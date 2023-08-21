Binary Hedger FV

introduction:

Hello,

I present to you the advanced and final version of the "Binary Hedger FV" Expert Advisor. I won't delve into extensive details about the EA's concept, as I've covered all the information in the initial version or what can be referred to as the EA's trial version, accessible through the following link:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93688?source=Site+Market+My+Products+Page

In this presented version, you have a comprehensive and complete release that incorporates all the necessary settings. This version operates on both inversely correlated and directly correlated pairs, and it introduces numerous new settings that were absent in the previous version, such as multipliers and more.

Results and Statistics: Below the EA's images, you'll find a table illustrating the currency correlation percentage on the 4-hour timeframe, covering 2000 candles in the past. All pairs exceeding 70% will be tested, where -0.7 signifies inverse correlation, while +0.7 signifies direct correlation. The higher the percentage, the stronger the correlation between the pairs.

I've selected and tested only one configuration, conducting a backtest over six months. This configuration incorporates all these correlated pairs, and the overall results will be showcased on the EA's homepage through images. As for the remaining configurations and their results in backtests or live trials on demo or real accounts, they will all be displayed in the comments section specific to this EA. Therefore, do keep a consistent watch on the comments section, especially as we're dealing with numerous configurations that require testing.

Small Note: I've set a virtual balance of $200,000 and a basic lot size of 0.08 for all backtests. This provides ample room for trading, especially when employing multipliers. What matters here is drawdown and the achieved profit, and by this, I mean drawdown in dollars and not as a percentage of the capital. Don't focus on the drawdown and profit achieved based on their percentage of the capital. Rather, assess them in terms of their quantity in dollars and evaluate them against your capital.

You can adjust the achieved profit and drawdown by either decreasing or increasing the lot size used in all the backtests, which is 0.08 in our case here.

You can download the currency correlation indicator through Google ..

Attach the indicator to the chart to examine more correlated pairs and add them to the table in case you want to work on other pairs not shown here.

Also, watch the video below as it holds importance.

Another Note: You will find a screenshot of the backtest results below. Occasionally, the net profit might be less than or close to the drawdown in some correlated pairs, and sometimes it might even be negative in other pairs. All of this does not necessarily mean that these specific settings failed on these correlated pairs. What happened is that the Forex Tester platform only allows backtesting for one month in the free version. Consequently, when I conduct a test for each month separately, I deduct the losses from open trades from the profits achieved during the first month. Then I start the second month with the equity balance left after subtracting the losses from open trades. This process continues with each new month.

You will see this process in the video below. Ideally, backtesting should be conducted on consecutive months without interruption.

In the future, I will purchase the paid version of the Forex Tester platform if this expert advisor achieves good sales. However, the current backtesting method using the free version is not bad. In fact, it has yielded very good results on some correlated pairs. Perhaps you need to look at the screenshots below, focusing more on the "Average Monthly Profit" section than the net profit, and comparing it to the drawdown for pairs with unfavorable results.

Moreover, these poor or weak results are not the end of the world for these pairs. There are many, many more settings that will be tested and presented in the comments section here. Stay tuned...

Expert Inputs: I will explain some of the essential inputs briefly and ignore the rest, as they are likely evident to everyone and don't require further explanation.

1- ToStopEA_ByBalance=1000000 :

This option means that the EA will temporarily stop after achieving a certain number of baskets, whether it's after one basket or multiple baskets. To clarify with an example: Let's assume your capital is $1000, and the basket size is $10. If you want the EA to stop opening new trades after the first basket, you will enter $1010 in this field before starting the EA. If you want it to stop after two baskets, you'll enter $1020, and for three baskets, you'll enter $1030, and so on. If you want to run the EA again and have it open new trades, you'll only need to add the new basket size or the number of baskets you want plus your current balance. If you wish to disable these restrictions and let the EA run continuously and open trades, leave the default settings as they are.

2- VarA="________Symbols with inversely correlated";
Symbol_MasterIR="EURUSD":

The primary symbol chosen for inversely correlated pairs.

Symbol_SlaveIR="USDCHF":

The secondary symbol chosen for inversely correlated pairs. If you intend to work with two inversely correlated pairs, enter them here. "Master" refers to the first pair, and "Slave" to the second. Alternatively, you can write points instead of the pair name if you're working with the other type of correlation, which is direct correlation.

3- VarB="________Symbols with directly correlated";

Symbol_MasterDR="EURJPY":
The primary symbol chosen for directly correlated pairs.

Symbol_SlaveDR="CHFJPY":

The secondary symbol chosen for directly correlated pairs. If you intend to work with two directly correlated pairs, enter them here. "Master" refers to the first pair, and "Slave" to the second. Alternatively, you can write points instead of the pair name if you're working with the other type of correlation, which is inverse correlation.

