Visual Dragon State Indicator MT4

Dragon State Indicator is a powerful trading tool designed to empower traders by giving them the foundation to optimize it further. This indicator is not optimized, making it a perfect choice for traders who love to tweak and customize trading tools to suit their unique strategies.

The Logic Behind the Indicator The Dragon State Indicator identifies pivotal market movements using these components:

Buy and Sell Signals:

  • Buy Signal: Clearly displayed with lime-green arrows when conditions suggest a potential upward market movement.
  • Sell Signal: Marked with red arrows when the market shows signs of a downturn.

Market State Visualization:

A dynamic color-coded line that represents the overall market condition, giving you immediate insight into trends and potential reversals.

Buffer Logic:

Each signal and state is calculated using advanced algorithms that evaluate price momentum, market trends, and volatility. These values are stored in indicator buffers for precise visualization.

This indicator serves as your personal assistant in identifying critical market conditions while leaving room for personal adjustments to meet your trading style.

Why You Need This Indicator

  • Customizable: The indicator is unoptimized, providing you with complete control to tailor it for maximum performance in your strategy.
  • Visual Precision: Clear, color-coded signals ensure you never miss a trading opportunity.
  • Affordable Excellence: Priced at just $65, it offers unmatched value for traders seeking powerful tools.

If you need any support, feel free to reach out via direct message. I'm here to assist you in maximizing the potential of this tool.


