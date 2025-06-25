Currencies / WEC
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
WEC: WEC Energy Group Inc
109.33 USD 1.63 (1.47%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
WEC exchange rate has changed by -1.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 109.33 and at a high of 110.85.
Follow WEC Energy Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
WEC News
- Southern Company Stock Is a Smart Hold in Today's Market
- KeyBanc reiterates Overweight rating on WEC Energy Group stock
- WEC Energy: Steadily Rising Dividend And Long-Term Appreciation (NYSE:WEC)
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 24
- Mairs & Power Balanced Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Mairs & Power Growth Fund Q2 2025 Commentary (MPGFX)
- Alliant Energy to Release Q2 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know
- WEC Energy Group stock hits all-time high at 111.05 USD
- WEC Energy Q2 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y
- Mizuho raises WEC Energy Group stock price target to $117 on strong utility results
- Why WEC Energy Group (WEC) is a Top Growth Stock for the Long-Term
- WEC Energy Group (WEC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates
- WEC Energy beats Q2 expectations, reaffirms 2025 outlook
- Countdown to WEC Energy (WEC) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
- Eversource Energy (ES) Expected to Beat Earnings Estimates: Can the Stock Move Higher?
- WEC Energy Group (WEC) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?
- WEC Energy Group declares quarterly dividend of 89.25 cents
- WEC Energy Group price target lowered to $106 from $108 at Jefferies
- Are You a Growth Investor? This 1 Stock Could Be the Perfect Pick
- WEC Energy: A Dividend Star For The Watch List (NYSE:WEC)
- NYLI CBRE Global Infrastructure Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
- Touchstone Mid Cap Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (TMCPX)
- This Sarepta Therapeutics Analyst Turns Bearish; Here Are Top 5 Downgrades For Wednesday - Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC), Honda Motor Co (NYSE:HMC)
- Victory Investment Grade Convertible Fund Q1 2025 Commentary (undefined:SBFCX)
Daily Range
109.33 110.85
Year Range
91.94 111.26
- Previous Close
- 110.96
- Open
- 110.85
- Bid
- 109.33
- Ask
- 109.63
- Low
- 109.33
- High
- 110.85
- Volume
- 861
- Daily Change
- -1.47%
- Month Change
- 3.00%
- 6 Months Change
- 0.63%
- Year Change
- 13.79%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%