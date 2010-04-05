EA Dance gbpjpy h1 Mini
- Experts
- Sergey Demin
- Version: 1.10
- Activations: 15
Fully automatic Advisor Portfolio for GBPJPY / MT4 platform.
Timeframe H1
This is a smaller version of my full advisor:
The Mini version has an important part of the strategies.
The advisor is a ready-made portfolio that contains six profitable trading strategies specifically for GBPJPY.
- Each strategy has a stop loss.
- Minimum Deposit = $200. Recommended Deposit = $500 (when trading with Risk Management = 2% per trade.
- The risk per trade is set to 2% (in the advisor settings).
The advisor is fully configured and ready to trade by default (as is).
The advisor does not contain any:
- pseudo-neural networks;
- grids;
- short take profits with giant stop losses;
- Martingales.
In the advisor settings, view all the magic numbers (they should all be different, and differ from those if you use other advisors on Gold)
Also set in the settings:
- UseMoneyManagement = true;
- Decimals = 2 with LotsIfNoMM = 0.01 (Decimals = 1 with LotsIfNoMM = 0.1)
- Do not change MaxLots;
- InitialCapital = 20,000 USD (if you have an account with a prop firm 20,000 and you only have this one advisor), if you have an account on a prop company = 20,000, but several other advisors are trading, then it is recommended to allocate a smaller amount for this advisor. You need to divide the deposit amount by the number of advisors that are trading on your account.
Attention:
The profitability of the strategy in the past does NOT guarantee the profitability of the strategy in the future - use ONLY available funds!
Be careful!
The author sells this software product ONLY from this Market mql5.com. I regularly review all my advisors, correct errors and improve them.
All advisors with the same name on other trading platforms are fraudulent!