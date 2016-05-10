CodeBaseSecciones
Waddah Attar Win Expert - Asesor Experto para MetaTrader 4

Ahmad Waddah Attar | Spanish English Русский 中文 Deutsch 日本語 Português
Visualizaciones:
906
Ranking:
(23)
Publicado:
Step (salto) = 120

FirstLot (lote inicial) = 0.1

MinProfit (beneficio mínimo) = 450 (en dólares)

1/1/2008 - 20/6/2008

Traducción del inglés realizada por MetaQuotes Ltd.
Artículo original: https://www.mql5.com/en/code/8210

