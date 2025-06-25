Divisas / WEC
WEC: WEC Energy Group Inc
109.26 USD 0.57 (0.52%)
Sector: Servicios Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de WEC de hoy ha cambiado un 0.52%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 108.85, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 110.00.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas WEC Energy Group Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
108.85 110.00
Rango anual
91.94 111.26
- Cierres anteriores
- 108.69
- Open
- 109.05
- Bid
- 109.26
- Ask
- 109.56
- Low
- 108.85
- High
- 110.00
- Volumen
- 2.850 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.52%
- Cambio mensual
- 2.93%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 0.56%
- Cambio anual
- 13.72%
