USD Macro Strength Index

The USD Macro Strength Index is a custom indicator designed to assess and visualize the overall strength or weakness of the US Dollar (USD) across major currency pairs. It achieves this by calculating a weighted average of USD-related price changes over a defined lookback period and displaying the results as a color-coded histogram with optional smoothed index and signal lines.

🔍 Key Features:

  • Macro USD Sentiment Analysis:
    Uses six major USD pairs ( EURUSD , USDJPY , GBPUSD , AUDUSD , USDCAD , USDCHF ) to compute a composite index. Each pair is weighted based on market liquidity to enhance accuracy.

  • Dual Histogram Display:
    Positive values (USD strength) and negative values (USD weakness) are plotted as histograms. These colors can be inverted via the InvertDisplay setting for alternate visual interpretation.

  • Smoothed Index & Signal Line:
    The index line (USDStrength) is exponentially smoothed to reduce noise, while the signal line adds a second layer of smoothing for crossover-based analysis. These help identify trends and reversals.

  • Crossover Alerts (Optional):
    If enabled, the indicator will alert the user when a bullish or bearish crossover occurs between the strength index and the signal line, indicating a potential USD shift.

  • Selective Calculation:
    Includes a CalculateOnNewBar option to reduce performance load by processing only on new candles, and a MaxBarsToProcess limit to control back-calculation depth.

  • Customizable View:
    You can toggle line visibility ( ShowLines ), invert visual logic ( InvertDisplay ), and restrict the index to major pairs only ( UseMajorPairsOnly ), offering flexibility for different trading strategies.

  • Professional Plotting:
    Uses four indicator buffers: two for the histogram (positive/negative), one for the smoothed index, and one for the signal line, all plotted in a separate indicator window.

📊 Applications:

  • Trend Confirmation: Confirms USD-related trends for macro and intermarket strategies.

  • Reversal Alerts: Identifies key turning points in USD strength or weakness.

  • Correlation Filter: Serves as a filter in multi-currency EAs or systems sensitive to USD flows.

This indicator offers a comprehensive and configurable approach to understanding USD dynamics in real time, ideal for discretionary traders, basket strategies, and smart filtering in expert advisors.
















