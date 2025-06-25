CotationsSections
Devises / WEC
Retour à Actions

WEC: WEC Energy Group Inc

110.16 USD 0.71 (0.65%)
Secteur: Utilitaires Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de WEC a changé de 0.65% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 109.18 et à un maximum de 110.75.

Suivez la dynamique WEC Energy Group Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

WEC Nouvelles

Range quotidien
109.18 110.75
Range Annuel
91.94 111.26
Clôture Précédente
109.45
Ouverture
109.64
Bid
110.16
Ask
110.46
Plus Bas
109.18
Plus Haut
110.75
Volume
2.278 K
Changement quotidien
0.65%
Changement Mensuel
3.78%
Changement à 6 Mois
1.39%
Changement Annuel
14.65%
20 septembre, samedi