Super trend is one of the best trend indicators in metatrader 4 (MT4).

Triple SuperTrend indicator is an indicator that consist of three super trend indicator that can be aranged.

This indicator is built by mql4 language and doesn't provided by MT4 platform.

Highly recommended using EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator if you want to get better result in here:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91664



This indicator is easy to use, power full and has many benefits, there are:

Using three indicators can make powerfull strategy if.

Easy to use.

Using combination of trend indicator (SuperTrend) and oscillator indicator (ATR).

Does not repaint (You can test it in demo version).

Highly recommended for trades who like trailing stop style.

Automatically the stop loss position can be displayed

Inputs: ATR_Period

ATR_Multiplier1

Max_History_Bars

etc

Trading wisely with always using money management strategy! Take care your money!!!





