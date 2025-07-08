The MOST
- Experts
- Zufri Al Pianur S E
- Version: 1.3
- Mise à jour: 8 juillet 2025
The MOST is an EA that Optimized for Scalping.
Unlock high-frequency trading with this powerful EA, built specifically for scalping strategies. This automated trading system is designed to capitalize on quick market movements with recovery strategy.
Key Features:
-
⚡ Single Order and Always with SL and TP 1:1 (50 pips)
-
📉 Works Best on Lower Timeframe (M1)
-
🛠️ Fully Automated – no manual intervention needed
-
📊 Adjustable Max Recovery Lot to match your risk tolerance
-
💼 Compatible with any brokers
Best For:
-
Traders who prefer short-term profits
-
Those looking for an automated scalping strategy
-
XAUUSD Lovers
NOTE:
- Recomended minimum balance $500 and minimum leverage 1:500
- Attach on M1 Timeframe is a must (V1.3)