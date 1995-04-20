Happy Trend Arrow

This Happy Trend Arrow indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals.

It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential.

This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators.

The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change. 



   Features and Recommendations
  • Time Frame: H1
  • Works with all currency pairs
  • It does not need an additional indicator.
  • With the alert features, you can change the alert settings as you wish.
  • Signal point and signal time alerts are sent.
  • Start trading when the signal alerts you.
  • The indicator is easy to use, simple and straightforward.
  • In addition to reminders, there are email and mobile app alerts.
  • Trade only 1 of the signals that arrive at the same time. 


