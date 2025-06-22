QuotazioniSezioni
NGG
NGG: National Grid Transco, PLC National Grid PLC (NEW) American Dep

70.11 USD 0.10 (0.14%)
Settore: Servizi Pubblici Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NGG ha avuto una variazione del 0.14% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 70.03 e ad un massimo di 70.48.

Segui le dinamiche di National Grid Transco, PLC National Grid PLC (NEW) American Dep. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
70.03 70.48
Intervallo Annuale
55.82 74.81
Chiusura Precedente
70.01
Apertura
70.45
Bid
70.11
Ask
70.41
Minimo
70.03
Massimo
70.48
Volume
947
Variazione giornaliera
0.14%
Variazione Mensile
3.67%
Variazione Semestrale
7.25%
Variazione Annuale
0.23%
