Deep Scalping

Deep Scalping Expert Advisor
The Intelligent Scalping Robot for EURUSD on 5-Minute Charts

Product Description
Deep Scalping is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for aggressive and precise scalping operations on the EURUSD pair on the M5 timeframe. Combining three proven technical indicators (EMA, RSI, and Bollinger Bands), it identifies high-probability entry opportunities, executing orders with speed and automated risk management.

How Does It Work?
Entry Strategy:

  1. EMA Crossover: A fast EMA crosses above/below a slow EMA.

  2. RSI Extremes: Buy when RSI is below 35 (oversold) and sell when above 65 (overbought).

  3. Bollinger Bands: Entries at the lower band (buy) or upper band (sell), confirming reversals.

Automated Risk Management:

  • Stop Loss (SL): 15 pips for immediate protection.

  • Take Profit (TP): 40 pips to lock in quick profits.

  • Dynamic or Fixed Lot: Choose between risking a percentage of capital (e.g., 1-5%) or using a fixed lot (e.g., 0.01).

Integrated Protections:

  • Avoids multiple simultaneous orders.

  • Optional time filter (trades only in liquid sessions).

  • Compatible with accounts of any size (micro, mini, standard).

Recommended Settings for EURUSD M5

Parameter Ideal Value Description
Fast EMA 20 Short period to capture momentum
Slow EMA 55 Medium-term trend
RSI 14 periods Sensitivity to overbought/oversold conditions
Bollinger Bands 20 periods 1.8 standard deviation for volatility
Stop Loss 15 pips Protection against sudden reversals
Take Profit 40 pips Conservative profit target
Lot Management 1-2% Risk per trade (recommended)

Why EURUSD on 5 Minutes?

  • Exceptional Liquidity: Tight spreads and instant execution.

  • Ideal Volatility: Frequent 10-40 pip movements on M5.

  • European Session: Best results between 08:00 and 20:00 GMT+2.

Exclusive Advantages
 Non-Repainting Strategy: All indicators use closed-candle data.
 News-Adaptive: RSI filter avoids entries during extreme conditions.
 Plug-and-Play Setup: Configure in 2 minutes and let the robot trade 24/5.

Note: Past results do not guarantee future performance. Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.


