levels, order & breaker blocks, and liquidity voids. Its unique feature lies in its exclusive reliance on price patterns, without being constrained by any user-defined inputs, ensuring a robust and objective analysis of market dynamics. Key Features Market Structures A Market Structure Shift, also known as a Change of Character (CHoCH), is a pivot
Market Structure Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Indicateurs
The Market Structure Signal indicator is designed to detect Change of Character (CHoCH) and Break of Structure (BOS) in price action, helping traders identify potential trend reversals or continuations. It combines market structure analysis with volatility (ATR) to highlight possible risk/reward zones, while also supporting multi-channel alerts so that no trading signal is missed. Interpretation Trend Analysis : The indicator’s trend coloring, combined with BOS and CHoCH detection, provides an i
Supertrend Targets Signal
Cao Minh Quang
Indicateurs
Supertrend Targets Signal is a powerful trend-following and breakout confirmation indicator designed to help traders identify high-probability entry points , visualize dynamic target zones , and receive clean, reliable signals across various market conditions. The core trend logic is built on a custom Supertrend that uses an ATR-based band structure with long smoothing chains—first through a WMA, then an EMA—allowing the trend line to respond to major shifts while ignoring noise. A key addition
SMC Analyzer Single Timeframe
Cao Minh Quang
5 (3)
Indicateurs
The SMC Analyzer STF is a powerful, single-timeframe Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis tool designed for precision trade confirmations based on core SMC components. It evaluates market structure across four levels of confirmation using elements such as Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), Liquidity Zones, and Higher Timeframe Trend Bias. Each level has configurable elements (BOS, OB, FVG, Liquidity Zones, Higher Timeframe Trend). The
Linear Regression Oscillator FX MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicateurs
The   Linear Regression Oscillator (LRO)   is a technical indicator based on linear regression analysis, commonly used in financial markets to assess the momentum and direction of price trends. It measures the distance between the current price and the value predicted by a linear regression line, which is essentially the best-fit line over a specified period. Here’s a breakdown of how it works and its components: Key Components of the Linear Regression Oscillator Linear Regression Line (Best-Fit
Fair Value Gaps with Order Block Detector MT5
Cao Minh Quang
Indicateurs
The latest version of Indicator is fully integrated into an all-in-one package, including: Fair Value Gaps (FVG).  Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG).  OrderBlock (OB).  The options in the settings section are relatively easy to navigate, and you can even use them right away upon activation without encountering difficulties when using the default configuration. The indicator utilizes an algorithm to automatically draw and identify Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), and Implied Fair Value Gaps
Simple Smart Mney Concepts
Cao Minh Quang
5 (1)
Indicateurs
This Simple Smart Money Concepts indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. "Smart Money Concepts" (SMC) is used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate liquidity & find more optimal points of interest in the market. Trying to determine where institutional
Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit
Cao Minh Quang
Indicateurs
The Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit  is a powerful indicator designed to highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns.. This tool automates the detection and visualization of key market structures and potential reversal zones. Key Features: CHoCH Detection (Change of Character): Automatically identifies structural shifts in marke
Market Structure Signal MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicateurs
The   Market Structure Signal   indicator is designed to detect   Change of Character (CHoCH) and Break of Structure (BOS) in price action, helping traders identify potential trend reversals or continuations. It combines market structure analysis with volatility (ATR) to highlight possible risk/reward zones, while also supporting multi-channel alerts so that no trading signal is missed. Interpretation Trend Analysis : The indicator’s trend coloring, combined with BOS and CHoCH detection, provide
Fair Value Gaps with Order Block Detector
Cao Minh Quang
Indicateurs
The latest version of Indicator is fully integrated into an all-in-one package, including: Fair Value Gaps (FVG).  Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG).  OrderBlock (OB).  The options in the settings section are relatively easy to navigate, and you can even use them right away upon activation without encountering difficulties when using the default configuration. The indicator utilizes an algorithm to automatically draw and identify Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), and Implied Fair Value Gap
Simple ICT Concepts MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicateurs
The   Simple  ICT Concepts Indicator   is a powerful tool designed to help traders apply the principles of the   Inner Circle Trader (ICT)   methodology. This indicator focuses on identifying key zones such as liquidity levels, support and resistance, and market structure, making it an invaluable asset for price action and smart money concept traders. Key Features Market Structure : Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior swing point. This allows a user to determine t
Simple Smart Mney Concepts MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicateurs
This Simple Smart Money Concepts indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. "Smart Money Concepts" (SMC) is used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate liquidity & find more optimal points of interest in the market. Trying to determine where institutional
Pure Price Action ICT Tools MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicateurs
The Pure Price Action ICT Tools indicator is designed for pure price action analysis, automatically identifying real-time market structures, liquidity levels, order & breaker blocks, and liquidity voids. Its unique feature lies in its exclusive reliance on price patterns, without being constrained by any user-defined inputs, ensuring a robust and objective analysis of market dynamics. Key Features Market Structures A Market Structure Shift, also known as a Change of Character (CHoCH), is a pivot
Multiple Non Linear Regression MT4
Cao Minh Quang
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Multiple Non-Linear Regression MT4 This indicator is designed to perform multiple non-linear regression analysis using four independent variables: close, open, high, and low prices. Here's a components and functionalities: Inputs: Normalization Data Length: Length of data used for normalization. Learning Rate: Rate at which the algorithm learns from errors. Show data points: Show plotting of normalized input data(close, open, high, low) Smooth?: Option to smooth the output. Smooth Length: Lengt
Market Structure w Inducements and Sweeps MT4 NDH
Cao Minh Quang
Indicateurs
The Market Structure with Inducements & Sweeps indicator is a unique take on Smart Money Concepts related market structure labels that aims to give traders a more precise interpretation considering various factors. Compared to traditional market structure scripts that include Change of Character (CHoCH) & Break of Structures (BOS) -- this script also includes the detection of Inducements (IDM) & Sweeps which are major components of determining other structures labeled on the chart. SMC & pri
Smart Market Structure Simple MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicateurs
Smart Market Structure Simple   is a powerful indicator that helps traders identify   market structure   based on the   Smart Money Concept (SMC) . This indicator automatically detects   Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Fair Value Gaps (FVG), Order Blocks (OB), Liquidity Zones (LQZ),   and key swing points   Higher High (HH), Higher Low (HL), Lower High (LH), Lower Low (LL) . Main Objective:   Assist traders in tracking institutional flow ( Smart Money ) and finding high-p
Unicorn Model ICT MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicateurs
Unicorn Model ICT Indicator — Smart Trading with Precision The   Unicorn Model ICT Indicator   is a powerful and intelligent tool designed for traders who follow   Smart Money Concepts (SMC)   and   Inner Circle Trader (ICT)   methodologies. This indicator simplifies complex price action by visually identifying key market structures and providing high-probability trade setups. Key Features: A Bullish Unicorn Pattern A Lower Low (LL), followed by a Higher High (HH) A Fair Value Gap (FVG), overla
Quasimodo Signal MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicateurs
The   Quasimodo Pattern Indicator  is no more difficult than the Head and Shoulders. Still, only a few traders know about it, and some even confuse one with the other. However, this is not a reason to avoid this tool in your forex trading strategy.    Features: Automatic Detection:   The indicator automatically scans for valid QM patterns across any timeframe, reducing the need for manual chart analysis. Visual Highlights:   Clear and customizable on-chart drawing of shoulders, heads, and breako
OrderBlocks MTF MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicateurs
Order Block Multi Timeframe The   Order Block Multi Timeframe   is a powerful tool for Smart Money Concept (SMC) traders, combining high-accuracy   Order Block detection   with real-time   Break of Structure (BOS)   and   Change of Character (CHoCH)   analysis across multiple timeframes. Smart Money Insight, Multi-Timeframe Precision This indicator automatically identifies   institutional Order Blocks —key price zones where large players have entered the market—and plots them directly on your ch
Rectangle Trading Custom MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicateurs
Rectangle Trading Custom   is a powerful technical analysis tool designed for price action and range-based traders. It allows users to define consolidation zones and receive alerts when the price breaks out of these zones or approaches trendlines drawn on the chart. Rectangles and Trendlines will be extended into future with one click. Rectangle point size, name and prices will be displayed around rectangle. Key Features: Draw Trading Zones (Rectangle Zones) Users can manually draw rectangles t
SMC Analyzer Single Timeframe MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicateurs
SMC Analyzer Single-Timeframe (STF) for MT4 The   SMC Analyzer STF  MT4  is a powerful, single-timeframe Smart Money Concepts (SMC) analysis tool designed for precision trade confirmations based on core SMC components. It evaluates market structure across four levels of confirmation using elements such as   Break of Structure (BOS), Change of Character (CHoCH), Order Blocks (OB), Fair Value Gaps (FVGs), Liquidity Zones , and   Higher Timeframe Trend Bias . Each level has configurable elements (
Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicateurs
The Fibonacci Confluence Toolkit  is a powerful indicator designed to highlights areas of interest where significant price action or reactions are anticipated, automatically applies Fibonacci retracement levels to outline potential pullback zones, and detects engulfing candle patterns.. This tool automates the detection and visualization of key market structures and potential reversal zones. Key Features: CHoCH Detection (Change of Character): Automatically identifies structural shifts in marke
Market Structure Trend Targets MT4
Cao Minh Quang
Indicateurs
The Market Structure Trend Targets   is a powerful trading indicator designed to give traders a clear, structured, and data-driven view of market momentum, breakouts, and key price reaction zones. Built on the principles of   smart market structure analysis , it helps identify not only trend direction, but also   precise breakout levels ,   trend exhaustion , and   potential reversal zones   — all with visual clarity and trader-friendly metrics. Key Features Breakout Points with Numbered Markers
Filtrer:
Devlabse
21
Devlabse 2025.01.16 12:43 
 

