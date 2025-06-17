Currencies / NGG
NGG: National Grid Transco, PLC National Grid PLC (NEW) American Dep
71.60 USD 0.01 (0.01%)
Sector: Utilities Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NGG exchange rate has changed by -0.01% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 71.36 and at a high of 71.71.
Follow National Grid Transco, PLC National Grid PLC (NEW) American Dep dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
71.36 71.71
Year Range
55.82 74.81
- Previous Close
- 71.61
- Open
- 71.57
- Bid
- 71.60
- Ask
- 71.90
- Low
- 71.36
- High
- 71.71
- Volume
- 806
- Daily Change
- -0.01%
- Month Change
- 5.87%
- 6 Months Change
- 9.53%
- Year Change
- 2.36%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%