Luxury Gold Scalp

Introducing to Luxury Gold Scalper – The Next Evolution in Gold Trading Automation !


Discounted price :  The price will increase by $300 with every 10 purchases. Final price $4999,  Ask in private for more details!


( Trading Robot with Dynamic Risk Management ) Instead of using fixed stop-losses, this trading robot closes positions when they reach a certain percentage loss from initial trades. It also automatically closes positions when they reach a target profit percentage, securing gains at optimal moments. 


This strategy has been specifically developed for you by a team with over 10 years of trading experience. After extensive testing, this EA (Expert Advisor) has been optimized for long-term investment success.


Monitoring of real trading Advisor -

My other products   -  Steadfast Forex Bot


A fully automatic Expert Advisor that does not require additional settings, I recommend using it with default settings, for trading on the XAUUSD currency pair. 


Settings:

  • // Position size (in lots)
  • // Reverse Buy/Sell
  • // Amount Of Orders To Split
  • // Close Pips
  • // Magic-Number
  • // Risk Percentge
  • // Allowed slippage
  • // Maximum Volue (MA)
  • // Use Drawdown Filter
  • // Max Drawdow
  • // Recovery Multipiler Input
  • // Spread Filter
  • // Max Spread Allowed To Trade
  • // Spread Stability Filter
  • // Order SL Point
  • // Trade Friday
  • // Point Above Range
  • // Point Below Range
  • // Smart Distance 
  • // Puse Between Trades In Min (0-Desable)
  • // Disable Trading On Bank Holidays
  • // Filter Period
  • // Hide Take Profit
  • // Hide Stop Loss 
  • // Hide Smart Order/TP Levels


Recommendations:

  • Working symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: 5M
  • Deposit: $300.00 or above
  • Leverage: 1:300 or above
  • Broker: Not sensitive. But please use a low commission, low spread broker for best results
  • VPS Recommended for the EA to work 24/7 It is advisable to use on VPS. Ping to the broker's server may be around 100 ms, which is enough, because trades are opened in a quiet market.



Specifications:

  • Every trades are protected with  Instead of using fixed stop-losses, this trading robot closes positions when they reach a certain percentage loss from initial trades.

  • The results obtained in the strategy tester match the results of real trading

  • Check the backtest results. Use currency pairs XAUUSD with a 5-minute TimeFrame.


How do I start:

After purchase the EA, please send us a private message with a screenshot of your purchase confirmation. Go to the Purchases tab and take a screenshot. After you confirm, we'll send you the Setfile and access to group where our support and other users will help your


We recommend running the robot on a VPS so that it stays connected for 24 hours and testing the robot on a demo account before adding it to a real account.

Before purchasing the Luxury Gold Scalper, it’s essential to understand the risks of trading. Past performance does not guarantee future success, as market conditions can change. Testing the EA across various market scenarios is crucial to gauge its effectiveness. It’s wise to start with small positions or use a demo account to minimize potential losses while getting familiar with its performance. Being cautious, informed, and practicing sound risk management is key to navigating the markets successfully.




Keep in mind that the results on different brokers may differ, I recommend testing on your broker before using it (you can ask me for a list of recommended brokers in the PM).