Produits recommandés
IVolX 2 DPOC
Denis Chebatarev
Indicateurs
Vol 2 DPOC volume vol 2 DOC-dynamic horizontal volume indicator for any time periods Main settings of the indicator: Volume Source -selecting data for volumes (tick or real) DPOCOn -enabling / disabling the indicator DPOCFrom -calculation start date DPOCTo -settlement end date The indicator allows you to manually select areas on the chart to analyze changes in the maximum volume over time. You can do this by using vertical lines and moving them along the chart. Or by setting specific dates in
Trend New
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicateurs
Trend New Trend Indicator, shows the signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, it is possible to optimally distribute the risk factor. Settings: Uses all one parameter for settings. Selecting a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble it so that the appropriate graph has a projection of extremes. Options: Length - the number of bars for calculating the indica
Pro Trader mt4
Natasha Diedericks
Indicateurs
This indicator takes input from the RSI and a trend filter, and presents the output in a separate indicator window as a histogram. Great for scalping. Settings: No need to set up the indicator. Features Alerts. How to use: Simply attach to any chart Zoom chart in to get a better view of the histo color. Buy:  Blue histo color on multiple timeframes. (e.g,. M30-H1-H4) Sell: Red histo color  across on multiple timeframes. Or backtest and use as you see fit for your strategy. Best results on Major
Pullback Probability MT4
Marta Gonzalez
Indicateurs
Pullback Probability   It is an indicator that shows us the probability that the price will t urn around   and we can operate that market turn. The indicator marks a line that oscillates between a percentage of 0% to 100%. The one indicated in the upper left corner shows us a help in which it informs us of the area in which the price is in real time, as well as the percentage that the candle is open. You can download the demo and test it yourself. The indicator marks 6 work zones. 1)   Above
Strong Pairs
Angelico Jurado
5 (1)
Indicateurs
This indicator calculates the strength of the major currencies (EUR, USD, CAD, GBP, CHF, NZD, USD, JPY) and shows the top 4 strongest currency pairs that are currently in a high probability trend for the day or for the week. Usage The indicator displays 8 currency pairs with a trend direction (e.g. "EURUSD-DOWN") and ranked according to strength, with 1 being ths strongest. There will be 4 pairs for intraday and 4 pairs for intraweek If a currency pair is present in the top 4 intraday, it is in
Implement
Vitalii Zakharuk
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Implement analyzes market dynamics for pivot points. If you want to learn how to spot the correct reversals for consistently likely profitable trading, buy this indicator. Shows favorable moments of entering the market in stripes. Ready-made trading system. The principle of operation of the indicator is to automatically determine the current state of the market when placed on a chart, analyze historical data based on historical data and display instructions for further actions on the trader's
UPD1 Impulse Candle
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur recherche les bougies d'impulsion et les affiche sur le graphique. Il comprend un filtre d'ombre. Il trouve également les niveaux de rupture des bandes de Bollinger. Vous pouvez activer le tableau de bord multidevise dans les paramètres. Pour les alertes, vous pouvez choisir entre le graphique actuel ou la liste complète. Blog-Link -  Retest and Fake Breakout with UPD1 Modèles de trading : Re-test de tendance. Faux breakout. Autres. EURUSD, GBPUSD, XAUUSD, ... M15, M30, H1. Para
ROC acceleration deceleration indicator MT4
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicateurs
ROC acceleration-deceleration is the manual system for medium-term scalping. Indicator based on custom ROC system which defines bullish/bearish market and especially  acceleration-deceleration of tendention in the market's main direction. Buy arrow is plotted during bearish market when current trend decelerates and sell  arrow is plotted during bullish market when current trend decelerates. Main Indicator's Features Signals are not repaint,non-late or disappear(exept cases when system recalculat
Rira VWAP Bands
Vitor Palmeira Abbehusen
Indicateurs
VWAP Bands gives you the regular Volume-Weighted Average Price and also the deviation bands. Use this indicator to see the possible amount of market movement, find support and resistance lines, find good spots for entry and exit,  and the most important feature is to find possible pivot points. This indicator has been mathematically improved by Rira team. The calculation begins at the start of each trading day
ON Trade Japanese Candles
Abdullah Alrai
Indicateurs
