WEC: WEC Energy Group Inc
110.16 USD 0.71 (0.65%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio WEC ha avuto una variazione del 0.65% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 109.18 e ad un massimo di 110.75.
Segui le dinamiche di WEC Energy Group Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
109.18 110.75
Intervallo Annuale
91.94 111.26
- Chiusura Precedente
- 109.45
- Apertura
- 109.64
- Bid
- 110.16
- Ask
- 110.46
- Minimo
- 109.18
- Massimo
- 110.75
- Volume
- 2.278 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.65%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.78%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 1.39%
- Variazione Annuale
- 14.65%
20 settembre, sabato