Produits recommandés
Magic Correlation
Marco vd Heijden
Indicateurs
Decent Trading Tools, The ones that separate the Winners from the Losers, do not have to be expensive. This is the second out of a series of two indicators from the magic series. This indicator is Magic Correlation , this is the Middle Indicator in the screenshot. The indicator plots up to 30 instruments and visualizes events like: Time, Start, End and Duration of the events. Underlying Correlation. Trend Strength. Front Runners and Laggards. Directions. Patterns. What normally remains hidden be
Visual Vortex Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Unleash the Power of Market Dynamics with the Vortex Indicator! The Visual Vortex Indicator is your advanced tool for decoding market trends, reversals, and momentum shifts. Priced at $65, this indicator provides a comprehensive view of market behavior, but it’s designed for you to fine-tune and optimize it according to your unique trading strategy. What Makes It Unique? The Vortex Indicator is based on a strategy that identifies directional movements and trend strength by analyzing key price d
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
RSI and TDI Alert Dashboard
LEE SAMSON
5 (5)
Indicateurs
Le tableau de bord d'alerte RSI / TDI vous permet de surveiller les RSI à la fois (sélectionnables par vous) sur chaque paire majeure que vous négociez. Vous pouvez l'utiliser de deux manières : 1. Sélectionnez plusieurs périodes et le tiret vous montrera quand il y a plusieurs périodes prolongées au-delà des conditions commerciales normales. Un excellent indicateur que le prix a poussé fort récemment, car il a atteint un niveau de surachat ou de survente sur plusieurs périodes, de sorte qu'
Buy Sell Magic
Sergey Bocharov
Indicateurs
Trend reversal indicator, no repainting. Clean and light rendering There is no alternative buy-sell signal without taking into account the trend. Noise filtering capability. Works with all pairs. Ideal for beginners and experienced traders It is best used on timeframes above the M30, from the beginning of the London session to America. It should be remembered that there are no indicators that are not wrong. Any strategy requires confirmation of its signals. When building your own system, it i
M1 Breaking point
Lin Kai Han
Indicateurs
We have always believed that the most efficient and intuitive methods can bring good results. M1 Breaking Point: An Intuitive Trading Indicator System M1 Breaking Point is an exceptionally intuitive trading indicator system, meticulously engineered for the M1 timeframe. It functions seamlessly as a standalone system for scalping or minor trend trading on fast-moving one-minute charts, and also integrates effortlessly into your existing trading strategy to enhance decision-making efficiency. Wh
Ichimoku Trade Alarm
Miroslaw Stachowiak
Indicateurs
The most effective signals generated by Ichimoku strategies. Ichimoku Trade Alarm is a supplement for Ichimoku Trade Panel and it shows the signals that Expert Advisor reacts to. Visualization of signals:  Price / Kijun sen cross - the candle body must be between Min_Candlestick_Body and Max_Candlestick_Body. The candle must close above / below Kijun sen, minimum in 1/3 of its body. Open candle must be located above / below Kijun sen. Chinkou span must be under the price of 26 periods in advanc
Pips Average Range
Francesco Petralla
Indicateurs
This indicator compares the pips of the current day with the average of pips made in the previous three days. The "Percentage today range" is red if today's figure is less than the range of the previous three days, but turns green when the percentage exceeds 100%. When the range exceeds 100% there are good trading opportunities because we are in the presence of increased volatility of the past three days. Best use with Banks Day Levels indicator. Parameters settings corner (indicator display po
Nas100 Killer V2
Lesedi Oliver Seilane
4 (1)
Indicateurs
Nas100 killer V2 (See video of how we test the indicator live) 1000% non-repaint indicator appears on current candlestick. Timeframes: M5, M15, M30, H1, H4. Works on pairs such as (NAS100, US30, SPX500, and Gold) The indicator is strictly for scalping do not hold trades for too long. Orange arrows look for selling opportunities. Light Blue arrows look for buying opportunities. 
CatchTheWave EASY
Sergey Kruglov
Experts
The " CatchTheWave EASY " adviser is a lightweight version of the adviser of the same name. This Expert Advisor uses many different strategies to determine the most accurate entry points into the market. One of the key features of " CatchTheWave EASY " is the use of a grid when trading. This means that the Expert Advisor creates orders at various price levels, providing a potentially profitable position in any direction of the market. In addition, the Expert Advisor has the ability to effectiv
FREE
Currency Market Health
Cuong Le Van
Indicateurs
This indicator includes: Currency Strength Meter My currency strength meter gives you a quick visual guide to which currencies are currently strong, and which ones are weak. The meter measures the strength of all forex cross pairs and applies calculations on them to determine the overall strength for each individual currency. Live Heat Map — Multiple time frame Heat Map makes it easy to spot strong and weak currencies in real-time. Get an overview of how world currencies are traded against each
Range Breakout EA MT4
BM Trading GmbH
5 (2)
Experts
Unlike many other programs in the mql5 market this is a REAL day trading strategy. It does not use any martingale or grid functionalities and follows a logical concept. The Range Breakout Expert Advisor can be used to trade time ranges. The market often finds its direction in the morning hours and then follows this trend for the day. This expert advisor is designed to trade these trends after the morning breakout. Still you can trade all sorts of time breakouts with this program.  I use the stra
