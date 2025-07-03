CotationsSections
NGG: National Grid Transco, PLC National Grid PLC (NEW) American Dep

70.11 USD 0.10 (0.14%)
Secteur: Utilitaires Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de NGG a changé de 0.14% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 70.03 et à un maximum de 70.48.

Suivez la dynamique National Grid Transco, PLC National Grid PLC (NEW) American Dep. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
70.03 70.48
Range Annuel
55.82 74.81
Clôture Précédente
70.01
Ouverture
70.45
Bid
70.11
Ask
70.41
Plus Bas
70.03
Plus Haut
70.48
Volume
947
Changement quotidien
0.14%
Changement Mensuel
3.67%
Changement à 6 Mois
7.25%
Changement Annuel
0.23%
