Currencies / WEC
WEC: WEC Energy Group Inc

109.33 USD 1.63 (1.47%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

WEC exchange rate has changed by -1.47% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 109.33 and at a high of 110.85.

Follow WEC Energy Group Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

WEC News

Daily Range
109.33 110.85
Year Range
91.94 111.26
Previous Close
110.96
Open
110.85
Bid
109.33
Ask
109.63
Low
109.33
High
110.85
Volume
861
Daily Change
-1.47%
Month Change
3.00%
6 Months Change
0.63%
Year Change
13.79%