Indicateur technique pour détecter de forts schémas d'action sur les prix : Pin Bar, Inside Bar et Outside Bar Introduction : Dans le domaine de l'analyse technique, les schémas d'action sur les prix servent d'indicateurs essentiels des mouvements potentiels du marché. Nous avons développé un indicateur technique sophistiqué qui simplifie l'identification de solides schémas d'action sur les prix sur les graphiques. Notre indicateur est spécialisé dans la détection de trois schémas essentiels : l
BBandsEx
Andrej Nikitin
Indicateurs
Advanced Bollinger Bands (BB) indicator. The standard Bands.mq4 indicator was complemented with a range of upper/lower band and signal of possible reverses. Parameters: BandsPeriod - indicator period. BandsRange - period of determining a range. BandsDeviations - number of standard deviations. Averaging Fast Period - fast period of averaging. Averaging Slow Period - slow period of averaging. Buffer indexes: 0 - Middle line, 1 - Upper line, 2 - Lower line, 3 - Upper range, 4 - Lower range, 5 -
EForex 2 EMAs Cross Over
Veridiana Adorno Kendrick
Indicateurs
Become a constantly profitable 5-star forex trader!  We offer a few indicators to support you understand and analyse the market! With our strategies you will improve your trading system and bacome an expert... We have indicators for trend direction, market direction and others.. for multi-time frames and that covers all majors or your favorite trading symbols! Some of them offer a customizable calculation parameters... or Graph features! See how powerful they are! The are also easy-to-use tr
Williams VIX Fix Indicator MT4
Mykola Khandus
Indicateurs
Overview The Williams VIX Fix Indicator is a MetaTrader 4 tool designed to help traders identify potential market tops and bottoms. By analyzing price extremes relative to recent highs and lows, it highlights overbought and oversold conditions using two histograms displayed in a separate window. The indicator combines the Williams VIX Fix calculation with Bollinger Bands and percentile-based thresholds to provide clear signals for potential reversals.  Key Features Market Tops and Bottoms Market
Ticks and Points Candles MT4
Leonid Basis
Indicateurs
This indicator is designed for M1 time-frame and shows: Sum of ticks when the price goes up (color Green -The major component of a candlestick = the body). Sum of points when the price goes up (color Green -The extension lines at the top of the candle). Sum of points when the price goes down (color Red -The major component of a candlestick = the body). Sum of points when the price goes down (color Red -The extension lines at the lower end of the candle). Keep in mind that Sum of Points will be g
MOR Multiple Bollinger Bands
Vitaliy Sendyaev
Indicateurs
This indicator is based of the well-known Bollinger Bands indicator and provides for an easier operation with BB. It allows drawing up to 3 Bollinger channels and thus simplifies navigation in the list of indicators. Also it allows plotting Bollinger Bands of different timeframes, for example: draw BB on M5 timeframe with parameters: Period = 100, Timeframe = H1. Inputs Value Mode - choosing different modes of working with the indicator StaticTimeFrame - the indicator draws Bollinger Bands from
AIS Bessel Filter
Aleksej Poljakov
Indicateurs
Ce filtre est basé sur les polynômes de Bessel. Son principal avantage est un petit délai. Une autre caractéristique de ce filtre est sa grande sensibilité aux dernières valeurs de la série chronologique financière. Pour cette raison, l'indicateur met en évidence les mouvements de prix actifs, tout en lissant les écarts de bruit. En plus de la variante classique, les logarithmes des coefficients de Bessel ont été ajoutés à l'indicateur en tant que fonction de pondération. Dans ce cas, l'indicat
Cancer
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicateurs
Cancer indicator is great for trend trading! An intelligent indicator algorithm with high probability shows the points of potential market reversal. If you are trading in a trend, then a trading strategy built on the basis of this indicator is perfect for you. The indicator filters out market noise, almost everything and all the necessary functions for working with a thread are built into one tool. It works on all currency pairs and on all timeframes, indicator setting - according to your desire
Quantum Swing
Yriy Doronin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Quantum Swing 1. What is Quantum Swing The indicator calculates and displays future price levels based on quantum mathematics with high accuracy of probability and direction. Levels are displayed in the form of zones for making trading decisions; they clearly define a narrow price range for placing orders with a minimum stop-loss and maximum take-profit. The indicator displays future trading zones on different timeframes H1, H4, D, W. Quantum oscillations are also displayed without reference to
FREE
Fair Value Gap MT4
Ahmed Soliman
Indicateurs