4- PairMaster_FollowedBySlave: The symbol chosen as the master pair, followed by the slave pair. If a master pair is selected (e.g., EURUSD), the corresponding slave pair (e.g., USDCHF) will follow its direction.

5- Var1_3="_____work on only moving direction";
Master=false, SlaveDirectRelation=false, SlaveInverseRelation=false;

  • Master: This boolean value activates when attaching the EA to the master pair only. It indicates whether the selected symbol is the master. When activated, the master symbol's direction influences trading. If enabled, it implies that the overall direction is governed by the moving average, and the "No_Direction" option must be disabled (set to false).

  • SlaveDirectRelation: This boolean value indicates a direct relationship between symbols. If enabled from the beginning, the expert advisor will work with directly correlated pairs. For example, if the master pair is EURJPY, this option can be enabled for the slave pair CHFJPY and disabled for EURJPY.

  • SlaveInverseRelation: This boolean value indicates an inverse relationship between symbols. If enabled from the beginning, the expert advisor will work with inversely correlated pairs. For example, if the master pair is EURUSD, this option can be enabled for the slave pair USDCHF and disabled for EURUSD.

6- MainProfit:

The main profit target, which represents the average profit between trades.

    ToActiveMainProfit:

The number of orders required to activate the main profit.

6- Var1_4="_____Without general direction restrictions

     No_Direction=true

    This set of options:

    Master=false,SlaveDirectRelation=false,SlaveInverseRelation=false

    Set all of them to false if you want to work without general direction restrictions.

    7-  These options are interrelated ...

        Cooling_FixedLevels=false,Reinforcment_FixedLevels=false

        Fixed_Level=20

    And also these options are interrelated ...

       Cooling_FlexibleLevels=true,Reinforcment_FlexibleLevels=true

       Start_Distance=20           

       Distance_Factor=1.5

    8- plus=true,mp=false,Fixed_Lots=false

    • plus: This means increasing the lot size for each trade using the addition system, which involves using the "Lots + LotsPlus" option, such as 1, 2, 3, 4, etc.
    • mp: This means increasing the lot size for each trade using the multiplication system, which involves using the "Lots * LotsMP" option, such as 1, 2, 4, 8, etc.
    • Fixed_Lots: This means having a fixed lot size for all trades.

    9- For Baskets:

        Firstly inversly correlated pairs:

    • TotalProfitsInverseBuy:

             Total profits from buying the master symbol + buying the slave symbol.

    • TotalProfitsInverseSell:

             Total profits from selling the master symbol + selling the slave symbol.

        Secondly directly correlated pairs:

    • TotalProfitsDirectBS:

             Total profits from buying the master + selling slave symbols.

    • TotalProfitsDirectSB:

             Total profits from selling the master + buying slave symbols.


    Conclusion: The expert advisor has achieved very good results in backtesting with various settings and some interrelated pairs. Some of these settings have been placed here on the main page of the expert, while others will be posted in the comments section here. Additionally, there are many other settings that have not been tested yet.

    They will be tested and posted in the comments. Therefore, I will be offering this expert advisor at a higher price in the future. For now, I will be offering it at a modest price for a limited time, so take advantage of the opportunity and try it before the price increases.

    Finally, I advise you not to risk or blindly trust any expert advisor or technical analysis. Be cautious at all times when trading, whether manually or using a robot. Feel free to reach out to me if you have any questions.

    Best of luck to everyone!