I first tested this indicator to validate its accuracy and alignment with ICT concepts. After confirming its effectiveness, I purchased it because I was impressed and wanted to develop an EA using its data alongside other indicators. Initially, I faced some challenges integrating the indicator with my EA. This is where the developer, Cao, truly earned a 5-star rating. Not only did he assist with my questions, but he also made minor updates to the indicator to ensure seamless integration with EAs and compatibility with the strategy tester. Such support is not very common and greatly exceeded my expectations. I highly recommend both the indicator and the developer, Cao.

Cao Minh Quang
64081
Réponse du développeur Cao Minh Quang 2025.01.16 12:45
Thank you very much!
JeanMarc2222
1493
JeanMarc2222 2024.12.19 09:56 
 

Outstanding Indicator and Exceptional Developer Support! The Simple ICT Concept indicator is an invaluable tool for traders who rely on ICT principles. Its ability to provide detailed insights like Order Blocks (OBs), Break of Structure (BOS), and Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) is impressive, but what truly sets it apart is the integration of global variables, which makes it perfect for EA automation. What stands out even more is the developer, Cao Minh Quang. I’ve suggested features like the "first touched" variable for OBs and FVGs, and within no time, he implemented these changes while ensuring they work seamlessly with the existing features. His responsiveness and commitment to improving the tool based on user feedback are top-notch. If you're looking for a reliable ICT indicator with a developer who listens and consistently improves, this is the one to get. Highly recommended!

Cao Minh Quang
64081
Réponse du développeur Cao Minh Quang 2024.12.19 09:58
Thank you very much, bro!
Répondre à l'avis