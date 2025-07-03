クォートセクション
通貨 / NGG
NGG: National Grid Transco, PLC National Grid PLC (NEW) American Dep

70.01 USD 1.17 (1.64%)
セクター: ユーティリティ ベース: US Dollar 利益通貨: US Dollar

NGGの今日の為替レートは、-1.64%変化しました。日中、通貨は1あたり70.01の安値と70.57の高値で取引されました。

National Grid Transco, PLC National Grid PLC (NEW) American Depダイナミクスに従います。リアルタイムの相場は、市場の変化に迅速に対応するのに役立ちます。 異なる時間枠に切り替えることで、為替レートの傾向とダイナミクスを分、時間、日、週、月単位で監視できます。この情報を使用して、市場の変化を予測し、十分な情報に基づいて取引を決定してください。

1日のレンジ
70.01 70.57
1年のレンジ
55.82 74.81
以前の終値
71.18
始値
70.30
買値
70.01
買値
70.31
安値
70.01
高値
70.57
出来高
1.013 K
1日の変化
-1.64%
1ヶ月の変化
3.52%
6ヶ月の変化
7.10%
1年の変化
0.09%
19 9月, 金曜日
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置（リグ）稼働数
実際
期待
416
17:00
USD
ベーカー・ヒューズ社発表の米石油採掘装置(リグ)稼働数
実際
期待
539
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
261.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC原油投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
81.8 K
19:30
USD
CFTC金投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
-173.7 K
19:30
USD
CFTC Nasdaq 100投機筋ポジション
実際
期待
25.5 K