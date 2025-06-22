Moedas / NGG
NGG: National Grid Transco, PLC National Grid PLC (NEW) American Dep
71.18 USD 0.29 (0.41%)
Setor: Serviços públicos Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NGG para hoje mudou para 0.41%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 71.09 e o mais alto foi 71.84.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas National Grid Transco, PLC National Grid PLC (NEW) American Dep. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
Faixa diária
71.09 71.84
Faixa anual
55.82 74.81
- Fechamento anterior
- 70.89
- Open
- 71.65
- Bid
- 71.18
- Ask
- 71.48
- Low
- 71.09
- High
- 71.84
- Volume
- 1.166 K
- Mudança diária
- 0.41%
- Mudança mensal
- 5.25%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 8.89%
- Mudança anual
- 1.76%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh