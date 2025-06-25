통화 / WEC
WEC: WEC Energy Group Inc
110.16 USD 0.71 (0.65%)
부문: 유틸리티 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
WEC 환율이 오늘 0.65%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 109.18이고 고가는 110.75이었습니다.
WEC Energy Group Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
WEC News
일일 변동 비율
109.18 110.75
년간 변동
91.94 111.26
- 이전 종가
- 109.45
- 시가
- 109.64
- Bid
- 110.16
- Ask
- 110.46
- 저가
- 109.18
- 고가
- 110.75
- 볼륨
- 2.278 K
- 일일 변동
- 0.65%
- 월 변동
- 3.78%
- 6개월 변동
- 1.39%
- 년간 변동율
- 14.65%
