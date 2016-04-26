CodeBaseSecciones
Mira cómo descargar robots gratis
¡Búscanos en Twitter!
Pon "Me gusta" y sigue las noticias
¿Es interesante este script?
Deje un enlace a él, ¡qué los demás también lo valoren!
¿Le ha gustado el script?
Evalúe su trabajo en el terminal MetaTrader 5
al bolsillo
Asesores Expertos

Straddle Trail - Asesor Experto para MetaTrader 4

Scriptor | Spanish English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Visualizaciones:
1230
Ranking:
(5)
Publicado:
Straddle_Trail.mq4 (44.83 KB) ver
Descargar ZIP Cómo bajar códigos desde MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance ¿Necesita un robot o indicador basado en este código? Solicítelo en la bolsa freelance Pasar a la bolsa

Asesor Experto Straddle&Trail.

Parámetros de entrada:

extern bool    ShutDown.NOW=False;                 // If true ALL POSITIONS (open and/or pending) will be closed/deleted
                                                   // based on "ShutDown.What" flag below
                                                   // This parameter is the first on the list so the user can access it
                                                   // as quickly as possible.
extern string  sStr00=" 0=Everything               ";
extern string  sStr01=" 1=All Triggered Positions  ";
extern string  sStr02=" 2=Triggered Long           ";
extern string  sStr03=" 3=Triggered Short          ";
extern string  sStr04=" 4=All Pending Positions    ";
extern string  sStr05=" 5=Pending Long             ";
extern string  sStr06=" 6=Pending Short            ";
extern int     ShutDown.What=0;
extern bool    ShutDown.Current.Pair.Only=True;    // If true, ALL trades for CURRENT pair will be shutdown 
                                                   //(no matter what time frame).
                                                   // If False, ALL trades on ALL pairs will be shutdown.
extern string  sStr1="=== POSITION DETAILS ===";
extern double  Lots=1;
extern int     Slippage=10;
extern int     Distance.From.Price=30;             // Initial distance from price for the 2 pending orders.
extern int     StopLoss.Pips=30;                   // Initial stop loss. 
extern int     TakeProfit.Pips=60;                 // Initial take profit.
extern int     Trail.Pips=15;                      // Trail.
extern bool    Trail.Starts.After.BreakEven=true;  // if true trailing will start after a profit of "Move.To.
                                                   //BreakEven.at.pips" is made
extern int     Move.To.BreakEven.Lock.pips=1;      // Pips amount to lock once trade is in profit 
                                                   // by the number of pips specified with "Move.To.BreakEven.at.pips"
                                                   // Unused if Trail.Starts.After.BreakEven=False
extern int     Move.To.BreakEven.at.pips=5;        // trades in profit will move to entry price + Move.To.BreakEven.
                                                   //Lock.pips as soon as trade 
                                                   // is at entry price + Move.To.BreakEven.at.pips
 
                                                   // i.e. Entry price on a long order is @ 1.2100
                                                   // when price reaches 1.2110 (Entry price + "Move.To.BreakEven.at.pips")
                                                   // the ea will lock 1 pip moving sl 
                                                   // at 1.2101 (Entry price+ "Move.To.BreakEven.Lock.pips=1")
extern string  sStr2="=== NEWS EVENT ===";
extern int     Event.Start.Hour=12;                // Event start time = Hour.      Broker's time.
extern int     Event.Start.Minutes=30;             // Event start time = Minutes.   Broker's time.
                                                   // IF YOU WANT TO DISABLE THE "NEWS" FEATURE (the straddle)
                                                   // SET BOTH PARAMETERS TO 0.
extern int     Pre.Event.Entry.Minutes=30;         // Number of minutes before event where the ea will place the straddle.
                                                   // If set to 0, the ea will place the straddle immediately when activated,
                                                   // otherwise xx minutes specified here before above Event start time.
extern int     Stop.Adjusting.Min.Before.Event=2;  // Minutes before the event where the EA will stop adjusting
                                                   // the pending orders. The smallest value is 1 min.
extern bool    Remove.Opposite.Order=True;         // if true, once the 1st of the 2 pending orders is triggered, 
                                                   // the opposite pending one is removed otherwise left as is.
extern bool    Adjust.Pending.Orders=True;         // if true, once the pending orders are placed at
                                                   // "Pre.Event.Start.Minutes" minutes before the event's time, 
                                                   // the ea will try to adjust the orders ONCE EVERY MINUTE until
                                                   // "Stop.Adjusting.Min.Before.Event" minutes before the release where
                                                   // it will stay put. 
extern bool    Place.Straddle.Immediately=False;   // if true, the straddle will be placed immediately once the 
                                                   // expert is activated. This overrides previous 'News Events' 
                                                   // settings for placing the long and short pending orders and 
                                                   // in that case, the positions WILL NOT BE ADJUSTED. 
                                                   // This is to be used as a "quiet" range breakout, for example if we 
                                                   // want to play a "regular" breakout during Asian Session for example
                                                   // or at any other time of the day where the market is rangebound

Parámetros de la prueba:

  • Símbolo: EURUSD.
  • Período: M5.
  • Modelo: Cada tick.

Gráfico de la prueba.


Traducción del inglés realizada por MetaQuotes Ltd.
Artículo original: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8366

Kuskus Starlight Kuskus Starlight

Indicador Kuskus Starlight. No está de todo claro qué es lo que el autor intentaba hacer con el indicador.

GordagoElder GordagoElder

Indicador GordagoElder.

HA Arrows HA Arrows

Buy and Sell Arrows based on Heiken Ashi candles.

Waddah Attar Win Expert Waddah Attar Win Expert

Venta al darse el movimiento ascendente >>> Compra al darse el movimiento descendente