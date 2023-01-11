Triple SuperTrend Indicator

4.5

Super trend is one of the best trend indicators in metatrader 4 (MT4).

Triple SuperTrend indicator is an indicator that consist of three super trend indicator that can be aranged.

This indicator is built by mql4 language and doesn't provided by MT4 platform.

Highly recommended using EMA SuperTrend Strategy Indicator if you want to get better result in here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/91664

This indicator is easy to use, power full and has many benefits, there are:

  • Using three indicators can make powerfull strategy if. 
  • Easy to use.
  • Using combination of trend indicator (SuperTrend) and oscillator indicator (ATR).
  • Does not repaint (You can test it in demo version).
  • Highly recommended for trades who like trailing stop style.
  • Automatically the stop loss position can be displayed 

Inputs:

  • ATR_Period
  • ATR_Multiplier1
  • Max_History_Bars
  • etc
Trading wisely with always using money management strategy! Take care your money!!!


Avis
Marcodelacruz1
57
Marcodelacruz1 2025.06.24 07:29 
 

en gráficos de multiples timeframes por favor

gnanos123
927
gnanos123 2023.07.27 16:08 
 

Good indicator

