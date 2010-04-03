Simple Anchored VWAP
- Suvashish Halder
- Version: 1.0
Simple Anchored VWAP is a lightweight yet powerful tool designed for traders who want precise volume-weighted levels without complexity.
This indicator lets you anchor VWAP from any point on the chart and instantly see how price reacts around institutional volume zones.
Using VWAP bands and dynamic levels, the tool helps you understand where real buying and selling pressure exists — giving you clearer insights into trend strength, continuation setups, and potential reversal zones.
Key Features
- Anchored VWAP from any chosen position
- VWAP Bands to visualize volatility around the core VWAP
- Multi-Timeframe Support — load VWAP from higher timeframes while viewing a lower one
- Works on all assets: Forex, Indices, Stocks, Crypto
- Extremely smooth performance & clean interface
Anchored VWAP is used by professional traders because it shows where the real average price sits, weighted by volume — giving a more accurate picture than simple moving averages.