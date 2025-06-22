통화 / NGG
NGG: National Grid Transco, PLC National Grid PLC (NEW) American Dep
70.11 USD 0.10 (0.14%)
부문: 유틸리티 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NGG 환율이 오늘 0.14%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 70.03이고 고가는 70.48이었습니다.
National Grid Transco, PLC National Grid PLC (NEW) American Dep 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
NGG News
일일 변동 비율
70.03 70.48
년간 변동
55.82 74.81
- 이전 종가
- 70.01
- 시가
- 70.45
- Bid
- 70.11
- Ask
- 70.41
- 저가
- 70.03
- 고가
- 70.48
- 볼륨
- 947
- 일일 변동
- 0.14%
- 월 변동
- 3.67%
- 6개월 변동
- 7.25%
- 년간 변동율
- 0.23%