FVG - Fair Value Gap The FVG - Fair Value Gap is an advanced MQL4 indicator designed for traders who utilize institutional order flow and Smart Money Concepts to identify market inefficiencies. This indicator automatically detects and highlights Fair Value Gaps (FVGs) on your chart, providing a clear visual representation of potential support and resistance zones, reversal points, and high-probability trading setups. Key Features: Automated FVG Detection: The indicator automatically identifies
Triple MA Scanner
Reza Aghajanpour
5 (2)
Indicateurs
** All Symbols x All Time frames scan just by pressing scanner button ** *** Contact me to send you instructions and add you in "Triple MA scanner group" for sharing or seeing experiences with other users. Introduction: The triple moving average strategy involves planning three different moving averages to generate buy and sell signals.  The third moving average is used in combination with the other two moving averages to confirm or deny the signals they generate. This reduces the probability t
Market Profile
Artem Titarenko
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The "Market Profile" indicator displays the profiles and volumes of periods – weekly, daily, session (8-hour), 4-hour, hour, summary. The VAH/VAL price area is automatically highlighted by a dotted line for each profile (except for the summary). The indicator includes chroma Delta, which colors the profile areas. The areas of prevailing Buys is colored in green, that of Sells - in red. The intensity histogram features blue/red respectively. In the filter mode, the indicator displays the volume a
Anemone
Sean Christian Hammond
Indicateurs
Créé à l'aide de l'intelligence artificielle, l'IA, pour l'incorporation des modèles de comportement visibles d'un organisme vivant dans l'analyse des tendances. La théorie du chaos rencontre la moyenne mobile. L'anémone de mer filtreuse étend ses vrilles dans une mer de nutriments pour s'enrichir. Je ne vais pas vous faire perdre votre temps avec des descriptions trop longues, le concept est compréhensible dans ces conditions. Il s'agit d'une moyenne mobile rotative de période personnalisable q
Global Trend
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicateurs
Global Trend Indicator, shows the signals for entry. Displays both entry points and the trend itself. Shows statistically calculated moments for entering the market with arrows. When using the indicator, the risk factor can be optimally distributed. Settings: Uses all one parameter for settings. Choosing a parameter, it is necessary to visually resemble it so that the appropriate graph has a projection of extremes. Parameters: Length - the number of bars for calculating the indicator. Use
Separated Volume
Ivan Stefanov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur sépare efficacement le volume de tic-tac sur le marché des changes en catégories haussières et baissières. En outre, il permet de calculer et d'afficher la somme des volumes haussiers et baissiers pour la période de votre choix. Vous pouvez facilement ajuster la période en déplaçant les deux lignes bleues sur le graphique, ce qui permet de personnaliser et de préciser l'analyse des volumes en fonction de vos besoins de trading. Si vous le trouvez utile, vos commentaires seront
FREE
Ceiling MT4
Zbigniew Mirowski
Indicateurs
The "Ceiling MT4" indicator has been designed to determine the exit point from the market and it is based on a moving average set in parameters and shows 3 lines. 1. Ceiling lines, that is the highest / lowest value currently achieved on the chart in the horizon set in the "Plafon Horyzon" parameter. 2. The "Signal" line that shows the line shifted to the part specified in the "Signal_Part" parameter is set by default to 2, which means that it is halfway between the moving average and the plafon
FREE
Dynamic Price Volatility Indicator
Oleksandr Tsedryk
Indicateurs
Dynamic Price Volatility Indicator (DPVI) The Dynamic Price Volatility Indicator (DPVI) is designed to provide traders with valuable insights into market volatility and potential price movements. It combines elements of volatility analysis and trend identification to assist traders in making informed trading decisions. Features: Dynamic Volatility Bands: utilizes a proprietary algorithm to calculate dynamic volatility bands that adjust in real-time based on market conditions. These bands act a
FREE
RSI and EMA Pro Scanner
Neil Andrew Billington
Indicateurs
***SALE NOW ON*** We've all been there, searching for that profitable trade wading through 25 pairs but missing out because we didn't see it in time.   This is why I say trade simple trade effective and why I designed this scanner to keep watch on the markets that are trending and where a pullback could be able to happen. Features: Automatically looks at up to 28 pairs at the same time to save you from having to. Easily adjustable EMA settings to your own critera (Fast, Mid and slow settings
Market Ticker
John Louis Fernando Diamante
Indicateurs
