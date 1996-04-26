Multi Level Trading Dashboard
- Utilitaires
- Irvan Trias Putra
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Multi-Level Trading Dashboard - Professional Market Analysis Tool
Transform Your Trading Experience with Advanced Multi-Symbol Monitoring
The Multi-Level Trading Dashboard is a sophisticated MetaTrader indicator that revolutionizes how you monitor and analyze multiple currency pairs simultaneously. Built with professional traders in mind, this comprehensive tool combines real-time market data, technical analysis, and account management in one intuitive, Windows-style interface.
🚀 Key Features That Set This Dashboard Apart
Advanced Multi-Symbol Analysis
- Simultaneous monitoring of up to 4 currency pairs with real-time price updates
- Intelligent data validation ensures accurate display even for symbols not in Market Watch
- Customizable symbol selection - choose any forex pairs, commodities, or indices
- Dynamic price change tracking with visual trend indicators and percentage calculations
Professional Technical Analysis Suite
- RSI Indicator Integration with customizable periods (2-100) and overbought/oversold levels
- Volume Analysis with both absolute and relative volume ratio calculations
- Money Flow Index (MFI) for advanced momentum analysis
- Dual Trend Analysis supporting both EMA crossover and price movement methods
- Real-time indicator calculations with manual fallback for enhanced reliability
Revolutionary 3-Level Tab System
- Main Navigation Tabs: Market Data, Account Info, Settings
- Secondary Sub-Tabs: Organized content for easy navigation
- Tertiary Interactive Tabs: Live editing capabilities for indicator parameters
- Windows-Style Interface with familiar minimize, maximize, and close controls
Live Parameter Editing System
- Interactive Settings Editor - modify RSI, Volume, MFI, and Trend parameters in real-time
- Visual editing interface with cursor navigation and input validation
- Instant parameter application without restarting the indicator
- Range validation prevents invalid parameter entries
Comprehensive Trading Statistics
- Performance Analytics: Win rate, profit factor, total trades tracking
- Risk Management Metrics: Maximum drawdown, margin level monitoring
- Account Overview: Balance, equity, floating P/L with color-coded alerts
- Trading History Display: Recent trades with detailed transaction information
Advanced Display & Customization
- Gradient backgrounds with professional 3D effects
- Color-coded indicators for instant market condition recognition
- Responsive layout that adapts to enabled features
- Modern card-based design with alternating row colors for easy reading
- Customizable fonts and colors to match your trading setup
📊 Input Parameters & Configuration Options
Symbol Selection (4 Symbols Maximum)
Symbol1 = "EURUSD" // Primary currency pair
Symbol2 = "GBPUSD" // Secondary currency pair
Symbol3 = "USDJPY" // Third currency pair
Symbol4 = "USDCHF" // Fourth currency pair
NumberOfSymbols = 4 // Active symbols count
Dashboard Appearance
DashboardX = 20 // Horizontal position
DashboardY = 30 // Vertical position
UpdateIntervalSeconds = 5 // Refresh frequency
FontSize = 9 // Text size
HeaderColor = clrYellow // Title color
TextColor = clrWhite // Main text color
BullishColor = clrLimeGreen // Positive trend color
BearishColor = clrRed // Negative trend color
Technical Analysis Configuration
// RSI Settings
RSI_Timeframe = PERIOD_H1 // Analysis timeframe
RSI_Period = 14 // Calculation period
RSI_OverboughtLevel = 70.0 // Sell signal threshold
RSI_OversoldLevel = 30.0 // Buy signal threshold
// Volume Analysis
VolumeEnabled = true // Enable/disable volume display
Volume_Period = 20 // Volume averaging period
Use_Relative_Volume = true // Relative vs absolute volume
// Money Flow Index
MFIEnabled = true // Enable/disable MFI
MFI_Period = 14 // MFI calculation period
MFI_OverboughtLevel = 80.0 // MFI sell threshold
MFI_OversoldLevel = 20.0 // MFI buy threshold
// Trend Analysis
Trend_Period = 20 // Trend calculation period
Trend_BullishThreshold = 0.5 // Bullish trend threshold %
Trend_BearishThreshold = -0.5 // Bearish trend threshold %
Use_EMA_For_Trend = true // EMA vs price-based trend
EMA_Fast_Period = 12 // Fast EMA period
EMA_Slow_Period = 26 // Slow EMA period
Trading Statistics Setup
StartDate = D'2024.01.01' // Analysis start date
TradingStatsEnabled = true // Enable statistics calculation
ProfitColor = clrLimeGreen // Profit display color
LossColor = clrRed // Loss display color
🎯 What Makes This Dashboard Unique
1. Intelligent Data ManagementUnlike basic dashboards that fail with unavailable symbols, this tool includes robust error handling and data validation, ensuring consistent performance across all market conditions.2. Real-Time Interactive EditingThe revolutionary interactive settings editor allows you to modify technical indicator parameters without restarting MetaTrader - a feature not found in any other dashboard indicator.3. Professional Windows-Style InterfaceThe familiar three-level tab system with Windows-style controls provides an intuitive user experience that feels natural to any Windows user.4. Comprehensive Market AnalysisCombines multiple technical indicators (RSI, Volume, MFI, Trend) with account management and trading statistics in a single, cohesive interface.5. Advanced Keyboard ShortcutsR - Refresh Dashboard T - Switch Main TabsQ - Switch Sub Tabs H - Hide/Show DashboardV - Toggle Volume Display M - Toggle MFI DisplayS - Toggle Trading Statistics E - Enable Edit Mode (Settings)
💡 Perfect For These Trading Scenarios
- Multi-Pair Strategy Traders who need to monitor several currency pairs simultaneously
- Scalpers requiring instant access to multiple timeframes and indicators
- Risk Managers who want comprehensive account monitoring alongside market analysis
- Professional Traders seeking a sophisticated, customizable dashboard solution
- Swing Traders needing trend analysis across multiple instruments
🔧 Technical Specifications
- Resource Efficient: Optimized calculations prevent platform lag
- Memory Safe: Proper object cleanup and memory management
- Error Resistant: Comprehensive error handling for market disruptions
- Multi-Timeframe: Supports all standard MetaTrader timeframes
- Customizable Updates: 1-300 second refresh intervals
🎨 Visual Excellence
- The dashboard features a modern, professional appearance with:
- Gradient backgrounds and 3D visual effects
- Color-coded indicators for instant market sentiment recognition
- Alternating row colors for enhanced readability
- Smooth card-based layout with professional borders
- Responsive design that adapts to your configuration
⚡ Advanced Features
- Live parameter editing in the Interactive Settings tab
- Historical trade analysis with profit/loss tracking
- Real-time margin monitoring with color-coded alerts
- Volatility analysis with range/neutral market detection
- Professional trading statistics including profit factor and drawdown analysis
Transform your trading workspace with the most advanced multi-symbol dashboard available for MetaTrader. This isn't just another indicator - it's a complete trading command center designed for serious traders who demand professional-grade tools.
Experience the difference of true multi-level market analysis today!