Real Currency Strength
Genorse Iii Gilbert
Indicateurs
This is a real time , non-repainting , currency strength indicator with 'every'   tick-level accuracy .   Why wait 5 minutes, 30 minutes, or an hour to see which currency is the strongest or weakest when you can witness the currency appetite of market participants in real time.   The Real Currency Strength Indicator (CSI) uses the most precise method in calculating a currency’s performance, tailored to your specific trading style .   View all eight major currencies (EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD,
GANN Forecaster
Abdelkarim Elbouhali
Indicateurs
GANN Forecaster – Precision Tool for Forex Traders (MT4) Unleash the power of Gann analysis in your trading with this advanced, interactive indicator built specifically for MetaTrader 4. Whether you're trading Forex, Gold, Indices, or Crypto, this tool gives you a professional edge with accurate price and time projections. Key Features GANN Projections with live Drag Reference Point automatically enables either "Up" or "Down" Gann projections based on whether the price is above or below the M
WFx QCAFE Suite Buy and Sell Signal
Tu Thu Van Nguyen
Indicateurs
Based on Trend Following Strategy, QCAFE SUITE was built to get more accurate signal for Traders to decide whether to enter trades, included in the SUITE is QCAFE+ filter to eliminate false signals.  The Signals are generated based on formula of Hull Moving Average ( HMA ) to minimize the lag of a traditional moving average - developed by Alan Hull in 2005 Setting: Limited Bars of back test Fast Period Low Period  Fast/Low period to generate Buy/Sell signal Based MA Period B ased Moving Average
Multi Currency True Currency
Desmond Wright
1 (1)
Indicateurs
MCTC is the most advanced multicurrency strength indicator for day trading, that does NOT use moving averages. This versatile strength meter has many settings that can be customized to suit the day traders needs. With up to 12 customization time periods, automatic calculation and graph plotting of previous period high/low values, 2 side meters showing currency strength, pair strength, points movement, points movement from previous periods, percentage, and pressure. Clickable chart for fast switc
RSI Multi TimeFrame Multi Currency
Stuart Browne
Indicateurs
At last! See the actual, oscillating RSI for multiple pairs & multiple timeframes, all on the one chart! The Benefits of Multi TimeFrame / Multi Pair Analysis Multiple time frame analysis is one of the most important things you should be doing before you take every trade. The most successful traders rely on monitoring several timeframes at once, from the weekly down to the 1 minute. They do this because using only one timeframe causes most traders to become lost in the "noise" of random price m
SFT Full MACD overbought and oversold
Artem Kuzmin
Indicateurs
This highly informative indicator applies overbought/oversold levels for more accurate representation of the market situation. All moving average settings are available, including average type and price it is based on. It is also possible to change the appearance of the indicator - line or histogram. Additional parameters enable more fine-tuning, while trading can be inside the channel and along a trend. Distinctive features Oversold/overbought levels; Does not redraw. Additional parameters for
GOLDTrenddog
Dong Liang Zheng
Indicateurs
The 5-minute trend buying and selling point reference for gold has an accuracy rate of 90%. All signals are not redrawn，  Parameters need to be adjusted for different varieties and periods. The default value for gold trading is the 5-minute period. You can carefully study what direction guidance is suitable for you. We hope you can make money and it is worth referring to for professionals and novice traders. Stop loss is at the end of the line, real-time signal. Welcome to use it. If you have an
Force Index Flat Detector m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Crypto_Forex « FORCE Index FLAT Detector » est un outil auxiliaire efficace pour le trading ! Pas de refonte. Je vous propose d'améliorer vos méthodes de trading avec cet excellent indicateur pour MT4. - L'indicateur affiche les zones de prix plates sur le graphique. Il dispose d'un paramètre « Sensibilité plate », qui permet de détecter les zones plates. - Le « FORCE Index FLAT Detector » peut être utilisé pour confirmer les entrées d'action de prix ou en combinaison avec d'autre
GGP Wave Trend Oscillator MT4
Mohammadmahmood Pirayeh
Indicateurs
The GGP Wave Trend Oscillator MT4   Indicator is a volatility and momentum tool designed to help traders optimize their trading performance and providing traders find the most accurate market reversals. This indicator is MT4 conversion of the Indicator: WaveTrend Oscillator [WT] by “ LazyBear “ in Trading View website and some alert methods are added to provide real-time alerts when a trading signal is generated, in order to allow traders to act quickly and efficiently. When the oscillator is ab
Multi timeframe ADX indicator
Semion Tremsin
Indicateurs
Advanced ADX indicator that allows operating on many timeframes simultaneously! Unique indicator with the ability to display ADX charts not only on the current timeframe, but also on higher ones. The example attached shows how it is possible to see 3 ADX chart on M5, M15 and M30 timeframes respectively. This functionality allows to significantly improve the accuracy of determining the trend. The Timeframe Delta parameter specifies how much the indicator’s timeframe should be different from the t
WPR Flat Detector m
DMITRII GRIDASOV
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Crypto_Forex « WPR FLAT Detector » est un outil auxiliaire efficace pour le trading ! Pas de refonte. Je vous propose d'améliorer vos méthodes de trading avec cet excellent indicateur pour MT4. - L'indicateur affiche les zones de prix plates sur le graphique. Il dispose d'un paramètre « Sensibilité plate », qui permet de détecter les zones plates. - Le « WPR FLAT Detector » peut être utilisé pour confirmer les entrées d'action de prix ou en combinaison avec d'autres indicateurs. -