    Produits recommandés
    Binary Options Momentum Signals
    Majeed Odubela
    Indicateurs
    SYSTEM INTRODUCTION:   The Binary Options Momentum System Is Specifically Designed For Binary Options Trading. Unlike Other Systems And Indicators That Were Adopted From Other Trading Environments For Binary Options. Little Wonder Why Many Of Such Systems Fail To Make Money . Many End Up Loosing Money For Their Users.  A Very Important Fact That Must Be Noted Is The Fact That Application Of Martingale Is not Required. Thus Making It Safer For Traders Usage And Profitability. A Trader Can Use Fi
    Accuwiser
    Arash Nikniazi
    Experts
    Accuwiser Expert Advisor We have developed a strategy for GOLD which is now available for everyone through Accuwiser Expert advisor. Tight money management and risk management have been applied to this expert. The way we handle losing trades is unique and 3 different methods are applied if any trade goes in loss. Furthermore Entering a trade is time-based and differs in various modes we recommend. Different risk levels which have been provided have no interaction with higher lot size. Only dif
    Super VIP EA1
    Tran Cao Cho
    Experts
    Hello all investors. Most of you do not know how to trade in this financial market. As far as I know 95% of market participants will lose. Today I want to introduce to you an EA, it   operates on the principles of capital management and price balancing. EA trades multiple currency pairs at the same time to increase profits while reducing account risk. The EA works and gives orders 24/5 so you don't miss the opportunity.   If possible, use it for a better experience. See my expert account at the
    The Arrow Scalper
    Fawwaz Abdulmantaser Salim Albaker
    1 (2)
    Experts
    Dear Friend..  I share with you this simple Expert Adviser .. it is full automatic  this Expert Adviser following the trend of the pair you install on or any stocks or indices , it is works like that: - when the trend on H4 chart show a start of up trend the expert will wait till the 15M & 1H charts show an up trend the EA will open a buy order directly , and do the same for down trend and open a sell order the buy or sell  order lot size and take profit and stop loss will measured manually  by
    FREE
    Smart Prospector Expert
    Adeniyi Adedipe
    Experts
    GbpUsd Engineered!  The Smart Prospector  E.A. Is A Smooth Combination Of  The Widely Known "Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) Indicator" And The New 'Fibo Reversals_TEMA Indicator" Thereby Making It The Most Realistic Multi-Strategy Expert Advisor You Will Ever Find. Sufficiently Tested In The GbpUsd Currency Pair With Over 25 Years History Data, This E.A Is Sure To Give You Your Own Share Of Wins In The Forex Markets. For Best Performances, set: 'Max_Orders' = 'Zero'. 'Max_Factor' = 1. Happ
    Toumed
    Mohamed Kamel Touati
    Experts
    EA TOUMED ****** Only   10 copies Availible for  $399 ******* ****** Final price  $1499 ***** EA Toumed is a professional  scalping expert with low-risk . the expert select the optimal entry points, a price analysis  is used. The expert does not use  grid, martingale, arbitrage. Every position is protected by a visual stop loss. All open transactions are accompanied by a control algorithm, which is based on trailing stop and a trailing step profit taking system. The expert also have a protect
    KT COG Robot
    KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
    Experts
    KT COG Robot is a fully automated Expert Advisor based on the KT COG Indicator . The COG indicator was originally presented by John F. Ehlers in the May 2002 edition of Technical Analysis of Stocks & Commodities magazine. The EA fires a long trade when COG line cross above the signal line and a short trade is fired when the COG line cross below the signal line.  Adaptive Filtration Our adaptive filtration algorithm combines the original COG formula with the major trend direction and market acce
    No Way Home
    Chathusanka Yamasinghe
    Experts
    This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1499$ very fast    +100 Strategies included   and more coming! Super fast profit gaining EA.  Recommended equity Min 100USD Try demo version before use in real account.    For more info on the bonus scheme, contact me in private message! Traders who value clear entries Phases of increased volatility Markets that often move sideways
    GridFortune
    Mazhar Ul Hassan Noorul Hassan Noor Ul Hassan
    Experts
    GridFortune is an AI-powered forex trading bot designed to execute grid trading strategies with a profit-first and last order closing mechanism. Unlike traditional grid-based EAs, GridFortune prioritizes profitable trades, ensuring controlled lot allocation and optimized risk management for consistent and sustainable growth across various currency pairs. The name "GridFortune" represents steady profit accumulation through intelligent grid-based trading, making it an ideal choice for traders lo
    Form designer ver4
    Maryna Shulzhenko
    5 (1)
    Experts
    Form Designer : Advanced Trading Bot for Forex and Cryptocurrency Markets Form Designer represents the latest advancement in automated trading technology designed to perform optimally in both the Forex and Cryptocurrency markets (with supported brokers). This highly effective tool has unique capabilities, making it an indispensable assistant for traders. Key features and benefits: Multi-currency: Form Designer supports a wide range of currency pairs, providing flexibility and versatility in t
    Trend Catcher with Alert
    Issam Kassas
    4.7 (71)
    Indicateurs