The only Market Ticker on the market! Add a professional novelty to your workspace, with built in mini-charts A scrolling Market Ticker that displays price changes from all symbols in the Market Watch list. Provides an easy snapshot of symbol prices, and keeps scrolling automatically while you trade and analyse the chart. The ticker color (+/- price changes) are based on either the current or completed candle, and the previous candle. Options include: - MTF, eg choose to show price changes of
Trend Line Finder
Stephen Reynolds
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Trend Line Finder will project forward a support and resistance lines using 2 previous highs for resistance and 2 previous lows for support.  It will then signal to the trader by alert making the trader more aware that a possible good move is about to happen.     This is not a stand-alone trading system but is very useful in finding key areas of support resistance levels where price will usually either rebound from or breakthrough. Its down to the trader to decide what to do with use of other s
FREE
E13 Acid Flux
Dariel Iserne Carrera
4 (1)
Indicateurs
Based on a combination of indicators, E13 Acid Fulx is an excellent indicator for knowing when to buy or sell on any asset and temporaryity. The indicator myself I have used it as a tool for my analysis when trading Forex. It is a useful and easy-to-understand trend indicator.  If you combine it with your own analyses you will surely get a good result in your operation.
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (143)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.76 (17)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (65)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.7 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the indicator translates complex price action in
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (6)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
DragonsTail Indicator MT4
Maria Strudov
Indicateurs
"Dragon's Tail" is an integrated trading system, not just an indicator. This system analyzes each candle on a minute-by-minute basis, which is particularly effective in high market volatility conditions. The "Dragon's Tail" system identifies key market moments referred to as "bull and bear battles". Based on these "battles", the system gives trade direction recommendations. In the case of an arrow appearing on the chart, this signals the possibility of opening two trades in the indicated directi
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
Gold Trend 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicateurs
Gold Trend   - il s'agit d'un bon indicateur technique boursier. L'algorithme de l'indicateur analyse le mouvement du prix d'un actif et reflète la volatilité et les zones d'entrée potentielles. Les meilleurs signaux de l'indicateur: - Pour la VENTE = histogramme rouge + pointeur SHORT rouge + flèche de signalisation jaune dans la même direction + flèche rouge indiquant la direction de la tendance. - Pour l'ACHETER = histogramme bleu + pointeur LONG bleu + flèche de signalisation aqua dans l
Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (656)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 26% DE RÉDUCTION La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est un outil de trading unique, de haute qualité et abordable car nous avons incorporé un certain nombre de caractéristiques exclusives et une nouvelle formule. Avec seulement UN graphique, vous pouvez lire la force de la devise pour 28 paires Forex ! Imaginez comment votre trading va s'améliorer parce que vous êtes capable de repérer le point de déclenchement exact d'une nouvelle tendance
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (19)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Sniper Delta Imbalance MT4
Stanislav Konin
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Official release price is 65$ ,only for the first 20 copies ( only 1 left ).                Next price is 95$ , final price will be 250$. Sniper Delta Imbalance is a professional tool for deep delta analysis — the difference between buyer and seller volumes. It takes volume analysis to the next level, allowing traders to see in real time who controls the price — buyers or sellers — and to find precise entry points based on the actions of major market participants. This tool repre
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
Reversal Master
Alexey Minkov
4.8 (15)
Indicateurs
The Reversal Master is an indicator for determining the current direction of price movement and reversal points. The indicator will be useful for those who want to see the current market situation better. The indicator can be used as an add-on for ready-made trading systems, or as an independent tool, or to develop your own trading systems. The Reversal Master indicator, to determine the reversal points,  analyzes a lot of conditions since the combined analysis gives a more accurate picture of t
