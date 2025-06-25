通貨 / WEC
WEC: WEC Energy Group Inc
109.45 USD 0.19 (0.17%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
WECの今日の為替レートは、0.17%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり108.15の安値と110.22の高値で取引されました。
WEC Energy Group Incダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
1日のレンジ
108.15 110.22
1年のレンジ
91.94 111.26
- 以前の終値
- 109.26
- 始値
- 108.67
- 買値
- 109.45
- 買値
- 109.75
- 安値
- 108.15
- 高値
- 110.22
- 出来高
- 3.630 K
- 1日の変化
- 0.17%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.11%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 0.74%
- 1年の変化
- 13.92%