Signal Strength Meter
Naim El Hajj
4 (5)
Indicateurs
The Signal Strength Meter is a Multi-Currency, Dual Timeframe Interactive Indicator, which calculates the strength of buy and sell signals, and displays a score for each symbol on a display board. Get a 7-Day Free Trial Version:  Click  Here  (Full Access to The Indicator for 7 Days) Check Video Below For Complete Demonstration, and User Manual here . Key Features: Allows you to see multiple currency signals from one chart Analyses the signals from more than a dozen classic indicators Identif
Buy and Sell Moments
Leonid Basis
Indicateurs
This indicator will show Buy (color Aqua) or Sell (color Magenta) arrow at the moment when a Long or a Short local trend (local to the current TimeFrame) is expected. The huge advantage is that the indicator does not have any input parameters. So, you will not waste your time and will not struggle to change them for different TimeFrames and currency pairs. This indicator is universal, but it will work better on H1 and lower TFs.
Moving Average Angle
Bacha Rehman
5 (1)
Indicateurs
This indicator shows you the angle of the moving average according to your settings in a separate window. It also shows the angle written on the chart, which can also be adjusted. The main features and input variables provided include: MAPeriod: This is the period for your moving average. The default MAPeriod is 5. LookBack: This is a very important variable. It allows you to set the look back bar, from which the angle will be measured. For example, if your LookBack is 5, then indicator will cal
All Currency Strength Meter Crypto Exotic Metals
Emir Revolledo
3.5 (6)
Indicateurs
Think of the rarest pair you can think of. And I assure you that this indicator can compute it's strength. This Currency Meter will literally calculate any currency pairs, either it is the Major Pairs, Metals, CFD's, Commodities, Crypto Currency like Bitcoin/BTC or Ethereum/ETH and even stocks. Just name it and you will get it! There is no currency pair this Currency Meter can solve. No matter how rare or exotic is that currency, it will always be solved by this Currency meter which on a real-ti
FW 2WPR MTF
Sergey Zhukov
Indicateurs
Indicator based trading according to the price analysis of bars, the most popular among traders. The indicators calculated based on larger periods are used for identification of a stable trend on the market, and the ones calculated based on smaller periods are used for entering the market after a correction. The oscillators with overbought and oversold levels have a special place in indicator-based trading. The values of such indicators are subjected to wave structure - the higher waves (chart t
VolumeDayTrader
Thomas Bradley Butler
Indicateurs
DAYTRADING POUR LES ACTIONS (CFD) uniquement. Le commerce demande du travail. Il n'y a pas de raccourcis ou d'indicateurs qui vous indiqueront toutes les entrées et sorties. Le profit vient de l'état d'esprit. Les indicateurs sont des outils à utiliser conjointement avec la gestion de l'argent et la psychologie du succès. Trouvez les déséquilibres dans le profil de volume. Déséquilibres du volume des prix commerciaux. De nombreux déséquilibres se produisent à la clôture et à l'ouverture et au
Global Intel Invest Gold Scalping EA MT4
Dinesh Atmaram Agrawal
Experts
Global Intel Invest Gold Scalping EA work with gold scalping to give you best results. Timeframe: Works with current timeframe you have set (BEST WITH M1 and M5) You can backtest as per your need It will buy 0.01 lot per $100 and it will increase gradually as per the balance. ( If you have $1000 balance in your account it will trade with 0.1 lots) If you have any questions or query reach us via skype: globaladsmedia / whatsapp:      https://chat.whatsapp.com/Jn0ut8ywKLc3ES9TvC9wUJ&nbsp ; / e
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale  : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   pendant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats  !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5  : Rejoignez mon canal MQL5 pour recevoir les dernières nouvelles Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner est un indicateur de support/résistance qui ajoute un contexte de volume à la structure des prix. En montrant comment l’activité de trading se concentre autour des pivots récents, il aide les utilisateurs à voir où
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Le Market Structure Break Out (MSB) est un outil avancé conçu pour MT4 et MT5 , permettant aux traders d’analyser les mouvements du marché sous forme de structure. Il détecte et affiche des signaux de trading puissants à l’aide de flèches et alertes , aussi bien dans le sens de la tendance qu’ en sens inverse . L’une de ses fonctionnalités majeures est le tracé de zones d’offre et de demande continues . De plus, la fonction de backtest en direct permet aux traders de visualiser directement sur
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de tendance EZT vous montrera la tendance, le retrait et les opportunités d'entrée. Un filtrage optionnel et tous types d'alertes sont disponibles. Des alertes par e-mail et par notification push sont ajoutées. Nous développons également une évaluation environnementale basée sur cet indicateur, qui sera bientôt disponible. Il s'agit d'un indicateur multifonctionnel composé de deux histogrammes de couleurs et d'une ligne. Il s'agit d'une représentation visuelle de la direction et d
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicateurs
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   durant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : rejoignez-le pour recevoir les dernières actualités RSI Shift Zone Scanner identifie les moments où le sentiment de marché peut changer en reliant les signaux RSI à l’action des prix. Chaque fois que le RSI dépasse les niveaux prédéfinis (70 par défaut pour surachat, 30 pour survente), l’indicateur trace un canal sur le grap
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicateurs
Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Indicateurs
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me L'indicateur Volumetric Order Blocks Multi Timeframe est un outil puissant conçu pour les traders cherchant à obtenir des informations approfondies sur le comportement du marché en identifiant les zones clés de prix où les participants importants accumulent des ordres. Ces zones, connues
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 est une tendance unique 10 en 1 suivant un indicateur multi-période 100% non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments: forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices, actions.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX) Indice de canal de matières premières (CC
Plus de l'auteur
Super Hedge Fighter EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Experts
**Très important : Veuillez ajuster le paramètre « Distance entre les ordres ». Réduisez-le pour obtenir de meilleurs résultats, idéalement entre 2 et 10.** Le trading sur le marché des changes (Forex) et dans des marchés volatils peut être très complexe et risqué. Presque toutes les stratégies ne fonctionneront pas à 100 % comme vous le souhaitez ! Avec notre nouvel expert-conseil « Super Hedge Fighter EA », vous verrez le marché sous un nouveau jour ! Vous n’aurez plus jamais peur de la vo
Happy and Steady
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Happiness in Forex Means Winning! What if we made your winnings "Steady Winnings!" This will make you happier! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We implemented a safe and reliable strategy, that proved itself since 2010 until today! It passed COVID 19 fluctuations without any issues! The idea behind the expert to to be a super scalping expert, attacking few pips at a time. This happens while using big lot size, thus insuring handsome profit. Expert entries are very selective, w
Safe and Steady Profits Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Safety in Forex trading is the main concern of the traders! There is no use to trade today, and loose everything tomorrow! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Here comes the power of our expert! The idea behind it is safety to the investors fund, then comes the profit. Thus this expert wont be the expert that will double your account by xx fold. It will be the expert you can rely on for steady, hassle free profits. To do so, the targets pips are minimal to insure
Penny Collector EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Some users are very comfortable keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other products which will be added to the market soon.
Penny Collector Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
5 (1)
Experts
Some users are very comfort 2 able keeping their trades for ages, while other users are happy to get the least and leave :) If you cannot wait on your trades, then this expert will be the best for you! The expert tries to enter trades on a high probability of success, and in most cases it do catch the right wave. If not , don't worry because the expert will deal with the situation by itself and will take the trades to profits! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning) You
Drag Race Scalper
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Drag Race Scalper" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this is what we ended by! A drag racing scalper! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) In this scalper you would expect few points per trade only. This expert is fo
Against The Surf EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Trading Forex has a million way! One of the innovative ways is to go against the surf! Here we fight the market and work out to get our bread and butter from it :) (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) From here began the idea! Fighting the market. The Expert uses a combination of : Hedging, Grid and trend strategies to operate. This operation allows it to arrive safely even if it worked against the surf! (Trading is risky, and you may loose!) Please find the 99.9% tick data back test res
Cent Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Cent Collector is the second Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the second EA : Cent Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will work on managing itself by averaging and will cash out as soon as it could. This version is called Cent
Yen Collector
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Yen Collector is the Third Expert advisor of the "Collector" Series :) The first was Penny collector :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/61215?source=Site +Profile+Seller The second one was Cent collector:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/65344?source=Site +Profile+Seller And here is the third EA : Yen Collector Those Experts are designed for Scalpers who cannot wait for ages.. As soon as the Expert realizes the profit it cash out and leave. If things went wrong, the Expert will w
Market Master EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
2.5 (2)
Experts
Très important : Veuillez ajuster la « Distance entre les ordres »… Réduisez-la pour obtenir de bons résultats. L'augmenter rendra l'EA beaucoup plus sûr. Le trading sur le Forex a des millions de méthodes ! L'une des méthodes innovantes est de nager à contre-courant ! Ici, nous combattons le marché et travaillons pour obtenir notre pain et notre beurre :) (Le trading est risqué, et vous pouvez perdre !) C'est de là qu'est née l'idée ! Combattre le marché. L'Expert Advisor utilise une combinaiso
Magnet Scalper Pro