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Auto Optimized RSI est un indicateur fléché intelligent et facile à utiliser, conçu pour fournir des signaux d’achat et de vente précis. Il utilise des simulations de trading sur des données historiques pour déterminer automatiquement les niveaux RSI les plus efficaces pour chaque instrument et période. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome ou intégré dans votre stratégie existante, et il est particulièrement utile pour les traders à court terme. Contrairement aux
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicateurs
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
Owl smart levels
Sergey Ermolov
4.24 (37)
Indicateurs
Version MT5  |  FAQ L' indicateur Owl Smart Levels   est un système de trading complet au sein d'un seul indicateur qui comprend des outils d'analyse de marché populaires tels que   les fractales avancées de Bill Williams , Valable ZigZag qui construit   la structure d'onde correcte   du marché et   les niveaux de Fibonacci   qui marquent les niveaux exacts d'entrée. sur le marché et les endroits où prendre des bénéfices. Description détaillée de la stratégie Mode d'emploi de l'indicateur Conse
PZ Turning Points MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
1 (1)
Indicateurs
Identify key turning points with reliable fractal analysis This indicator examines the price structure of fractals of different periods to determine possible reversal points in the market, providing timing to positional traders that already have a fundamental or technical valuation model. Unlike its younger brother, Reversal Fractals , this indicator won't miss reversals because of the period selected, and will find reversal fractals on a zig-zag fashion, ignoring those reversals which do not
Pips Generator
Oleg Rodin
4.56 (9)
Indicateurs
Apollo Pips Generator est l'indicateur qui fournit des signaux dans le sens de la tendance. L'indicateur fournit plusieurs points d'entrée afin que vous puissiez toujours trouver une opportunité de trading pour en tirer profit. Faites attention aux captures d'écran. Les captures d'écran montrent l'outil Pips Generator en combinaison avec mon autre outil qui est représenté par le canal avec des signaux en étoile qui indiquent les hauts et les bas. Cette combinaison vous offre plusieurs façons d'a
Gold Stuff
Vasiliy Strukov
4.85 (263)
Indicateurs
Gold Stuff est un indicateur de tendance conçu spécifiquement pour l'or et peut également être utilisé sur n'importe quel instrument financier. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et ne traîne pas. Délai recommandé H1. Au niveau de l'indicateur de travail, l'Expert Advisor EA Gold Stuff est entièrement automatique. Vous pouvez le trouver sur mon profil. Vous pouvez obtenir une copie gratuite de notre indicateur Strong Support et Trend Scanner, veuillez envoyer un message privé. moi! Contactez-mo
Italo Arrows Indicator
Italo Santana Gomes
5 (2)
Indicateurs
BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
Hydra Trend Rider
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 5 Version Read the User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the product. 
Apollo Secret Trend
Oleg Rodin
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Apollo Secret Trend est un indicateur de tendance professionnel qui peut être utilisé pour trouver des tendances sur n'importe quelle paire et période. L'indicateur peut facilement devenir votre principal indicateur de trading que vous pouvez utiliser pour détecter les tendances du marché, quelle que soit la paire ou la période que vous préférez négocier. En utilisant un paramètre spécial dans l'indicateur, vous pouvez adapter les signaux à votre style de trading personnel. L'indicateur fournit
Plus de l'auteur
XauUsd Net Strength
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicateurs
The XauUsd Net Strength indicator is a professional-grade market strength tool designed to track and compare the relative performance of Gold (XAU) against the U.S. Dollar (USD) across a diversified basket of currency pairs. Instead of relying on a single chart, it aggregates information from multiple gold- and dollar-based pairs, applies weighting factors, and translates the results into an easy-to-read strength comparison. The indicator plots six components in a separate window: Green & Red Hi
Daily Open with ADR Levels
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicateurs
The Daily Open with ADR Levels indicator by Ptr777 (2025) plots the current day’s open price along with Average Daily Range (ADR) levels based on the previous 20 days. It draws five dynamic dotted lines—Daily Open, +50%, +100%, -50%, and -100% ADR levels—providing clear intraday range context and potential price targets. Ideal for traders tracking daily momentum, volatility, and breakout zones with precision.
FREE
MA with Arrow
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicateurs
