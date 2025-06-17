货币 / NGG
NGG: National Grid Transco, PLC National Grid PLC (NEW) American Dep
70.89 USD 0.71 (0.99%)
版块: 公用事业 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NGG汇率已更改-0.99%。当日，交易品种以低点70.85和高点71.57进行交易。
关注National Grid Transco, PLC National Grid PLC (NEW) American Dep动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NGG新闻
- Dividend Income: Lanny’s July 2025 Summary
- Why TransAlta Stock Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio Right Now
- Here's Why NiSource Stock Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio Right Now
- 5 Top Stocks Built To Withstand A Potential Housing Slump
- CMS Energy Set to Benefit From Renewable Growth & Capital Deployment
- DTE Energy Advances on Clean Energy Initiatives & Investments
- Is Consolidated Water (CWCO) Outperforming Other Utilities Stocks This Year?
- Here's Why IDACORP Stock Deserves a Spot in Your Portfolio Right Away
- All You Need to Know About National Grid (NGG) Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 15th
- Reasons to Include National Grid Stock in Your Portfolio Right Now
- Artisan Global Equity Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- New Strong Buy Stocks for August 13th
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 13th
- Willdan Group Vs Sterling Infrastructure: Which Engineering Stock is the Better Investment?
- Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 8th
- Are Utilities Stocks Lagging Koninklijke KPN (KKPNF) This Year?
- SSE and National Grid: Two different routes to the same long-term upside
- Southern Company's Power Plan Gets a Nod to Meet Surging AI Demand
- National Grid: Strong Fundamentals (NYSE:NGG)
- ClearBridge Global Infrastructure Income Strategy Q2 2025 Commentary
- SSE added to JPM analyst focus list, replacing National Grid
- Verbund AG: A European Hydropower Champion Flying Under The Radar (OTCMKTS:OEZVF)
- Wasatch International Value Fund Q1 2025 Commentary
日范围
70.85 71.57
年范围
55.82 74.81
- 前一天收盘价
- 71.60
- 开盘价
- 71.57
- 卖价
- 70.89
- 买价
- 71.19
- 最低价
- 70.85
- 最高价
- 71.57
- 交易量
- 990
- 日变化
- -0.99%
- 月变化
- 4.82%
- 6个月变化
- 8.44%
- 年变化
- 1.34%
17 九月, 星期三
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.307 M
- 预测值
- 1.322 M
- 前值
- 1.429 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- 1.312 M
- 预测值
- 1.394 M
- 前值
- 1.362 M
12:30
USD
- 实际值
- -8.5%
- 预测值
- -6.4%
- 前值
- 3.4%
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- -1.708 M
- 前值
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 0.154 M
- 前值
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
18:00
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- 实际值
-
- 预测值
- 前值