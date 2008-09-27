代码库部分
请观看如何免费下载自动交易
请在Twitter上找到我们！
加入我们粉丝页
有趣的脚本？
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
喜欢这个脚本？ 在MetaTrader 5客户端尝试它
到包裹
EA

Straddle&Trail - MetaTrader 4EA

Scriptor | Chinese English Русский Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
显示:
5136
等级:
(5)
已发布:
已更新:
下载ZIP 在MetaEditor如何使用下载的代码
MQL5自由职业者 需要基于此代码的EA交易或指标吗？请在自由职业者服务中订购 进入自由职业者服务

智能交易 Straddle&Trail。

输入参量:

extern bool    ShutDown.NOW=False;                 // If true ALL POSITIONS (open and/or pending) will be closed/deleted
                                                   // based on "ShutDown.What" flag below
                                                   // This parameter is the first on the list so the user can access it
                                                   // as quickly as possible.
extern string  sStr00=" 0=Everything               ";
extern string  sStr01=" 1=All Triggered Positions  ";
extern string  sStr02=" 2=Triggered Long           ";
extern string  sStr03=" 3=Triggered Short          ";
extern string  sStr04=" 4=All Pending Positions    ";
extern string  sStr05=" 5=Pending Long             ";
extern string  sStr06=" 6=Pending Short            ";
extern int     ShutDown.What=0;
extern bool    ShutDown.Current.Pair.Only=True;    // If true, ALL trades for CURRENT pair will be shutdown 
                                                   //(no matter what time frame).
                                                   // If False, ALL trades on ALL pairs will be shutdown.
extern string  sStr1="=== POSITION DETAILS ===";
extern double  Lots=1;
extern int     Slippage=10;
extern int     Distance.From.Price=30;             // Initial distance from price for the 2 pending orders.
extern int     StopLoss.Pips=30;                   // Initial stop loss. 
extern int     TakeProfit.Pips=60;                 // Initial take profit.
extern int     Trail.Pips=15;                      // Trail.
extern bool    Trail.Starts.After.BreakEven=true;  // if true trailing will start after a profit of "Move.To.
                                                   //BreakEven.at.pips" is made
extern int     Move.To.BreakEven.Lock.pips=1;      // Pips amount to lock once trade is in profit 
                                                   // by the number of pips specified with "Move.To.BreakEven.at.pips"
                                                   // Unused if Trail.Starts.After.BreakEven=False
extern int     Move.To.BreakEven.at.pips=5;        // trades in profit will move to entry price + Move.To.BreakEven.
                                                   //Lock.pips as soon as trade 
                                                   // is at entry price + Move.To.BreakEven.at.pips
 
                                                   // i.e. Entry price on a long order is @ 1.2100
                                                   // when price reaches 1.2110 (Entry price + "Move.To.BreakEven.at.pips")
                                                   // the ea will lock 1 pip moving sl 
                                                   // at 1.2101 (Entry price+ "Move.To.BreakEven.Lock.pips=1")
extern string  sStr2="=== NEWS EVENT ===";
extern int     Event.Start.Hour=12;                // Event start time = Hour.      Broker's time.
extern int     Event.Start.Minutes=30;             // Event start time = Minutes.   Broker's time.
                                                   // IF YOU WANT TO DISABLE THE "NEWS" FEATURE (the straddle)
                                                   // SET BOTH PARAMETERS TO 0.
extern int     Pre.Event.Entry.Minutes=30;         // Number of minutes before event where the ea will place the straddle.
                                                   // If set to 0, the ea will place the straddle immediately when activated,
                                                   // otherwise xx minutes specified here before above Event start time.
extern int     Stop.Adjusting.Min.Before.Event=2;  // Minutes before the event where the EA will stop adjusting
                                                   // the pending orders. The smallest value is 1 min.
extern bool    Remove.Opposite.Order=True;         // if true, once the 1st of the 2 pending orders is triggered, 
                                                   // the opposite pending one is removed otherwise left as is.
extern bool    Adjust.Pending.Orders=True;         // if true, once the pending orders are placed at
                                                   // "Pre.Event.Start.Minutes" minutes before the event's time, 
                                                   // the ea will try to adjust the orders ONCE EVERY MINUTE until
                                                   // "Stop.Adjusting.Min.Before.Event" minutes before the release where
                                                   // it will stay put. 
extern bool    Place.Straddle.Immediately=False;   // if true, the straddle will be placed immediately once the 
                                                   // expert is activated. This overrides previous 'News Events' 
                                                   // settings for placing the long and short pending orders and 
                                                   // in that case, the positions WILL NOT BE ADJUSTED. 
                                                   // This is to be used as a "quiet" range breakout, for example if we 
                                                   // want to play a "regular" breakout during Asian Session for example
                                                   // or at any other time of the day where the market is rangebound

测试参量:

  • 货币对: EURUSD.
  • 时间周期: M5.
  • 模式: 全部替克。

测试图表.


由MetaQuotes Ltd译自英文
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8366

DFC Next DFC Next

DFC Next 指标.

Vegas Vegas

指标Vegas。

STLM_hist STLM_hist

STLM_hist 指标.

改变替克指标 改变替克指标

以点的形式显示新替克带来的价格变动。