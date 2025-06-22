Valute / NGG
NGG: National Grid Transco, PLC National Grid PLC (NEW) American Dep
70.11 USD 0.10 (0.14%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NGG ha avuto una variazione del 0.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 70.03 e ad un massimo di 70.48.
Segui le dinamiche di National Grid Transco, PLC National Grid PLC (NEW) American Dep. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
70.03 70.48
Intervallo Annuale
55.82 74.81
- Chiusura Precedente
- 70.01
- Apertura
- 70.45
- Bid
- 70.11
- Ask
- 70.41
- Minimo
- 70.03
- Massimo
- 70.48
- Volume
- 947
- Variazione giornaliera
- 0.14%
- Variazione Mensile
- 3.67%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.25%
- Variazione Annuale
- 0.23%
20 settembre, sabato