    Le Capteur de Tendance (The Trend Catcher) : La stratégie Trend Catcher avec indicateur d’alerte est un outil d’analyse technique polyvalent qui aide les traders à identifier les tendances du marché ainsi que les points d’entrée et de sortie potentiels. Elle dispose d’une stratégie Trend Catcher dynamique, s’adaptant aux conditions du marché pour offrir une représentation visuelle claire de la direction de la tendance. Les traders peuvent personnaliser les paramètres selon leurs préférences et l
    FREE
    Binary Guru
    Sahil Shokeen
    1 (2)
    Indicateurs
    Binary GURU est un indicateur avec une précision de plus de 75% pour le trading d'options binaires et le trading intrajournalier à 18h02 (+3 GMT). L'indicateur n'est pas redessiné et ne change pas ses lectures. Binary GURU est conçu pour déterminer les endroits où le prix fera un renversement. L'indicateur capture à la fois les inversions de tendance et les retours en arrière, ce qui vous permet d'augmenter l'efficacité de son utilisation. Lors de l'utilisation de l'indicateur, les possibilités
    FiboPlusWaveRunner
    Sergey Malysh
    3.29 (7)
    Experts
    Expert. Automatic and manual trading. Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications) visual panel for opening orders in manual trading visual panel for setting up automat
    Strategy for Binary Options Galaxy
    Ivan Frolov
    Indicateurs
    This is a ready-made strategy for binary options! Support/resistance levels are used to form a signal, while a number of built-in indicators are applied to sort out incoming signals. An arrow appears during a signal formation. If the signal is active, then the arrow remains after the close of the bar; if the signal is not strong enough, the arrow disappears. With a small number of signals and a small trading time, you will not need to sit all day at the computer, especially since you can enable
    NeuralProfit
    Vladislav Filippov
    Experts
    NeuralProfit is a fully automated trading advisor. The advisor's methodology is based on initiating a number of sequential processes: aggregating a diversified number of potential deals into a special channel with their subsequent transformation into a special information flow, internal calibration of deals by the eventuality indicator. NeuralProfit- - does not use the martingale strategy and other strategies based on lot multiplication, preferring the safety of trading and the absence of hig
    Angry bull Option Binary
    Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
    1 (1)
    Utilitaires
    Angry Bull Option Binary   This is a Binary Options robot, which contains 7 strategies, you can backtest it to check what the best strategies are Settings Initial Batch Value Dynamic Investment = If activated it will use an automatic lot according to its capital Balance ($) w/ backtest = Starting balance to backtest PorcRiscoInvestment = It will be the value of % for the automatic lot if it is activated Expiration (in minutes) = It will be the expiration time of orders in Binary Options Magic
    Insight AInvestor 4
    Oleksii Ferbei
    Experts
    Insight Investor: Advanced Multi-Currency Forex Trading Bot Introduction In the fast-paced world of Forex trading, having the right tools can significantly enhance your trading experience. Insight Investor is an advanced multi-currency trading bot designed to automate and optimize your trading operations. This expert advisor employs modern algorithms to analyze market conditions and execute trades, aiming to deliver consistent results while maintaining controlled risk levels. Key Features of Ins
    Market Maestro MM4
    Andriy Sydoruk
    Experts
    Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
    SynapseTrader EA
    Ruben Villarreal Barajas
    Experts
    The Expert Advisor (SynapseTrader EA) made by the company ProfitFXBot is designed to trade the Forex market specifically on GBP/USD, using smart strategies to generate consistent profits. This bot must be turned on at 8:00 PM (New York time) and manually turned off at 5:00 AM (UTC-5), the bot must be placed in temporality M1. During these hours, the bot makes decisions based on market analysis, with optimized logic to trade efficiently and maximize profit opportunities. The bot will only be act
    Quantum Gold Bot
    Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
    Experts
    Quantum Gold Bot MT4 is a high-frequency trading robot (advisor) for the gold market (XAUUSD), working on the scalping principle. It is designed to instantly capture and use price impulses - sharp price movements in short periods of time. the full list for your convenience is available https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller  Introducing the Quantum Gold Bot robot, your indispensable assistant in the complex world of XAUUSD trading. Quantum Gold Bot is a forex robot designed with high a
    Ego Guard
    Victor Chukwuebuka Okeke
    Utilitaires
    Ego Guard est un Expert Advisor avancé conçu pour protéger le capital de votre compte en mettant en œuvre des mesures robustes de gestion des risques. Cet EA surveille de près l'activité du compte et intervient lorsque nécessaire pour éviter une exposition excessive au risque. Plus précisément, Ego Guard désactive automatiquement tout autre Expert Advisor qui tente d'ouvrir des opérations dépassant le seuil de risque prédéfini. En gérant efficacement le volume des transactions et en garantissant
    FREE
    King David RSI expert
    David Nkwuda Ovuoba
    Experts
