Hedging Simple EA1

Hello
The expert works in oscillation areas
The beginning is opening two hedge deals
When a deal is closed at a profit
Two other deals are opened
With a difference in the contract size
If it continues to work in one direction only
Continues to open deals with the trend with the same size as the first contract
And opens deals against the trend
With a contract size multiple
When the trend reverses
Closes the winning deals with the first losing deal
And continues to do so until they are all closed together
And works again
This is how it works
Parameters:

Lot1: Manual Lot Size
Auto_Lot: Set true to automatically calculate optimal Lot Size based on risk preferences, Set False if you want to use manual lot size.
Max_Risk: Max Risk as percentage of Equity * the greater this percentage is the greater the lot size if auto lot is used.
Max_SPREAD: Spread volume control does not open positions when the spread is greater than the figure in the box.
Take_Profit: Take Profit in points adjusted for 30 or 20 Digits brokers.
Start_Time: Start Time in GMT time. EA starting Time.
End_Time: Ending Time in GMT time. EA Ending Time.
Magic_Number: EA Magic Number

Currency:

EA technically works on any currency pair, but for best results use

it on the following currencies: 
AUD/USD 
AUD/JPY
NZD/JPY
CAD/JPY . 
or any other currency whose spread less than 8pips


Time Frame:

5 Minute Time frame

Minimum recommended amount and leverage:

Min Recommended Leverage: 1: 400 or More.

Min Recommended Deposit: 5000 USD or Equivalent amount.

Lot 0.01

