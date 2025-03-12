Visual Dragon State Indicator MT4

Dragon State Indicator is a powerful trading tool designed to empower traders by giving them the foundation to optimize it further. This indicator is not optimized, making it a perfect choice for traders who love to tweak and customize trading tools to suit their unique strategies.

The Logic Behind the Indicator The Dragon State Indicator identifies pivotal market movements using these components:

Buy and Sell Signals:

  • Buy Signal: Clearly displayed with lime-green arrows when conditions suggest a potential upward market movement.
  • Sell Signal: Marked with red arrows when the market shows signs of a downturn.

Market State Visualization:

A dynamic color-coded line that represents the overall market condition, giving you immediate insight into trends and potential reversals.

Buffer Logic:

Each signal and state is calculated using advanced algorithms that evaluate price momentum, market trends, and volatility. These values are stored in indicator buffers for precise visualization.

This indicator serves as your personal assistant in identifying critical market conditions while leaving room for personal adjustments to meet your trading style.

Why You Need This Indicator

  • Customizable: The indicator is unoptimized, providing you with complete control to tailor it for maximum performance in your strategy.
  • Visual Precision: Clear, color-coded signals ensure you never miss a trading opportunity.
  • Affordable Excellence: Priced at just $65, it offers unmatched value for traders seeking powerful tools.

If you need any support, feel free to reach out via direct message. I'm here to assist you in maximizing the potential of this tool.