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
In this EA you will have two sources of income: 1- Direct trades 2- Rebates from your broker. Thus insure to register under an IB that shares with you their revenues Scalping! What a thrill! Forex trading had been a source of income and thrill at the same time! (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) With our new Expert Advisor "Magnet Scalper Pro" , you will earn both. (Forex is risky, you may loose all your capital) We tried to use a safe, profitable, and fast formula and this i
Speedy EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Trading using Experts are the best ways to win in Forex! Here are our second Expert Advisor, where you can Set and forget! Time frame: M1 All currency Pairs will work perfectly on the EA Account type: All (If hedging is not allowed, please disable either Sell or Buy) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   Check our other pro
Diamond EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell
Impala EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Minimum deposit is 1000$ , or 1000 Cent = 10$. (Recommended 1500$) Every 1000$ = 0.01 Lot. Please stick to the rules, as we want you to win, win and win! (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)                                         Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell f
EX Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Fox EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)
Good Mood Trading EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Hope EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Moderate EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
More Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Nu Pro EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Shooting Star EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Tiger EA MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
Treasure EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Time frame: M1                                                 Leverage : Higher the better Spread: Lower the better Account type : All types (EA may enter hedge positions, if you want to disable this feature deactivate either Buy, or Sell from the setting) Please please do not take unnecessary risks. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning)   We wish you successful trading. (Trading is risky, and there are no guarantees for winning
LevelGuard Smart SMA EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
LevelGuard SmartSMA Master Support & Resistance Trading with Precision LevelGuard SmartSMA leverages the power of moving averages to help you trade confidently across markets. Designed to identify dynamic support and resistance levels, this EA delivers precise trade entries and exits, empowering traders to capitalize on market movements with ease. How It Works Core Strategy: Uses a central SMA (e.g., 50 or 200-period) as a dynamic support or resistance line. Additional SMAs (optional) provide s
Basic SMA Price Cross EA
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Experts
Explore Our Full EA Collection Visit our website for an extensive range of expertly crafted Expert Advisors designed to empower traders of all levels. Whether you're new to trading or a seasoned professional, our tools are tailored to meet your needs. Affordable Trading for Everyone We believe in making trading accessible to everyone. That’s why all our Expert Advisors are priced at just $65 each, helping our community achieve success without breaking the bank. Unlock the Power of Automation Th
Visual Lions Roar Trend Strength Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator Are you ready to take control of your trading journey? The Lion’s Roar - Trend Strength Indicator is here to help you identify and harness powerful market trends with precision and confidence. Designed with traders in mind, this advanced tool is built on a robust strategy that combines trend direction with momentum validation using the Average True Range (ATR). This indicator is not pre-optimized, giving YOU the freedom to tailor it to your unique trading
Visual Titan Force Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Unleash Market Volatility with the Titan Force Indicator! Are you ready to dominate the market by capitalizing on volatility? The Titan Force Indicator is your ultimate trading tool, designed for traders who thrive during periods of heightened market activity. Not Optimized for You – Yet! This indicator is a canvas for your creativity. It's been crafted to let you optimize it according to your unique trading strategies and preferences. Your skills, your edge! How Does the Titan Force Indicator
Visual Falcon Turn Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
Introducing the Falcon Turn Indicator Designed for customization and optimization, this indicator empowers traders to adapt it to their unique strategies. Why Choose the Falcon Turn Indicator? The Falcon Turn Indicator leverages the power of the Parabolic SAR strategy to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities with precision and clarity. It is perfect for trend-following enthusiasts and those who value flexibility in fine-tuning their trading tools. Key Features: Parabolic SAR-Based Sign
Visual Mountain Guard Indicator MT4
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Indicateurs
The Mountain Guard Indicator is a highly customizable tool designed for traders who want full control over their optimization. It has not been pre-optimized, giving you the freedom to adapt it to your specific trading strategies and preferences. Key Features: Buy and sell signals displayed with lime (buy) and red (sell) arrows on the chart. SAR line represented as a dotted Dodger Blue line to visualize the Stop-and-Reverse (SAR) trend-following indicator. Adjustable parameters to control SAR st
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis