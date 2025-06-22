Divisas / NGG
NGG: National Grid Transco, PLC National Grid PLC (NEW) American Dep
71.18 USD 0.29 (0.41%)
Sector: Servicios Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NGG de hoy ha cambiado un 0.41%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 71.09, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 71.84.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas National Grid Transco, PLC National Grid PLC (NEW) American Dep. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
NGG News
Rango diario
71.09 71.84
Rango anual
55.82 74.81
- Cierres anteriores
- 70.89
- Open
- 71.65
- Bid
- 71.18
- Ask
- 71.48
- Low
- 71.09
- High
- 71.84
- Volumen
- 1.166 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.41%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.25%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 8.89%
- Cambio anual
- 1.76%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B