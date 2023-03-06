LT Triple EMA Indicator

5

Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is an indicator that often be used by traders.

Combination of two or three EMA indicators often applied to determine trend direction.

Multiple EMA combined with fractals or oscillator indicator to detect overbought/oversold and divergence point also great to do in trading system.


If you like EMA indicator and want to get better indicator, highly recommended using EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator if you want to get better result in here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91664


Triple EMA Indicator is an indicator that consist of three EMA and adjustable fractals arrows.

This indicator was built by MQL4 programming language that be used in Metatrader 4 (MT4).

This indicator is free, easy to use and simple. 


Trading wisely with always using money management! Good Luck!


Shekhar
92
Shekhar 2024.01.20 14:41 
 

Best, yes alert feature is missing. Please add Eko it will be a Great help!!

DmitryPolshin
16
DmitryPolshin 2023.10.27 13:11 
 

a good indicator! please add an alert!

mohe1377 Sadoghi
322
mohe1377 Sadoghi 2023.03.07 02:12 
 

best. please add alert signal.

FREE
Répondre à l'avis