    King David Scalper – Master the Markets with Royal Precision   Summon the commanding power of the "King David Scalper," a finely tuned trading weapon forged to reign supreme in the high-speed realm of scalping. Drawing inspiration from the storied cunning and accuracy of King David, this expert advisor strikes with lethal precision, capturing fleeting market opportunities with unmatched finesse. Tailored for traders hungry for swift profits, King David Scalper excels in turbulent waters, chasi
    Five Star Galaxy
    Lee Ka Ying
    Experts
    According to my 18+ years of trading experience, it is too naive to believe that you will get rich by buying a junk EA and let it run automatically without any fundamental knowledge in investment. For those who want to be serious about investing they should buy this EA and train themselves as professional traders with appropriate minimal intervention to the EA. User friendly Interface. On panel fat finger protection. High speed for sending   manual  orders. Auto follow up for manual orders plac
    Flying Gold
    Kantinan Manatkasemsak
    Experts
    Flying Gold EA It's an efficient gold trading system.  It's a unique strategy. The EA has accurate entry point calculations. If the conditions are not met, the EA will not open the order. Just install the EA, it can work immediately. Use the H4 time frame. XAUUSD Use initial Money 1000$ (Standard Account) /   initial Money  100$ (Cent / Micro Account) Back Test with 99% model quality from 2020 - 7 July. 2023 TIP !!! For good performance, choose a server that is close to the broker's server. Str
    Zigzag Hedging EA
    Samir Arman
    Experts
    he expert works on the Zigzag levels on the previous candle With some digital way to enter the deal On the five minute frame Work on currency pairs only Do not use TakeProfit or Stop Loss How the expert works It is placed on the three currency pairs GBPUSD GBPJPY GBP AUD Same settings without changing anything When he works, he will work on only one currency of them until it closes on a profit Profit is only seven points Please watch the video Explains how the expert works. Max Spread = 0.3 Bro
    InfinX Classic MT4
    Stanislav Shtiliyanov
    Experts
    For test Activate Power from False to True. Automatic and semi-automatic trading robot No grille Without Martingale Low management Long-term perspective Our priority is to keep capital with a long-term money management plan Semi-automatic and automatic control of daily trend trading with swing trading and price action. InfinX provides a balanced risk / reward ratio and survives easily in all market circumstances - even the most critical ones such as Corona, Brexit and others. This is a long-ter
    BOA Ice Signals Indicator MT4 FREE
    Eugene Kendrick
    Indicateurs
    Binary Options Assistant (BOA) ICE Signals Indicator provides signals based on gkNextLevel Binary Options Strategy.  Indicators: 2 Bollinger Bands & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .   All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen
    FREE
    Commodity Channel Indicator Forex Trading Strategy
    Victor Manuel Valderrama Zamora
    4.67 (3)
    Experts
    Diversify the risk in your trading account by combining our Expert Advisors. Build your own custom trading system here:   Simple Forex Trading Strategies The expert advisor opens trades after CCI indicator exit the oversold or overbought areas. The Stop Loss, Take Profit, and Trailing Stop are calculated based on the ATR indicator. The recommended currency pair is GBPUSD and the recommended timeframe to operate and to do backtests is D1. This Expert Advisor can be profitable in any TimeFrame a
    FREE
    Lemon Cat Scalper Free
    Chun Wan Yeung
    2 (1)
    Experts
    Lemon Cat Scalper Free Version. The ideal time frame of this EA is M15, however lower timeframes are also suitable.  I mainly used M15 and M5 for backtesting. This EA simply uses previous bars to determine the position for opening orders.  It uses a very special strategy for defending losing positions, and it has passed 10 years backtest for most symbols.  This EA is mostly suitable for EUR/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, NZD/USD, EUR/CAD, EUR/AUD, AUD/CAD, AUD/NZD and NZD/CAD, however other symbols are
    FREE
    Forex Beast Indicator
    Elias Mtwenge
    Indicateurs
    EARLY REMINDER: The Starting price is 65 price will rise soon up to 365$ and then 750$ after first 10 copies of sales. Grab this offer now! Introduction Hello, traders! Welcome to the demonstration of the Forex Beast Indicator , a comprehensive tool designed to assist aspiring traders in navigating the complexities of the forex market. This indicator incorporates seven essential components to provide a well-rounded trading experience: Moving Averages Colored Zones Support and Resistance Levels
    Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
    AI Forex Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Experts
    AI   Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation   Artificial Intelligence   system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in   real time   and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by   artificial intel
    Aura Black Edition
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.62 (21)
    Experts
    Aura Black Edition est un EA entièrement automatisé conçu pour trader uniquement l'OR. L'expert a montré des résultats stables sur XAUUSD sur la période 2011-2020. Aucune méthode dangereuse de gestion de l'argent n'est utilisée, pas de martingale, pas de grille ou de scalp. Convient à toutes les conditions de courtier. EA formé avec un réseau neuronal perceptron multicouche (MLP) est une classe de réseau neuronal artificiel à rétroaction (ANN). Le terme MLP est utilisé de manière ambiguë, parfoi
    Big Forex Players MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.8 (41)
    Experts