The indicator provides a moving average with buy and sell arrows Needs a trend - not that useful in ranging market Only buy arrows are shown above the moving average and only sell arrows are shown below the moving average Added a Rsi filter to reduce arrows The moving average can be adjusted as preferred - Default is 200 EMA The arrows is non repaint after close of candle to lock it in place The arrows also has alerts if needed Suitable to any timeframe or instrument of choice Enjoy
FREE
Pullback Arrows
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur fournit des flèches d'achat et de vente avec une moyenne mobile et une couleur de barre basée sur l'EMA. Seules les flèches d'achat sont affichées au-dessus de la moyenne mobile et seules les flèches de vente sont affichées en dessous de la moyenne mobile. Les flèches sont basées sur un algorithme d'inversion et tentent donc de trouver les points de retrait Les alertes peuvent être activées selon vos préférences Adapté à n’importe quelle période ou instrument de choix
Gold Strength Index Pro
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicateurs
Gold Strength Index Pro (GSI Pro)   is an indicator designed to analyze gold's strength across multiple currency pairs. It aggregates weighted price data from 7 XAU pairs (e.g., XAUUSD, XAUEUR) over a user-defined lookback period, calculating a composite strength value. Key features include: Color-Coded Histogram : Displays bullish (green) and bearish (red) - momentum based on a threshold zone (±0.2 default). Smoothed Lines : A gold-colored EMA (SmoothPeriod) reduces noise, while a DodgerBlue s
AlienCore Oscillator
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicateurs
AlienCore Oscillator is a futuristic market momentum analyzer inspired by intergalactic signal processing. Based on the enhanced MACD concept, it measures the energy flux between fast and slow warp fields, then decodes the telepathic sync signal to reveal alien-level insights into trend strength and shifts. Quantum Surges (strong bullish moves) and Void Collapses (strong bearish moves) are visualized through vibrant histograms, while Nebula Drifts and Gravity Pulls signal moderate momentum. Des
Arrow Wizard
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicateurs
Arrow Wizard v1.1 – The Spellcaster of Precision Signals Step into the mystical world of technical sorcery with Arrow Wizard , your trusted arcane companion for revealing buy and sell portals on any price chart. Powered by a fusion of ATR incantations , Fibonacci alignments , and pivot-based foresight , this indicator weaves price action and volatility into clear directional arrows – each one a magical glyph pointing toward trade opportunity. Arcane Mechanics Arrow Wizard channels the
Spinosaurus
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicateurs
The indicator is a histogram that is great for showing when to enter the market When the hump moves above the median go long and when it moves below the median go short The colors can be adjusted as preferred  Suitable for any timeframe Test in demo before purchase Enjoy -------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Gold System Ai
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicateurs
Gold System Ai   combines key support/resistance grids, RSI-colored candles, ArrowWizard signals, and a machine learning panel. Use arrows for entries, grids for   support/resistance   ,   machine learning   panel (Bullish/StrongBullish/Bearish/StrongBearish) for trend strength. Ideal for XAU/USD. Customizable inputs for alerts, colors, and parameters. Most suitable for the m5 timeframe Arrows are only non repaint live - when the chart is reloaded arrows will change as the data changes  En
Fibo Trend Lines
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicateurs
The Fibo Trend Lines indicator combines ATR-based dynamic stop levels with Fibonacci retracement zones to define bullish and bearish trend lines on the chart. It uses dual configurations to track short- and long-term trends, adapting dynamically to market volatility. By calculating trend direction and projecting stop levels based on Fibonacci ratios and ATR multipliers, it provides clear visual guidance for trend continuation or reversal points. Ideal for identifying trade zones, trailing st
Dragons Pulse Oracle
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicateurs
The Dragon's Pulse Oracle - A Mystical Market Divination Tool In the ancient halls of trading lore, where fortunes rise and fall like the breath of dragons, the   Dragon's Pulse Oracle   emerges—a powerful indicator forged from the wisdom of seers and the primal energy of the markets. This mystical tool reveals the hidden currents of price action, transforming raw data into prophetic visions of bullish fire and bearish shadow. The Oracle's Wisdom The Dragon's Pulse Oracle interprets the market's
EurUsd Net Strength
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicateurs
