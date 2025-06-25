Moedas / WEC
WEC: WEC Energy Group Inc
109.26 USD 0.57 (0.52%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do WEC para hoje mudou para 0.52%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 108.85 e o mais alto foi 110.00.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas WEC Energy Group Inc. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
WEC Notícias
Faixa diária
108.85 110.00
Faixa anual
91.94 111.26
- Fechamento anterior
- 108.69
- Open
- 109.05
- Bid
- 109.26
- Ask
- 109.56
- Low
- 108.85
- High
- 110.00
- Volume
- 2.850 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.52%
- Mudança mensal
- 2.93%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 0.56%
- Mudança anual
- 13.72%
