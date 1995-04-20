LT Automated Fibonacci Retracement Indicator

Fibonacci Retracement object is an object that has been provided by metatrader 4 platform.

But Fibonacci Retracement object doesn't automated adjust the chart. You have to put and manage it manually to the chart.

Because of that, this indicator was created.

If you like using filbonacci retracement indicator, highly recommended to use Automated Fibonacci Retracement Indicator if you want to get better result in here:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/95515


LT Automated Fibonacci Retracement Indicator is free Fibonacci Retracement indicator that can be used automatically to determine fibonacci levels.

This indicator is easy to use. You can use this indicator with moving average filter or not. 


Trading wisely with always using money management! Good Luck!!!


