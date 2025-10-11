Title: Dynamic SR Levels Pro

Short Description: A next-generation, multi-timeframe Support & Resistance indicator that automatically detects, adapts, and invalidates key price zones based on real-time market volatility. Stop guessing, start seeing.

Full Description:

Tired of manually drawing support and resistance lines that quickly become outdated? Dynamic SR Levels Pro is the ultimate solution for traders who demand precision, adaptability, and a clean, clutter-free chart.

This is not just another S/R indicator. It's an intelligent analysis tool designed to identify and display the most relevant price levels across multiple timeframes, allowing you to make smarter trading decisions with greater confidence.

Key Features:

Fully Automatic Detection: Utilizes an advanced fractal clustering algorithm to identify multiple, high-probability support and resistance levels. No manual drawing required!

Dynamic Zone Height (ATR-Powered): Zones automatically expand during high volatility and shrink in quiet markets. The zone thickness is always relevant to the current market conditions, not based on a fixed pip value.

Smart Invalidation: Old, broken S/R zones are automatically removed from your chart once the price has decisively broken through them. This keeps your analysis clean and focused only on the levels that matter now .

Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Analysis: Instantly overlay S/R levels from any timeframe (M1 to D1) onto your main chart to understand the bigger market structure.

Combined Visual Mode: Every level is displayed with a sharp, solid price line and a semi-transparent volatility zone around it, giving you the best of both worlds: a precise entry point and a clear area of interest.

Strength Indicator: Each zone is labeled with a strength percentage, calculated by how many times the price has tested that area.

Highly Customizable: Easily configure everything from the number of levels shown, colors, zone opacity, and the sensitivity of all calculations.

Whether you are a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, Dynamic SR Levels Pro provides the critical market context you need to identify key turning points, set effective stop-losses, and define profit targets.

Upgrade your trading analysis today. Let Dynamic SR Levels Pro do the heavy lifting, so you can focus on what you do best: trading.