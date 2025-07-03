通貨 / NGG
- 概要
- 株
- 通貨
- 暗号通貨
- 金属
- 指数
- コモディティ
NGG: National Grid Transco, PLC National Grid PLC (NEW) American Dep
70.01 USD 1.17 (1.64%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar
NGGの今日の為替レートは、-1.64%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり70.01の安値と70.57の高値で取引されました。
National Grid Transco, PLC National Grid PLC (NEW) American Depダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NGG News
- Octopus Energy Group、テクノロジープラットフォームKrakenを分社化
- National Grid: Undervalued And Overlooked, But Not Underpowered (NYSE:NGG)
- Dividend Income: Lanny’s July 2025 Summary
- Why TransAlta Stock Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio Right Now
- Here's Why NiSource Stock Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio Right Now
- 5 Top Stocks Built To Withstand A Potential Housing Slump
- CMS Energy Set to Benefit From Renewable Growth & Capital Deployment
- DTE Energy Advances on Clean Energy Initiatives & Investments
- Is Consolidated Water (CWCO) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?
- Here's Why IDACORP Stock Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio Right Away
- All You Need to Know About National Grid (NGG) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 15th
- Reasons to Include National Grid Stock in Your Portfolio Right Now
- Artisan Global Equity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 13th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 13th
- Willdan Group Vs Sterling Infrastructure: Which Engineering Stock is the Better Investment?
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 8th
- Are Utilities Stocks Lagging Koninklijke KPN (KKPNF) This Year?
- SSE and National Grid: Two different routes to the same long-term upside
- Southern Company's Power Plan Gets a Nod to Meet Surging AI Demand
- National Grid: Strong Fundamentals (NYSE:NGG)
- ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- SSE added to JPM analyst focus list, replacing National Grid
1日のレンジ
70.01 70.57
1年のレンジ
55.82 74.81
- 以前の終値
- 71.18
- 始値
- 70.30
- 買値
- 70.01
- 買値
- 70.31
- 安値
- 70.01
- 高値
- 70.57
- 出来高
- 1.013 K
- 1日の変化
- -1.64%
- 1ヶ月の変化
- 3.52%
- 6ヶ月の変化
- 7.10%
- 1年の変化
- 0.09%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 416
17:00
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 539
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 実際
-
- 期待
- 前
- 25.5 K