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Fundamental hunter
    Sara Sabaghi
    Experts
    Fundamental Hunter – The Smart Money Tracking Expert Advisor You don't just buy an EA; you buy a unique opportunity. Early buyers get the power first... at a price they'll never get back. Next price will be: $1600 | 6/10 spot remains Next price will be: $2000  | 10/10 Final price: $2400 Live result If you are looking for an Expert Advisor that goes beyond indicators and actually understands the market through real economic data , Fundamental Hunter is the solution. This EA combines artificial
    Stock Indexes EA MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    5 (4)
    Experts
    Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
    Us30 and Xauusd Hedging Scalper
    Harsh Tiwari
    Experts
    ### Forex Hedging Expert Advisor: No Loss Strategy #### Overview The Forex Hedging Expert Advisor (EA) with a No Loss Strategy is an advanced automated trading system designed to mitigate risk and protect against adverse market movements. The core principle behind this EA is to implement a sophisticated hedging strategy that aims to lock in profits and minimize losses in volatile forex markets. This EA is ideal for traders who seek a robust, risk-averse trading solution that maintains capital
    Bitcoin Robot MT4
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.63 (65)
    Experts
    The Bitcoin Robot  MT4 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled   efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our   Bitcoin Robot   employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with   M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities.   No grid, no martingale, no hedging,   EA only open one position at the sa
    Exorcist Projects
    Ivan Simonika
    3 (1)
    Experts
    Exorcist Bot   is a multi-currency, multi-functional advisor that works on any time frame and in any market conditions. - The robot’s operation is based on an averaging system with a non-geometric progression of constructing a trading grid. - Built-in protection systems: special filters, spread control, internal trading time limitation. - Construction of a trading network taking into account important internal levels. - Ability to customize the aggressiveness of trading. - Working with pending
    Dynamic Pips MT4
    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
    5 (1)
    Experts
    ️ Déjà propriétaire du  Boring Pips EA  ? Vous êtes éligible à une  réduction supplémentaire de 30 %  ! Contactez-nous pour en savoir plus : Comment réclamer votre remise (rebate) Le second mandat de Trump a ravivé une vague de politiques commerciales agressives, commençant par le retour de tarifs douaniers massifs qui secouent les marchés mondiaux. Les tensions au Moyen-Orient se sont intensifiées — plus récemment entre Israël et l’Iran — ce qui pourrait influencer la hausse des pri
    Trillion Pips GridX EA
    Sivaramakrishnan Natarajan
    Experts
    Trillion Pips GridX EA — Advanced Grid & Hedging Expert Advisor Trillion Pips GridX EA by Trillion Pips is a professional-grade, fully automated Expert Advisor designed for traders who want to harness the power of grid, martingale, and hedging strategies under intelligent risk control. It dynamically manages positions to capitalize on both trending and ranging markets while optimizing capital deployment and drawdown recovery. Core Features Advanced Grid Strategy – Automatically opens and ma
    Waka Waka EA
    Valeriia Mishchenko
    4.31 (48)
    Experts
    EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
    Three Little Birds
    Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
    Experts
    ️ THREE LITTLE BIRDS EA Forgé par la perte. Perfectionné dans la douleur. Développé avec détermination. ️ STRUCTURE. PAS DE SPÉCULATION. Three Little Birds EA n'est pas un simple robot de trading. C'est un moteur forgé au combat, conçu au fil d'années d'échecs réels, et conçu pour une seule mission :   protéger, récupérer et accroître vos capitaux propres, même lorsque le marché devient cruel. Il combine   trois stratégies puissantes   en parfaite synchronisation : Grille sur le
    PinTrade MT4
    Evgeniy Zhdan
    Experts
    The trading Expert Advisor's strategy is based on one of the most powerful technical analysis signals - the Pin Bar. When determining this figure, a trading expert studies the current market situation and, if there is a combination of certain factors, it starts working. It is recommended to start working with a small trading lot . As you become familiar with the work of an expert, the trading lot can be increased (use money management) to a psychologically acceptable size. Attention : the fo
    MM Flip CodePro
    Allistair Kabelo Mandow
    Experts
    "MM 3.0 FLIP CODEPRO IS DESIGNED TO MULTIPLY YOUR CAPITAL UP TO 300 TIMES OR MORE A WEEK ON SMALL ACCOUNTS USING 1:UNLIMITED THIS POWERFUL TRADING ROBOT CAN TURN SMALL INVESTMENTS INTO MASSIVE RETURNS DEPENDING ON MARKET CONDITIONS" "WITH JUST $100 FOR FORISTANCE YOU HAVE THE POTENTIAL TO GENERATE $30 000+ IN A SINGLE WEEK....BASED ON OUR EXPERIENCE CONSTANT CONSISTENT PROFITS WITHIN 7 TRADING DAYS DAYSARE ACHIEVABLE" "OUR TEAM IS HERE TO GUIDE AND SUPPORT YOU EVERY STEP OF THE WAY WITH MM3
    Tree Of Life
    Oeyvind Borgsoe
    Experts
    Tree Of Life EA is a fully automated trading robot that executes trades using a sophisticated blend of indicators and internal algorithms. It is developed through years of testing and live trading, and recognises market patterns and trends in a highly accurate manner. The  live trading accounts  confirm this. The main indicators Tree Of Life uses are the Moving Average and Stochastic. Together with the internal calculations, our combinations have proven to be a solid recipe.    The News Filte
