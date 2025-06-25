Devises / WEC
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
WEC: WEC Energy Group Inc
110.16 USD 0.71 (0.65%)
Secteur: Utilitaires Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de WEC a changé de 0.65% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 109.18 et à un maximum de 110.75.
Suivez la dynamique WEC Energy Group Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WEC Nouvelles
- WEC Stock: A Compelling Option For Investors Seeking Balance
- Southern Company Stock Is a Smart Hold in Today's Market
- KeyBanc reiterates Overweight rating on WEC Energy Group stock
- WEC Energy: Steadily Rising Dividend And Long-Term Appreciation (NYSE:WEC)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Mairs & Power Balanced Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Mairs & Power Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (MPGFX)
- Alliant Energy to Release Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know
- WEC Energy Group stock hits all-time high at 111.05 USD
- WEC Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Mizuho raises WEC Energy Group stock price target to $117 on strong utility results
- Why WEC Energy Group (WEC) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- WEC Energy Group (WEC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- WEC Energy beats Q2 expectations, reaffirms 2025 outlook
- Countdown to WEC Energy (WEC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
- Eversource Energy (ES) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- WEC Energy Group (WEC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- WEC Energy Group declares quarterly dividend of 89.25 cents
- WEC Energy Group price target lowered to $106 from $108 at Jefferies
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- WEC Energy: A Dividend Star For The Watch List (NYSE:WEC)
- NYLI CBRE Global Infrastructure Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Touchstone Mid Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TMCPX)
- This Sarepta Therapeutics Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC)
Range quotidien
109.18 110.75
Range Annuel
91.94 111.26
- Clôture Précédente
- 109.45
- Ouverture
- 109.64
- Bid
- 110.16
- Ask
- 110.46
- Plus Bas
- 109.18
- Plus Haut
- 110.75
- Volume
- 2.278 K
- Changement quotidien
- 0.65%
- Changement Mensuel
- 3.78%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 1.39%
- Changement Annuel
- 14.65%
20 septembre, samedi