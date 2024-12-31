NTL EAsiTrader Algo Builder

EAsiTrader: Advanced Strategy Creation & Automation for MetaTrader 5





EAsiTrader is designed for those who want to eliminate the hassle of programming and drastically accelerate the process of creating Expert Advisors, making strategy development faster and more efficient.

EAsiTrader is a versatile trading tool designed specifically for MetaTrader 5, providing automation features and a comprehensive set of tools to help users build, test, and refine and run trading strategies. EAsiTrader adapts to various trading styles, whether you prefer full automation or manual trade management.

*Note: EAsiTrader is not compatible with the MT5 Strategy Tester.*

Key Features:

Automated Trading Capabilities Flexible Strategy Creation – Develop trading strategies using EAsiScript and a range of built-in indicators.

– Develop trading strategies using EAsiScript and a range of built-in indicators. Multi-Market Compatibility – Automate trades across currencies, indices, commodities, and stocks.

– Automate trades across currencies, indices, commodities, and stocks. Entry and Exit Management – Automate stop losses, take profits, and trailing stops to manage trades efficiently.

Manual Trading with Automation Hybrid Trade Management – Manage trades manually while automating key elements such as stop loss and take profit adjustments.

– Manage trades manually while automating key elements such as stop loss and take profit adjustments. Signal Alerts – Turn your manual strategies into actionable alerts with built-in tools like trendlines, AutoFib, HLines support/resistance, and more.

– Turn your manual strategies into actionable alerts with built-in tools like trendlines, AutoFib, HLines support/resistance, and more. Interactive Trade Management – Adjust stop losses and take profits directly on charts for intuitive control.



EAsiScript Programming 14 Customizable Script Types – Create scripts for trade entry, stop loss, take profit, and more.

– Create scripts for trade entry, stop loss, take profit, and more. Full Candlestick Manipulation – Create and automate trading strategies by fully customizing candlestick structures, including wick and body manipulation. Ideal for identifying precise, high-probability entry and exit points that align perfectly with your trading strategy



– Create and automate trading strategies by fully customizing candlestick structures, including wick and body manipulation. Ideal for identifying precise, high-probability entry and exit points that align perfectly with your trading strategy User-Friendly Interface – Designed for traders with little to no programming experience.

– Designed for traders with little to no programming experience. Custom Scripts – Use EAsiScript to automate trade entries, stop losses, and other trading functions.

– Use EAsiScript to automate trade entries, stop losses, and other trading functions. 20 Built-in Indicators – Includes six proprietary indicators for enhanced analysis.

– Includes six proprietary indicators for enhanced analysis. Custom Indicator Support – Integrate your own indicators to expand functionality.

– Integrate your own indicators to expand functionality. Multiple Timeframe Analysis – Apply scripts across multiple timeframes to spot trends, refine strategies, and uncover deeper market insights

– Apply scripts across multiple timeframes to spot trends, refine strategies, and uncover deeper market insights Market Structure & S/R Detection – Automatically detect market structure and identify key support/resistance levels using our cutting-edge proprietary indicators to optimize trade setups.

– Automatically detect market structure and identify key support/resistance levels using our cutting-edge proprietary indicators to optimize trade setups. AI-Assisted Script Generation – Use AI to help generate and refine EAsiScripts, simplifying automation.



Premade Strategy Templates

Ready-to-Use Presets – Access a library of trading templates created by the EAsiTrader team and user community.

– Access a library of trading templates created by the EAsiTrader team and user community. Customizable – Modify downloaded templates to suit your trading preferences.

– Modify downloaded templates to suit your trading preferences. Community Sharing – Share your presets and explore strategies from other traders to expand your ideas.

Testing and refinement are essential before live deployment. Users are encouraged to backtest presets across different timeframes and market conditions. Risk management settings should be customized to match individual trading styles.





AI-Assisted Strategy Development

Strategy Suggestions – Use AI tools to assist in generating trading scripts and presets.

– Use AI tools to assist in generating trading scripts and presets. Support for Modifications – AI can help refine and optimize existing strategies to align with market dynamics.





Analysis & Reporting

Detailed Trade Statistics – Gain insight into trade performance with comprehensive reports.

– Gain insight into trade performance with comprehensive reports. Performance Analytics – Analyse trade outcomes and refine strategies.

– Analyse trade outcomes and refine strategies. Equity Curves – Visualize trade progress and performance over time.

– Visualize trade progress and performance over time. Risk Metrics – Assess and manage risk effectively with advanced reporting tools.

– Assess and manage risk effectively with advanced reporting tools. Historical Trade Analysis – Review past trades to identify strengths and areas for improvement.





Why Choose EAsiTrader?

Adaptable for All Trading Styles – Suitable for both new and experienced traders.

– Suitable for both new and experienced traders. Streamlined Customization – Easily adjust presets and scripts to match your trading goals.

– Easily adjust presets and scripts to match your trading goals. Ongoing Development and Support – Benefit from regular updates and community-driven enhancements.