    Trending Mechanisms
    Tatiana Savkevych
    Experts
    **Description of the Trending Mechanism Forex Trading Bot** **Trending Mechanism** is a high-tech trading bot for the MetaTrader 5 platform designed for automatic market analysis and trading in the Forex market. By utilizing the latest market analysis and capital management technologies, this bot allows traders to effectively identify trends and make informed trading decisions based on current market conditions. It is ideal for both experienced traders and beginners, thanks to its intuitive se
    Scipio Gold Bot
    Stefano Frisetti
    Experts
    BEWARE of SCAM! SCIPIO GOLD BOT is only distributed by MQL5.com. Please note: this is not a commercial BOT, but a professional one. Distribution is limited to 100 copies in total, and the price may increase without notice. Thisi is MT4 versione, Mt5 version is here:  https://www.mql5.com/it/market/product/148820 The differences that make SCIPIO EA unique are: + no variable settings or settings that the TRADER must enter + only opens one trade at a time + always uses close and fixed STOP LOSSES
    Velora
    Ahmad Aan Isnain Shofwan
    5 (5)
    Experts
    Velora EA – Grille et système de rupture adaptatif Velora est un Expert Advisor de haute qualité conçu à partir du cœur d'Instant Volatility Breakout (IVB), avec un moteur de grille adaptatif, une logique de suivi dynamique, des mécanismes de clôture partielle et des entrées automatisées basées sur la volatilité. Conçu pour les traders recherchant un mélange d'agressivité, de sécurité et d'adaptabilité, Velora n'est pas seulement réactif, il est réactif. Points forts principaux Moteur de rupture
    Secret Impulse MT4
    Eugen Funk
    Experts
    L'EA (Expert Advisor) ouvre une position lorsque le marché commence à bouger pendant la session de New York (volume accru). De cette manière, l'élan est soutenu par le volume, et nous pouvons atteindre le Take Profit avec une forte probabilité instantanément. Signal (292%, 10% DD) :   https ://www .mql5 .com /en /signals /2274145 Entrée basée sur l'élan pendant la session de New York L'EA détecte l'élan caché via les FVG (Fair Value Gaps) sur des unités de temps inférieures. Lorsque l'élan est d
    EA Quantum IQ7 ALL in ONE
    Tjia Elisabeth Jasmine Canadi
    Experts
    It is time to change the game !; the Expert Advisor (EA) that once dominated you has evolved into an EA Mastermind. There are EA-AutoRobot algorithms, EA-Panel Trading algorithms, and advanced AI Analysts available. It is time for you to become a self-taught expert. You can even compare eight Pair systems and their precise predictions. Here, you have the capability to perform three activities simultaneously. Become an Analyst, Trader, and Investor on five robot machines that can operate identic
    Sigma Trend Protocol EA STP
    Bashir Abdi Jama
    Experts
    Français (French) SIGMA Trend Protocol EA (MT4) Conseiller Expert à règles pour XAUUSD (Gold) et GBPJPY . Il ne trade que lorsque des conditions prédéfinies sont réunies. Sans martingale, sans grille, sans arbitrage. Fichier EX4 compilé ; aucun appel DLL . Aperçu • Entrées sélectives grâce à des confirmations multi-couches (régime, direction, timing). • Risque fixe par trade avec SL/TP stricts , protection de l’équité quotidienne/hebdomadaire et limites d’exposition. • Dimensionnement en pourcen
    Pearl Robot MT4
    Meinrik Sikuvi Sipahu
    Experts
    Meet Pearl – The Intelligent Trading Assistant by FXGoldTraders Pearl   is not just an Expert Advisor – she’s your strategic trading partner, designed with precision by   Forex Prince   and co-created under the   FXGoldTraders   brand. Inspired by the style and strength of a smart, trend-savvy female trader, Pearl is the   first EA   of her kind in our lineup, representing both innovation and intuition in the market. Crafted for   MetaTrader 4 and 5 , Pearl specializes in trading   Gold, Forex
    Guran xauusd
    Ran Gu
    Experts
    Currently discounted: $30 per month for the first ten users, then back to $1000 per month after  Feature Introduction When the edit box above the screen displays "Trading Volume Heatmap = 0," please wait patiently 1. When the edit box above the screen displays "Reverse=0" (Wait=1: ready to buy, Wait=-1: ready to sell) 2. When the waiting count is not zero and the waiting equals the reverse value, the EA officially opens a position. You can consider adding positions based on the timing 3. In
    Benefit EA
    Vsevolod Merzlov
    Experts
    Benefit EA is a non-indicative flexible grid adviser with special entry points that provide a statistical advantage, revealed through the mathematical modeling of market patterns. The EA does not use stop loss. All trades are closed by take profit or trailing stop. It is possible to plan the lot increments. The "Time Filter" function is set according to the internal time of the terminal as per the displayed time of the instrument's server, not the operating system (can match). This function allo
    Meat EA
    Roman Kanushkin
    5 (1)
    Experts
    The Meat EA is a fully automatic, 24-hour trading system. It trades based on analysis of market movement on the basis of a built-in indicator and the Moving Average trend indicator. The system is optimized for working with the EURUSD currency pair on the M30 timeframe. It is recommended to use an ECN/STP broker with low spread, low commission and fast execution. Signal monitoring Working currency pair/timeframe: EURUSD M30. Advantages never trades against the market; the higher the risk, the hi
    Octopus Stability
