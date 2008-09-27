请观看如何免费下载自动交易
加入我们粉丝页
因此发布一个链接 -
让其他人评价
智能交易 Straddle&Trail。
输入参量:
extern bool ShutDown.NOW=False; // If true ALL POSITIONS (open and/or pending) will be closed/deleted // based on "ShutDown.What" flag below // This parameter is the first on the list so the user can access it // as quickly as possible. extern string sStr00=" 0=Everything "; extern string sStr01=" 1=All Triggered Positions "; extern string sStr02=" 2=Triggered Long "; extern string sStr03=" 3=Triggered Short "; extern string sStr04=" 4=All Pending Positions "; extern string sStr05=" 5=Pending Long "; extern string sStr06=" 6=Pending Short "; extern int ShutDown.What=0; extern bool ShutDown.Current.Pair.Only=True; // If true, ALL trades for CURRENT pair will be shutdown //(no matter what time frame). // If False, ALL trades on ALL pairs will be shutdown. extern string sStr1="=== POSITION DETAILS ==="; extern double Lots=1; extern int Slippage=10; extern int Distance.From.Price=30; // Initial distance from price for the 2 pending orders. extern int StopLoss.Pips=30; // Initial stop loss. extern int TakeProfit.Pips=60; // Initial take profit. extern int Trail.Pips=15; // Trail. extern bool Trail.Starts.After.BreakEven=true; // if true trailing will start after a profit of "Move.To. //BreakEven.at.pips" is made extern int Move.To.BreakEven.Lock.pips=1; // Pips amount to lock once trade is in profit // by the number of pips specified with "Move.To.BreakEven.at.pips" // Unused if Trail.Starts.After.BreakEven=False extern int Move.To.BreakEven.at.pips=5; // trades in profit will move to entry price + Move.To.BreakEven. //Lock.pips as soon as trade // is at entry price + Move.To.BreakEven.at.pips // i.e. Entry price on a long order is @ 1.2100 // when price reaches 1.2110 (Entry price + "Move.To.BreakEven.at.pips") // the ea will lock 1 pip moving sl // at 1.2101 (Entry price+ "Move.To.BreakEven.Lock.pips=1") extern string sStr2="=== NEWS EVENT ==="; extern int Event.Start.Hour=12; // Event start time = Hour. Broker's time. extern int Event.Start.Minutes=30; // Event start time = Minutes. Broker's time. // IF YOU WANT TO DISABLE THE "NEWS" FEATURE (the straddle) // SET BOTH PARAMETERS TO 0. extern int Pre.Event.Entry.Minutes=30; // Number of minutes before event where the ea will place the straddle. // If set to 0, the ea will place the straddle immediately when activated, // otherwise xx minutes specified here before above Event start time. extern int Stop.Adjusting.Min.Before.Event=2; // Minutes before the event where the EA will stop adjusting // the pending orders. The smallest value is 1 min. extern bool Remove.Opposite.Order=True; // if true, once the 1st of the 2 pending orders is triggered, // the opposite pending one is removed otherwise left as is. extern bool Adjust.Pending.Orders=True; // if true, once the pending orders are placed at // "Pre.Event.Start.Minutes" minutes before the event's time, // the ea will try to adjust the orders ONCE EVERY MINUTE until // "Stop.Adjusting.Min.Before.Event" minutes before the release where // it will stay put. extern bool Place.Straddle.Immediately=False; // if true, the straddle will be placed immediately once the // expert is activated. This overrides previous 'News Events' // settings for placing the long and short pending orders and // in that case, the positions WILL NOT BE ADJUSTED. // This is to be used as a "quiet" range breakout, for example if we // want to play a "regular" breakout during Asian Session for example // or at any other time of the day where the market is rangebound
测试参量:
- 货币对: EURUSD.
- 时间周期: M5.
- 模式: 全部替克。
测试图表.
由MetaQuotes Ltd译自英文
原代码： https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8366