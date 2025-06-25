クォートセクション
WEC: WEC Energy Group Inc

109.45 USD 0.19 (0.17%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

WECの今日の為替レートは、0.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり108.15の安値と110.22の高値で取引されました。

WEC Energy Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
108.15 110.22
1年のレンジ
91.94 111.26
以前の終値
109.26
始値
108.67
買値
109.45
買値
109.75
安値
108.15
高値
110.22
出来高
3.630 K
1日の変化
0.17%
1ヶ月の変化
3.11%
6ヶ月の変化
0.74%
1年の変化
13.92%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K