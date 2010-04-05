CapitalBtc

This is an expert advisor for BTCUSD pair operations in 15 minutes, with one operation at a time with SL and TP.


If you're looking for a simple and effective solution to maximize your profits in the cryptocurrency market, CapitalBtc is the perfect choice! This expert advisor stands out for:

Simplified Configuration: With minimal settings, CapitalBtc is easy to use, even for beginners.

Exclusive Operation: It was designed to work exclusively on the BTCUSD pair, in the 15-minute timeframe, ensuring focus and efficiency.

Intelligent Risk Management: The system opens one trade at a time, applying stop-loss and take-profit that vary according to the programmed risk, helping to protect your investment.

Advanced Strategies: CapitalBtc uses various calculations that include moving averages, Bollinger bands, and ATR, providing robust and accurate technical analysis.

How it Works:

To start using CapitalBtc, it is important that the chart is set to 15 minutes, and configured for BTCUSD.

Recommendation: Always test CapitalBtc on a demo account before trading on a real account, to adjust the settings according to your preferences.

Preferably use it in BTCUSD 15min with this configuration:

UseFixedLotSize = false;

FixedLotSize = 0.1;

CapitalPercent = 0.15; The higher, the greater the risk.

EnableTrailingStop = True ;

TrailingStopPips = 80000;


