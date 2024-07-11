SMT Divergence Pro

SMT (Smart Money Technique) Divergence refers to the price divergence between correlated assets or their relationship to inversely correlated assets. By analyzing SMT Divergence, traders can gain insights into the market's institutional structure and identify whether smart money is accumulating or distributing assets. Every price fluctuation should be confirmed by market symmetry, and any price asymmetry indicates an SMT Divergence, suggesting a potential trend reversal.

It is not a pattern for executing trades but a tool for assessing market strength or weakness. By monitoring SMT Divergences, traders can position themselves earlier and gain an advantage in the market. This type of SMT Divergence occurs when two pairs that usually move in opposite directions start to deviate, such as EURUSD and DXY. For example, if EURUSD has swept HTF PD Array and is showing signs of strength, while DXY hasn't swept the HTF PD Array and is showing weakness, it indicates a clear divergence between the two pairs. In this scenario, it would be advisable to long EURUSD as it is the stronger of the two.

Here are some commonly used forex pairs for checking SMT divergence:

1. XAUUSD & DXY (US Dollar Index)

2. EURUSD & DXY (US Dollar Index)

3. GBPUSD & DXY (US Dollar Index)

4. AUDUSD & DXY (US Dollar Index)

5. USDJPY & DXY (US Dollar Index)

6. NZDUSD & DXY (US Dollar Index)

7. USDCAD & DXY (US Dollar Index)

8. EURGBP & EURUSD

9. EURAUD & EURUSD

10. EURJPY & EURUSD

11. GBPJPY & GBPUSD

These pairs, particularly involving the US Dollar Index (DXY), Euro (EUR), and British Pound (GBP), are commonly used to observe SMT divergence. Traders use these comparisons to identify divergences in price movements between gold and major currencies or indices, which indicate potential trading opportunities driven by market dynamics and shifts in investor sentiment.

Use the default settings, which are very user-friendly with straightforward inputs.