EURUSD Net Strength is a custom indicator designed to provide a clear view of the relative balance between Euro and U.S. Dollar pressure in the market. Instead of analyzing a single chart in isolation, it evaluates a basket of major EUR and USD currency pairs, applies weighted importance based on liquidity, and translates the combined result into a color-coded histogram. Green bars indicate periods when Euro demand outweighs Dollar strength, while red bars highlight when the Dollar dominates.
Non Repaint Dots
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicateurs
The indicator is designed to highlight potential buy and sell opportunities on the chart using green and red dots . A green dot suggests that price has broken upward past a calculated threshold, signaling a possible bullish move. A red dot suggests that price has broken downward past a calculated threshold, signaling a possible bearish move. It adapts to market conditions by factoring in both trend movement and volatility , so the signals adjust when markets are more or less active. Because it o
Wavelet Pro
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicateurs
Wavelet Pro is a precision-engineered market analysis indicator designed for traders who demand clarity in complex price movement. It blends wavelet-style trend detection , quantum momentum shifts , and adaptive candle visualization into a unified trading framework. The system’s goal is to provide a refined visual representation of trend strength, phase changes, and market balance without lag or repainting behavior. At its core, Wavelet Pro constructs a dynamic dual-line wave structure that rea
XauUsd Lines
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicateurs
XauUsd Lines is a precision-engineered indicator designed for traders seeking deeper insight into gold’s influence within market dynamics. It displays two advanced analytical lines in a separate window — a gold-weighted strength line and an in verse signal line — both normalized on a fixed 0–100 scale for easy interpretation. This tool continuously adapts its readings to the changing behavior of XAUUSD, using a unique internal weighting system that enhances traditional strength signal with gold’
Soul Ripper Oscillator
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicateurs
Deep beneath the surface of price and time… something stirs. The Soul Ripper Oscillator is not just an indicator — it’s a cursed spectral entity that listens to the echoes of past momentum and rips through illusions of trend with unholy precision. Forged in the shadows of the market abyss, this tool tracks the SoulLine — the raw essence of energy between fast and slow spectral flows — and pits it against the GraveLine , a decaying echo that whispers the truth of lagging sentiment. When the SoulL
Multi Currency Net Strength
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicateurs
The Multi Currency Net Strength indicator is a professional analytical tool designed to measure and visualize the relative power of major currencies across multiple pairs simultaneously. Unlike single-pair oscillators or strength meters, this indicator aggregates information from a wide basket of instruments, giving a more holistic view of how a base currency is performing compared to its counterpart. Displayed in a separate window, the indicator combines several visual elements: Green/Red Histo
Non Repaint Diamonds
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicateurs
Non Repaint Diamonds is a precision-engineered MT5 indicator designed to provide traders with highly reliable chart signals that remain stable once confirmed. Unlike repainting tools that shift or vanish after the fact, this indicator locks its signals in place, allowing traders to analyze with confidence. It marks the chart with distinct diamond-shaped signals that highlight potential turning points in market structure. The tool offers flexible customization of signal appearance, offsets, an
Dragons Pulse Oracle Mt5
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicateurs
The Dragon's Pulse Oracle - A Mystical Market Divination Tool In the ancient halls of trading lore, where fortunes rise and fall like the breath of dragons, the   Dragon's Pulse Oracle   emerges—a powerful indicator forged from the wisdom of seers and the primal energy of the markets. This mystical tool reveals the hidden currents of price action, transforming raw data into prophetic visions of bullish fire and bearish shadow. The Oracle's Wisdom The Dragon's Pulse Oracle interprets the market's
Cobra Arrow
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Indicateurs
The Cobra Arrow indicator is a precision-engineered signal tool designed for MT5 that identifies potential market turning points using a unique hybrid of volatility, momentum, and exhaustion dynamics. It visualizes trade opportunities directly on the chart through clear orange and magenta arrows positioned with adaptive ATR-based offsets for enhanced readability and context awareness. Internally, it blends short-term oscillator sensitivity with price strength evaluation to detect when momentum
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis