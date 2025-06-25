QuotazioniSezioni
WEC
WEC: WEC Energy Group Inc

110.16 USD 0.71 (0.65%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio WEC ha avuto una variazione del 0.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 109.18 e ad un massimo di 110.75.

Segui le dinamiche di WEC Energy Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
109.18 110.75
Intervallo Annuale
91.94 111.26
Chiusura Precedente
109.45
Apertura
109.64
Bid
110.16
Ask
110.46
Minimo
109.18
Massimo
110.75
Volume
2.278 K
Variazione giornaliera
0.65%
Variazione Mensile
3.78%
Variazione Semestrale
1.39%
Variazione Annuale
14.65%