    Aleksandr Shurgin
    Experts
    After a thorough work and search for the optimal values of each of the Expert Advisor's parameters, the most stable settings of the algorithms have been selected, which do not require over large history periods. The robot uses a universal trading strategy, allowing the use of the currency pairs EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY and other pairs with low spread. The EA trades on a 5-minute timeframe , it uses levels defined automatically on the bases of multiple parallel price movement calculation me
    PointerX
    Vasja Vrunc
    Experts
    PointerX is based on its own oscillator and built-in indicators (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) and operates independently. With PointerX you can create your own strategies . Theoretically all indicator based strategies are possible, but not martingale, arbitrage, grid, neural networks or news. PointerX includes 2 Indicator Sets All Indicator controls Adjustable Oscillator Take Profit controls Stop Loss controls Trades controls Margin controls Timer controls and some other useful operations. T
    Milch Cow Hedge
    Mohamed Nasseem
    Experts
    MILCH COW HEDGE V1.12 EA is primarily a Hedging Strategy. Expert support is to seize every opportunity in any direction. Not just opens the deals, but chooses the right time to close the open positions to begin trading again. We recommend the use of an expert with a pair of high volatility for the currency, such as GBPAUD, AUDCAD Testing expert during the period from 01.01.2016 until 09.12.2016 profit doubled four times to account Experts interface allows the user to directly trading open order
    Forebot
    Marek Kvarda
    Experts
    This robot uses a custom hidden oscillating indicator and also analyzes the market response. It traded mostly at the time of higher volatility. It works with several pending orders with different size of volume and their position actively modifies. It uses advanced money management. TradingMode setting can also meet the conditions FIFO. It is successful in different markets and different timeframes. Best results are achieves with a broker with the spread to 5 points on EURUSD. Is necessary a br
    Avato
    Nikolaos Bekos
    Experts
    The Avato is one of our standalone tools. (A Signal based on it will also be provided on Mt4 Market in the future). It is designed around a combined form of hedging and martingale techniques and uses sophisticated algorithms and filters to place the trades. It uses Stop loss and Take profit levels while Lot size is calculated automatically following the according multiplier settings. We consider it a toolbox for every seasoned trader. Made with Gold market in mind, it can be tested in other inst
    Plus de l'auteur
    Magic of Ichimoku
    Ayman Magdy
    5 (1)
    Indicateurs
    Hello, I am Ayman from Egypt, I want to present an interesting indicator to you. It depends on Ichimoku Kinko Hyo, but there is a secret that i use in it. By using my indicator, you will be able to know a lot of important information in the market such as: Live Signal : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/821024 Features You can avoid entry during market turbulence You can enter orders on the general trend only You will know if the trend is strong or weak If you entered an any orders by the help of
    Binary Hedger v1
    Ayman Magdy
    Experts
    Binary Hedger V1 Or Demo Version Introduction: We have all heard and read about correlated currency pairs, where some pairs are inversely correlated like EURUSD and USDCHF, while others are directly correlated like EURJPY and CHFJPY. There may be some expert advisors out there designed for this purpose, but it's hard to know if they really work or not. That's why I'm excited to introduce to you the Correlation Trader expert advisor, which is specifically designed to work with inversely correlat
    Close Orders By Equity Increasing
    Ayman Magdy
    Bibliothèque
    Expert Description: Equity Profits Overview: "Equity Profits" is an efficient and user-friendly Forex expert advisor designed to manage trades based on equity profits rather than balance. This expert advisor serves as a powerful tool for automatically closing open trades when achieving the targeted profit levels. Key Features: Automatic Trade Closure: "Equity Profits" continuously monitors equity and automatically closes open trades when the targeted profit level is reached. Customizable Profit
    Binary Hedger FV vmt5
    Ayman Magdy
    Experts
    Binary Hedger mt5 version Expert Description: Finally, the "Binary Hedger FV" Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, which was released three months after the MetaTrader 4 version, can be found at the following link. https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/103793?source=Site +Profile+Seller I won't go into great detail about the Expert Advisor because I have explained everything in the MetaTrader 4 version. However, I have added some enhancements and improvements in the MetaTrader 5 version, which I
    Close Orders By Equity Increasing V2
    Ayman Magdy
    Utilitaires
    Expert Description: Equity Profits EA ( Mt5 Version ) Overview: Hello everyone, I am back with a new and updated version of " Equity Profits   EA ", but this time for MetaTrader 5. Yes, the same utility Expert Advisor has been created before for MetaTrader 4. You can find the explanation of how the Expert Advisor works and all the details in the following link: [Link] https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/105174?source=Site +Market+Product+Page Inputs Parameter: input autoEquity_profits =
    Filtrer:
    Aucun avis
    Répondre à l'avis