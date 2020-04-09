Cerberus EA
- Experts
- Gennady Filimonov
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Cerberus EA is a fully automated grid advisor based on signals from the Bollinger Bands and RSI indicators. Its key feature is a multi-level risk management system designed to protect the deposit in aggressive market conditions.
**Strategy Logic**
-
Entry Signal: Searches for reversal points using Bollinger Bands and RSI.
-
Averaging: When the price moves against a position, a grid of orders is opened with a specified step (GridStep).
-
Lot Increase: Each subsequent order in the grid can have an increased lot size (LotMultiplier).
-
Closing: The entire grid is closed upon reaching a total take profit in points (GridTakeProfitInPoints).
**Key Risk Management Features**
-
Basket Stop Loss: Limits the loss for an entire series of orders (in currency or as a % of equity).
-
Account Protection: A complete stop of trading upon reaching a specified total account drawdown.
-
ADX Trend Filter: Blocks the opening of new grids during strong trend movements.
-
Higher TF Filter (H4): Allows opening trades only in the direction of the global trend.
-
Friday Close: Automatic closing of all positions at the end of the trading week.
**Parameters**
-
RISK MANAGEMENT
-
GridStopLossInEquityPercent: Basket stop loss as a % of equity (0 = off).
-
MaxAccountDrawdownPercent: Maximum account drawdown in %, at which the EA stops.
-
UseADXFilter / ADXFilterLevel: Enable and configure the ADX filter.
-
FridayClose / FridayCloseHour: Enable and configure the Friday close.
-
H4 Trend Filter
-
UseH4TrendFilter: Enable the H4 filter.
-
H4_MAPeriod / H4_MAMethod / H4_MAPrice: H4 MA parameters.
-
Lot Sizing Settings
-
UseDynamicLot: Use dynamic lot sizing.
-
InitialLot: Initial lot size.
-
BalanceForLotStep / BaseLot: Parameters for dynamic lot.
-
Grid & Martingale Settings
-
GridStep: Grid step in points.
-
MaxGridOrders: Max orders in the grid.
-
LotMultiplier: Lot multiplier.
-
GridTakeProfitInPoints: Grid take profit in points.
-
Other Settings
-
Signal, Trailing Stop, and Time Filter parameters are self-explanatory.
**Recommendations**
-
Timeframe: M30
-
Instruments: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP
-
Broker: ECN with low spread
-
VPS: Highly recommended