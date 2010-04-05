Synergy EA MT4 uses a combination of three key indicators to determine optimal entry and exit points in trading. These indicators are the Relative Strength Index ( RSI ), Bollinger Bands, and a 200-period Moving Average.





Here's how each indicator contributes to the decision-making process:





Relative Strength Index ( RSI ) : RSI is a momentum oscillator that measures the speed and change of price movements. It helps identify overbought or oversold conditions in the market, which can indicate potential reversal points.





Bollinger Bands : Bollinger Bands consist of a moving average line (typically the 20-period MA) and two bands plotted above and below it, based on standard deviations of price volatility. These bands dynamically adjust to market volatility and are used to identify potential entry or exit points based on price reaching extremes relative to the bands.





200-period Moving Average : The 200-period Moving Average is a long-term trend-following indicator. It smooths out price data over a significant period, providing a clear indication of the overall trend direction. Crossovers or interactions with this moving average can signal potential trend reversals or confirmations. Important ! Read carefully the informations and instructions below to take full advantage of the EA, then if you have any questions, please feel free to send me a private message. Recommendation Currency pair : EURUSD Timeframe : M1 Minimum deposit : $100 Account type : Any ( Netting, Hedging ), with LOW SPREAD ( Very important ) for good results. Specifications Trade : EURUSD, GPBUSD, AUDUSD, USDJPY Very easy to install Settings The EA works fine with indicators default parameters. All you have to do is to set the TradeSize and, If your account type is Netting then set Hedging mode to false and adjust MaxOpenTrades, MaxLongTrades, and MaxShotTrades. Examples : For Netting accounts, you may set MaxOpenTrades=1, MaxLongTrades=1, MaxShotTrades=1, you will trade one direction ( Long or Short ) For Hedging accounts, you may set MaxOpenTrades=2, MaxLongTrades=1, MaxShotTrades=1, you will trade in both directions ( Long and Short at the same time )



