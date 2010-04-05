This is an expert advisor for trading on the DAX index in 15 minutes, with one trade at a time with SL and TP .









If you are looking for a simple and effective solution to maximize your profits in the index market, GoldenGatesDAX is the perfect choice! This expert advisor stands out for:

Simplified Configuration

With few settings, GoldenGatesDAX is easy to use, even for beginners.

Exclusive Operation

It is designed to work exclusively on the DAX index (D40/GER40), in the 15-minute period, ensuring focus and effectiveness.

Intelligent Risk Management

The system opens one operation at a time, applying stop-loss and take-profit that vary according to the programmed risk, helping to protect your investment.

Advanced Strategies

GoldenGatesDAX uses various calculations that include moving averages, Bollinger bands and ATR, providing a robust and accurate technical analysis.

How it Works

To start using GoldenGatesDAX, it is important that the chart is set to 15 minutes and focused on the DAX index.

Recommendation

Always test GoldenGatesDAX on a demo account before trading on a real account, to adjust the settings according to your preferences. Preferably use it on DAX 15min with this configuration:

UseFixedLotSize = false; FixedLotSize = 0.01;

CapitalPercent = 1.00;

AtrMultiplierSL = 2.0;

AtrMultiplierTP = 4.0; AtrPeriod = 28;

EnableBreakEven = false ; BreakEvenPips = 2000;

EnableTrailingStop = True ;

TrailingStopPips = 10000;



